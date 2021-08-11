When looking for an instant quote online, car shipping calculators may be the best tools available. In this article, we’ll explain how to determine car shipping rates with them before revealing which company may have the best car shipping cost calculator for your needs.

We know that vehicle shipping can seem daunting, so we’ve reviewed the best car shipping companies in the industry for pricing, car transport efficiency, and positive customer reviews. Using a car shipping calculator online can help you find a good rate quickly.

What Is A Car Shipping Calculator?

A car shipping calculator is a tool that quickly generates quotes for auto shipping. This tool is commonly used by car shipping companies to provide customers with access to instant free quotes. It’s important for shoppers to get vehicle shipping cost estimates from several companies so they can get a feel for what their cheapest and best options may be.

Many auto transporters will utilize a few data points to generate competitive auto shipping rates for customers. These prices are then included in the tool so that potential buyers can receive free auto shipping quotes in as little as five minutes.

How Do I Use A Car Shipping Calculator?

Most car shipping quotes online come from car shipping calculators created by individual auto brokers and transporters. All customers need to do is provide a few personal details and some specifics about their vehicle, such as its year, make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN), as well as particulars about the pickup and delivery.

The other information you will more than likely need to include in a car shipping calculator is:

ZIP codes for pickup and delivery locations

Day and time for scheduled pickup date

Email for both the sender and receiver

Factors That May Affect Car Shipping Calculator Quotes

There are some major characteristics that help determine one’s car shipping cost. The most important factors that change instant quote rates from an online car shipping calculator include:

Distance

Type of vehicle

Route specifics

Time of year

Shipping method (enclosed versus open car shipping)

Vehicle condition and operability

Factors that increase car shipping costs include enclosed transport, expedited service, larger vehicle models, and overseas shipping destinations. Enclosed transport of classic, exotic, and luxury vehicles can add between 30 and 60 percent more to your car shipping quote.

Are Car Shipping Calculators Best For Getting Quotes Online?

Car shipping calculators provide a free and easy method to get cheap car shipping quotes online from a variety of auto shipping companies. For some car shipping calculators, you may be able to quote up to five vehicles for the same type of carrier. Quotes from car shipping calculators will more than likely factor in all fees associated with each carrier’s car transport service as well, including additional insurance coverage.

When getting quotes online from a car shipping calculator, you don’t have to worry about being pressured to book a car shipment. Since you don’t have to deal with the hassle of salespeople marketing services to you, the car shipping calculator could save you time, energy, and money all at once.

When looking for the best car shipping quotes, you should look for an auto transportation company with a top-notch car shipping calculator for free and easy quotes online. We have reviewed the best companies in the market based on the quality of their car shipping calculators, and our results can be found below.

Best Companies For Online Car Shipping Quotes

We recommend Montway Auto Transport and Easy Auto Ship as the best shipping companies for online car shipping calculators. These two companies are rated as some of the most reliable and reputable options in the auto transport industry, as both hold an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall

Montway Auto Transport provides an easy-to-use car shipping calculator where you can get instant quotes online. As a broker, the auto transport company connects customers with shipping carriers that best suit their needs. Montway works with over 15,000 partners across the country to offer the best auto shipping rates you can find.

The company can ship anywhere in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, and provides contingent cargo insurance of up to $250,000 for transport protection. There are also options of door-to-door delivery, expedited shipping, and enclosed transportation.

You check out our Montway Auto Transport review or get a free quote by clicking below.

Easy Auto Ship: Best For Cash Discounts

Easy Auto Ship is known for the cheap and no-nonsense quotes given through its car shipping calculator. The company provides instant rates to those who fill out its online form, putting price estimates into customers’ hands in seconds.

As for car shipping services, Easy Auto Ship offers both open and enclosed shipping, expedited shipping, and door-to-door delivery. One key benefit of Easy Auto Ship’s services is its online car shipping calculator, which makes it easy to calculate potential auto transport costs.

We rated Easy Auto Ship a 4.5 out of 5.0 stars for its simplicity and cost. While customer reviews are slightly below those of other providers, few companies combine Easy Auto Ship’s level of convenience with such competitive rates.

Learn more about the provider and its services in our Easy Auto Ship review, or get a free and customized quote by clicking below.

uShip: Best Car Shipping Marketplace

As one of the largest platforms for car shipping, uShip has established an industry reputation for hassle-free shipping and competitive pricing. The company connects you to several carriers through the uShip marketplace and each bids on your shipment to offer the best price.

As for shipping options, uShip offers both open and enclosed shipping, expedited shipping, and door-to-door delivery. The key benefit of uShip’s services is its online car shipping calculator service and its platform that makes transport easy.

We rated uShip a 4.0 out of 5.0 starts for its simplicity, cost, and customer experience. You can learn more about this provider and its services by getting a free, customized quote below.

Frequently Asked Questions Is it cheaper to drive or ship a car across the country? Driving your car is cheaper for shorter moves, but car shipping is the better option when it comes down to convenience for long-distance transport. Booking with an open carrier can save you hundreds more in shipping costs versus choosing an enclosed car carrier. What is the cheapest way to ship a car to another state? The cheapest way to ship a car to another state is using open transport. These carriers are cheaper than those for enclosed transport because more brokers and transporters offer it and transport trucks can ship more cars at once. Is it worth shipping a car? Having your car shipped can save you time and money during a move across the country. If you’re unable to drive the car across state lines yourself, the car shipping process is the ideal solution for how to ship a car from point A to point B. For longer distances, vehicle transport may be worth considering since the average cost per mile dramatically decreases after 500 miles.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.