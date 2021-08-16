Whether you’re moving across state lines or across the country, the process of shipping a car can be a bit overwhelming. However, knowing what factors you should consider before choosing a car shipping service can make your decision much easier.

Our team has researched what matters most to consumers when shipping a car, as well as the best car shipping companies to consider for your vehicle shipment. Before you make a decision on how to ship your car, we recommend getting price estimates from top-rated providers to ensure you’re getting the best shipping deal for your vehicle.

In this article:

Overview: What Matters To Consumers When Shipping A Car?

There are many factors to consider when shipping a car, but which are the most important? It can be difficult to determine what should matter most, especially if you’re a first-time car shipper. While everyone’s shipping needs are different, it’s helpful to understand what car owners value most when shipping a vehicle to help guide your decision.

Our team conducted a study to learn what matters most to consumers when shipping a car. This study polled 1,000 respondents and found that these are the top six factors drivers consider when choosing the best car shipping service for their needs:

Our Research

Through our survey, our team learned that what matters most to consumers when shipping a car is cost. From 1,000 respondents, 806 want to know the average cost of vehicle shipping up front, as well as any additional fees or charges they might have to pay.

Customer service is the second biggest factor that matters to consumers in our study, as good service brings the best possible shipping experience. It’s recommended for first-time auto shippers to consider car shipping companies that offer the following so they don’t have to worry about any potential problems during transport:

24/7 customer service

Constant and consistent communication during the shipping process

Real-time shipment tracking updates during transport

According to our survey, 66 percent of respondents stated that one of their biggest concerns is the possibility of their car being damaged during shipment. Car shipping companies that offer cargo insurance for every transport help eliminate that fear, as 51 percent of consumers consider insurance an important factor when shipping a car.

The data in the chart below shows the percentage and number of respondents from our study that believe cost, customer service, guaranteed pickup and drop-off dates, insurance, company reputation, and door-to-door transport matter most when shipping a car.

Factor Respondents (%) Count (# of respondents) Cost 81% 806 Company Reputation 59% 586 Guaranteed Pickup and Drop-Off Dates 58% 577 Insurance 56% 559 Customer Service 51% 512 Option for Door-to-Door Transport 39% 389

How Much Does It Cost To Ship A Car?

The cost of shipping a car varies based on a number of factors, but the average cost ranges between $500 and $1,500. One of the factors that highly impacts cost is shipping distance. According to uShip, a top-rated car shipper, the average per-mile cost to ship a car is $2.92 per mile for shipments under 200 miles and $0.78 per mile for shipments of over 1,000 miles.

Your shipping preferences also play a role in determining your car shipping cost. Enclosed transport and door-to-door delivery tend to be much more expensive than using an open carrier or selecting terminal-to-terminal shipping.

It’s important to note that there are a several key factors that affect car shipping prices, such as:

Vehicle type, size, operability, and value

Pickup and drop-off location

Shipping method (enclosed or open transport)

Type of shipping service (such as door-to-door transport)

Time of year (peak season is during summer months and January)

Distance between locations

What Should I Look For When Shipping A Car?

In our survey about what matters most to consumers when shipping a car, respondents highlighted factors to consider that align with the categories our team uses to evaluate the best car shipping companies. When deciding which auto transport company best fits your needs, we recommend that you consider how much it will cost, what services and shipping methods are available, and the provider’s overall reputation and customer experience:

Cost: You want to be sure that the shipping company you choose offers the best value for your shipment. We recommend getting quotes from several providers to compare costs.

You want to be sure that the shipping company you choose offers the best value for your shipment. We recommend getting quotes from several providers to compare costs. Services: Look for a company that offers the specific shipping services you need, such as guaranteed pickup and drop-off dates.

Look for a company that offers the specific shipping services you need, such as guaranteed pickup and drop-off dates. Reputation: Knowing that your car is in the hands of a reputable car shipper can offer peace of mind during transport. Seek out car shipping companies that are respected by automotive experts and have high ratings from organizations like the BBB.

Knowing that your car is in the hands of a reputable car shipper can offer peace of mind during transport. Seek out car shipping companies that are respected by automotive experts and have high ratings from organizations like the BBB. Customer Experience: Take a close look at a provider’s reviews to get a sense of what you can expect in terms of customer service.

How Do I Get A Car Shipping Quote?

The best way to get a car shipping quote online is by using a car shipping calculator from a top-rated company. All you need to do is provide information about your vehicle – such as it’s year, make, model, and vehicle information number (VIN) – as well as some personal details and your shipping preferences. You can also use the quote tool at the top of this page to get quotes from several top-rated providers.

Many car shipping companies provide instant online quotes, which is an easy way to see how much you’ll pay for car shipping services. Be aware, however, that some auto transport companies don’t offer guaranteed pricing, so the price you’re quoted may not be the final price you pay.

What Is The Best Company To Ship A Car?

There are many auto shipping companies to choose from, but the best choice for you comes down to your specific needs.

For example, if you’re looking for quality car shipping at a low cost, choosing an auto transport broker like Easy Auto Ship may make the most sense for you. However, if company reputation or customer service is the factor that matters most to you, a car shipper like Sherpa Auto Transport might be the best choice.

Taking the time to research car shipping companies is your safest bet to having the best car transport experience.

