If you’re looking for a portable, convenient vacuum cleaner for your vehicle, you can trust the Milwaukee 0880-20 to get the job done. Our team was impressed with this cordless vacuum because of its elegant design and strong suction power, especially for a battery-powered model.

In our review of the best car vacuums, we named the Milwaukee 0880-20 the best cordless vacuum. While we think this vacuum is great, it may not be perfect for everyone. Depending on what you need it for, there may be cheaper alternatives better suited to your needs. Read on to decide if the Milwaukee 0880-20 is right for you.

In this article:

Milwaukee 0880-20 Overview And Features



Milwaukee 0880-20 Bottom Line A compact, portable, battery-powered vacuum with superb design. Pros - Cordless

- Lightweight

- Strong suction power

- Portable and compact

- Wet and dry vacuuming Cons - Doesn’t include battery

- Expensive

- Short hose

Product Specs

Weight: 2.2 pounds

2.2 pounds Power: 18 volts

18 volts Tank Capacity: 2.0 gallons

2.0 gallons Power Source: Rechargeable 18-volt lithium-ion battery (sold separately)

Rechargeable 18-volt lithium-ion battery (sold separately) Wet or Dry: Both

Both Cost: $140 to $150*

What’s In The Box

The Milwaukee 0880-20 comes with the following accessories:

Crevice nozzle

Wide nozzle

Flexible vacuum tube

Noticeably not included are the required 18V battery and battery charger. If you own a set of Milwaukee power tools, you may already have the battery and charger, as the battery is compatible across Milwaukee's line of products. If you don’t already own the battery and charger, this can set you back another $80.

Milwaukee 0880-20 Testing Process

We subjected the Milwaukee 0880-20 to a range of tests to determine whether it’s a good car vacuum. Our testing was designed to measure its performance across a number of categories that we think are important in a car vacuum.

Suction Power: Suction strength is one of a vacuum’s most valuable traits. While only a little suction is needed to pick up dirt and crumbs, only a high-powered vacuum can remove deeply embedded animal fur. We tested the Milwaukee 0880-20’s ability to remove chips, glitter, and dog hair from a cloth floor mat.

Suction strength is one of a vacuum’s most valuable traits. While only a little suction is needed to pick up dirt and crumbs, only a high-powered vacuum can remove deeply embedded animal fur. We tested the Milwaukee 0880-20’s ability to remove chips, glitter, and dog hair from a cloth floor mat. Maneuverability: A good car vacuum should be easy to maneuver through your vehicle so you can reach every nook and cranny. We put the Milwaukee 0880-20 to a practical test by cleaning a sedan front to back.

A good car vacuum should be easy to maneuver through your vehicle so you can reach every nook and cranny. We put the Milwaukee 0880-20 to a practical test by cleaning a sedan front to back. Ease of Maintenance: Every vacuum must be cleaned and emptied eventually. We serviced the Milwaukee 0880-20 after use and rated it based on how easy it was to disassemble and clean. Maintenance also includes storage, so we evaluated the Milwaukee 0880-20 based on whether the vacuum stores well and offers adequate accessory storage.

Every vacuum must be cleaned and emptied eventually. We serviced the Milwaukee 0880-20 after use and rated it based on how easy it was to disassemble and clean. Maintenance also includes storage, so we evaluated the Milwaukee 0880-20 based on whether the vacuum stores well and offers adequate accessory storage. Versatility: The Milwaukee 0880-20 was used to pick up three types of debris – chip crumbs, pet fur, and glitter. It was also used in different parts of a car to assess its versatility on a variety of surfaces, including rubber floor mats, fabric floor mats, seats, and the center console.

What We Like About The Milwaukee 0880-20

The Milwaukee 0880-20 has ample suction power and is easy to maneuver. The elegant design makes this vacuum easy to store and maintain. The Milwaukee 0880-20 also scores high marks for versatility as it can be used for wet or dry vacuuming and features a blower function.

Overall, this is a well-rounded vacuum that combines the power of corded models with the maneuverability of a handheld vacuum.

