Easy Auto Ship is an auto shipping broker that has sent over 123,000 vehicles to customers in all 50 states and across the world. This article will look at Easy Auto Ship reviews, costs, shipping services, and more to help you decide whether this is the best company for your auto transport needs.

We’ll also introduce you to a few more of the best car shipping companies on the market. While Easy Auto Ship has many benefits for those thinking about auto transport, it’s always smart to compare quotes from a few companies so you can find the best rates on shipping. You can start getting free, no-obligation quotes from Easy Auto Ship by clicking below.

Easy Auto Ship Overview

Founded: 2013

Headquarters: Youngstown, Ohio

Service Area: Entire United States, including Hawaii and Alaska, and international destinations

Easy Auto Ship is a respected auto transporter. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and offers cheap car shipping, plenty of services, and an easy booking process.

Easy Auto Ship Pros Easy Auto Ship Cons Cheap rates No 24/7 customer service Many services and locations No shipment tracking Easy booking Guaranteed pricing

How Much Does Easy Auto Ship Cost?

Based on our industry research, Easy Auto Ship has cheap rates for both open and enclosed vehicle transport. The company's price estimates for open transport shipping are shown below:

Distance Base Price Per Mile Example Distance Example Price 1-500 miles $1.00 400 miles $400 500+ miles $0.75 900 miles $675 1,000+ miles $0.60 1,200 miles $720 2,000+ miles $0.50 2,400 miles $1,200 2,500+ miles $0.40 3,600 miles $1,440

These are the prices advertised on Easy Auto Ship’s website, but we wanted to see for ourselves whether they were accurate. We reached out to the company in January 2021 and received the following quotes:

Shipping Distance Vehicle Open or Enclosed Easy Auto Ship Quote Chicago to Kansas City (503 miles) 2018 Toyota RAV4 Open $734 Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles) 2018 Toyota RAV4 Open $1,117 Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles) 2018 Toyota RAV4 Enclosed $1,724 Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles) 2018 BMW 7 Series Enclosed $1,590

While these are the estimates we received, many things can change car shipping costs with Easy Auto Ship, including:

Distance: Shipping farther away is more expensive, but the cost per mile goes down.

Shipping farther away is more expensive, but the cost per mile goes down. Type of transport: Open transport costs less than enclosed transport.

Open transport costs less than enclosed transport. Vehicle type and size: The larger a vehicle is, the more expensive it will be to ship.

The larger a vehicle is, the more expensive it will be to ship. Condition of vehicle: Operable vehicles are cheaper to ship than non-operable ones.

Operable vehicles are cheaper to ship than non-operable ones. Time of year: High demand in January and in the summer raises prices.

High demand in January and in the summer raises prices. Type of shipping: Door-to-door transport costs more than terminal-to-terminal shipping.

Door-to-door transport costs more than terminal-to-terminal shipping. Price of fuel: The more expensive fuel is, the more pricey shipping will be.

Easy Auto Ship reviews from customers mention a few extra ways to save, such as:

Ship terminal-to-terminal instead of door-to-door

Use open shipping instead of enclosed shipping

Avoid single-car transport

Be open to a range of delivery dates

Easy Auto Ship has low prices compared to most auto transporters we’ve seen. The company also has discounts for active military members and veterans, and customers can save up to 15 percent by booking a shipment over the phone. Plus, Easy Auto Ship gives all customers up to $150 off for paying in cash.

Easy Auto Ship Transport Services

Easy Auto Ship transports vehicles to and from all 50 states, including car shipping to Hawaii and Alaska, and offers international shipping.

The company transports nearly all types of vehicles, including:

Cars

Trucks

Motorcycles

Boats

RVs

Golf carts

Farm vehicles

Heavy equipment

Easy Auto Ship reviews show that customers are happy with the company’s insurance. If your car is damaged during transport, Easy Auto Ship and its carriers hold at least $100,000 in insurance to cover repairs. Customers are asked to carry their own insurance as well, though it is not required.