5 Best Companies For Shipping A Car

We have reviewed the best car shipping companies and ranked them based on cost, services, reputation, and overall customer experience. We chose Montway Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, Sherpa Auto Transport, Easy Auto Ship, and uShip as the top five companies you should consider when shipping a car.

Get free, no-obligation quotes from a few of these top-rated companies to see which ones would be a great fit for you.

Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall

Montway Auto Transport is a reputable car shipping company that specializes in negotiating shipping deals between customers and its vast network of car carriers nationwide. The company offers door-to-door delivery, expedited shipping, international transport, and more.

Montway holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB and an average 4.2-star rating from customers on Trustpilot. Since it’s regarded as one of the best car shipping companies in the industry, we rated Montway Auto Transport 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and recommend it as the Best Overall company for shipping a car.

Montway Auto Transport Pros Montway Auto Transport Cons Has access to over 15,000 car carriers High cancellation fee Established customer reputation Pricing isn’t guaranteed Great, affordable pricing

Think Montway Auto Transport may be the best option to ship your car? Read more about the provider in our Montway Auto Transport review.

AmeriFreight: Best Discounts

AmerFreight provides a wide range of benefits that includes great cargo insurance coverage, transport for specialty vehicles such as RVs and ATVs, and access to student, medical worker, and military discounts. The company works with nearly 10,000 transport carriers nationwide for open and enclosed shipping.

AmeriFreight has an accredited A+ rating from the BBB and is considered one of the best choices for car shipping. We rated the company 4.5 out of 5.0 stars based on its great service options and excellent customer service and recommend it as the best company for discounts.

AmeriFreight Pros AmeriFreight Cons A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB No instant quotes; the online process is slow and inconvenient for many consumers Works with vetted car shippers that are licensed with the Department of Transportation (DOT) Customers have access to many discount opportunities

Read our AmeriFreight review to learn more about car shipping services with the provider.

Sherpa Auto Transport: Best For Locked-In Prices

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sherpa Auto Transport provides door-to-door shipping, open and enclosed shipping, and expedited shipping in certain locations. The company also has a “Price Lock Guarantee,” which means that your quoted rate won’t increase or change.

We rated the company 4.5 out of 5.0 stars for its locked-in prices. Even though it has a great cost rating, quotes tend to be more expensive in comparison to other shipping companies, though you get the benefit of knowing exactly what you’ll pay up front.

Sherpa Auto Transport Pros Sherpa Auto Transport Cons A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Quotes are slightly more expensive than most of competitor pricing Easy booking process and quick matching with a vetted network of insured carriers Doesn’t offer terminal-to-terminal vehicle shipping Offers Price-Lock Promise

If you believe Sherpa Auto Transport might be a good fit for you, learn more in our complete Sherpa Auto Transport review.

Easy Auto Ship: Best For Cash Discounts

Easy Auto Ship was founded in 2013 and has expanded to provide car shipping services across the entire U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska. The company offers cheap shipping rates and options for enclosed transport, door-to-door delivery, expedited shipping, single-car shipping, and more.

Like most top-rated car transport companies, Easy Auto Ship has an A + rating from the BBB and is well respected in the industry for its guaranteed pricing and discounts. We rated the company 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and recommend it for customers who want great discounts in addition to cheap rates.

Easy Auto Ship Pros Easy Auto Ship Cons Low car shipping rates compared to competitors Doesn’t offer 24/7 customer service or shipment tracking Guaranteed pricing Easy booking and shipping process

Read our full Easy Auto Ship review to learn more about the services the provider offers.

uShip: Best Car Shipping Marketplace

uShip is based in Austin, Texas, and is the best online platform for receiving shipping quotes for open and enclosed transport. Its worry-free shipping process and competitive marketplace pricing make shipping a car long-distance much easier.

The company has great low-cost shipping options and reliable service, so we rated uShip 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for its easy-to-navigate shipping platform, affordable shipping rates, and wide network of auto transporters.

uShip Pros uShip Cons Strong industry reputation Does not verify insurance coverages of shippers Competitive pricing Customers often complain of issues with drivers Hassle-free shipping Quoted prices tend to fluctuate Provides access to a wide range of shippers and brokers

For more information about the provider, read our complete uShip review.

Frequently Asked Questions Is it worth it to ship my car? Driving your car can be cheaper than shipping it, especially if it’s a shorter distance. For long-distance or cross-country moves, having your car shipped is a more convenient option. Car transport companies typically provide great rates per mile for car shipments over 1,000 miles. According to uShip, the average cost is $2.92 per mile for shipments under 200 miles but $0.78 per mile for longer-distance shipments of over 1,000 miles. Can you put things in your trunk when shipping your car? This depends on the shipping company you choose. While some allow you to store personal items in your vehicle during shipment, it is not recommended by most car shipping companies due to risk of theft or damage during transit. Items in your car that are damaged, lost, or stolen during transport will not be covered by auto transport companies. What is the cheapest way to ship a car to another state? The cheapest option for shipping a car is open transport. This shipping option is much cheaper and faster than enclosed transport, and more brokers and carriers offer open transport services. How can I protect my car from shipping? To prepare your car for shipment, you should take advantage of a few safety measures for stress-free transport. Enclosed trailers offer a higher level of protection against the element and road debris, which is especially helpful if you have a luxury, exotic, or classic car. It’s also recommended that you look into providers’ insurance coverage in case your car experiences damage during transport.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.