Suction Power: 4 out of 5

While this vacuum does not quite have the suction strength of corded models, it performs much better than an inexpensive 12-volt vacuum. The Milwaukee 0880-20 was able to pick up crumbs and glitter easily and passed the toughest test – embedded pet fur.

Maneuverability: 4 out of 5

At just over 2.0 pounds, this vacuum easily fits inside your car and can be held with one arm. The only downside to maneuverability is the short vacuum hose length. This can make it difficult to reach deep under the seats.

Ease of Maintenance: 5 out of 5

When folded up, the Milwaukee 0880-20 takes up very little space and can easily fit in your trunk or back seat. Clips on the side of the vacuum provide access to the top chamber, which stores the hose, attachments, and battery. Debris accumulates in the bottom chamber, which is accessed by another set of clips lower on the vacuum.

This was one of our favorite vacuums because of the elegant and simple design – the accessories perfectly fit into their slots. However, the Milwaukee 0880-20 does not have a vacuum bag, which can make cleaning out the collection canister more of a chore.

Versatility: 5 out of 5

This is a versatile vacuum that you can keep in your car or stow in your home or workshop. It doesn’t come with a great number of attachments, but the Milwaukee 0880-20 has the most important accessories for car cleaning – a wide nozzle and a crevice tool. An extension hose could improve this vacuum’s ability to clean out a car, though it would not fit easily in the box.

What We Don’t Like About The Milwaukee 0880-20

Perhaps the biggest issue with the Milwaukee 0880-20 is that it does not include the necessary battery and charger. The required 18V lithium-ion battery isn’t cheap. For a lower cost, you can purchase a more powerful corded vacuum. However, this type of vacuum is less portable than the Milwaukee 0880-20.

A potential downside to this vacuum is the battery life, which lasts around 40 minutes. For most people this is more than enough time to clean up your entire car, but if you clean multiple vehicles or forget to charge the battery you may have to wait.

Milwaukee 0880-20 Reviews

The Milwaukee 0880-20 has an Amazon review score of 4.7 out of 5.0 based on over 80 reviews. The product received 4.0 stars or higher from 91% of reviewers. This vacuum has far more reviews on HomeDepot.com, where it has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 based on over 2,000 reviews.

Positive Milwaukee 0880-20 Reviews

Satisfied customers on Amazon appreciate a lot of the same qualities of the Milwaukee 0880-20 that we do. Reviews frequently mention portability and good suction power for a battery-powered vac.

“Everything is 100% better than [they] advertised.” - Mike B., via Amazon

“This is exactly what is needed. It's easy to manage, lightweight and does a great job.” - Maurice D., via Amazon

Negative Milwaukee 0880-20 Reviews

Not all are pleased with this vacuum. One customer noted that their latches broke, and another claimed the battery malfunctioned.

“[The] battery connector broke after a few times of using! [I] sent it in for warranty and they wanted to charge me $75 to fix it. Not worth buying.” - Pedro, via HomeDepot.com

“I bought this vac because I already had the m18 battery system with various tools, after a year or so it didn't work anymore [...] I went back and got a second [battery, which] only lasted about two months and it went dead again.” - Jose, via HomeDepot.com

Our Take On The Milwaukee 0880-20: 4.5 Stars

The Milwaukee 0880-20 is a battery-powered vacuum with decent suction that is easy to store and maintain. This vacuum is a bit expensive, especially if you need to purchase the required battery. While some customers complain about poor battery quality, the vacuum has overall high customer ratings.

Our Rating 4.5 out of 5 Suction Power 4 Maneuverability 4 Ease of Maintenance 5 Versatility 5

Buy this product if you need a portable, easy-to-maintain vacuum for your car that is capable of wet and dry applications. If you have a pet and need to remove pet hair, this vacuum can get the job done. We don’t recommend that you buy the Milwaukee 0880-20 if you are on a budget or if portability is not important to you. You can get a more versatile and higher-powered corded vacuum for around the same price.

If you’re looking for something cheaper for smaller messes, consider the ThisWorx 12V. If you need something with more suction power like a shop vac or prefer a vacuum that doesn’t require charging a battery, check out the Dewalt DXV08S.