Extras such as enclosed transport, expedited transport, door-to-door delivery, and single-car shipping are offered, but you’ll pay up to 40 percent more for them.

Easy Auto Ship Car Shipping Process

It is easy for customers to order auto transport services, according to Easy Auto Ship reviews. One thing customers especially like is that Easy Auto Ship offers guaranteed pricing. This means that no hidden fees can be added once an offer has been agreed upon.

Customers can set their own dropoff and pickup dates for shipments. Vehicles must be checked for damage before and after transport. Easy Auto Ship gives customers 24 hours to place a damage claim after a vehicle has been delivered.

Unlike some competitors, Easy Auto Ship does not have shipment tracking or 24/7 customer support. For questions about an in-progress delivery, Easy Auto Ship’s customer service team is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, on Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and on Sundays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Orders can be canceled for a full refund if a driver has not yet been placed for a shipment. If a driver has your order, the shipment can still be canceled and is refundable other than a $195 service fee.

Easy Auto Ship Reviews

Easy Auto Ship reviews are strong compared to other auto shippers. The company is accredited by the BBB and has an A+ rating. Customers give Easy Auto Ship a score of 4.62 out of 5 stars on the BBB site with over 600 reviews.

While Easy Auto Ship reviews are overwhelmingly positive, other auto transport companies have higher ratings. Here are some positive and negative customer reviews of Easy Auto Ship:

Positive Easy Auto Ship Reviews

Happy Easy Auto Ship reviewers talk about the company’s low prices, excellent service, and on-time deliveries.

“Great service at a reasonable price and a very conscientious driver. The entire process from booking the transport to paying the driver was easy and smooth. I would definitely use this auto transport company again.” - Steven K. via BBB

“Fast, prompt service on initial inquiry. Everything went as promised and quoted. Pickup on time and no hassle. Dropoff on time and the car was in excellent condition. Drivers were professional and courteous.” - Russeldhooge via BBB

Negative Easy Auto Ship Reviews

Not all Easy Auto Ship reviewers are pleased, though. Some report trouble calling company agents, while others mention Easy Auto Ship didn’t follow through on its guaranteed pricing promise.

“Don’t trust anything they say. After they take the first payment, they don’t care about anything. They would not even answer the phone.” - Robel Adamu via BBB

“Customer service was terrible. No one followed through on anything they said they would. Original quote was a lie and ended up being more expensive.” - Ilyssa E. via BBB

Our Take On Easy Auto Ship: 4.5 Stars

We give Easy Auto Ship 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and recognize it as the auto transport company that is Best for Cash Discounts. It offers cheap prices, quick delivery times, and strong insurance coverage. Many positive Easy Auto Ship reviews agree with our view.

Motor1 Rating 4.5 Reputation 4.5 Cost 5.0 Services 5.0 Customer Experience 3.5

Easy Auto Ship does not have 24/7 customer service, and some customer complaints mention unhelpful agents. However, most customers still like the high-quality service given at low prices.

To see how much it would cost to ship your vehicle with Easy Auto Ship, click below to get a free car shipping quote online or over the phone.

Other Recommendations For Auto Shipping

Easy Auto Ship reviews show that the provider is a solid choice for those who want to ship a car. Our review team also recommends AmeriFreight and Montway Auto Transport, two highly rated auto transport companies.

AmeriFreight: 4.5 stars

AmeriFreight is one of the largest companies in the car shipping industry and works with more than 10,000 carriers across the U.S. AmeriFreight reviews speak to the company’s low prices and strong customer service.

Few shippers offer cheaper prices than AmeriFreight, though the carrier does not provide guaranteed pricing. The company has an A+ rating from the BBB and holds 4.86 out of 5 stars from over 1,100 BBB customer reviews. We recognized AmeriFreight as the shipper with the Best Discounts due to its cheap prices.

Read more in our AmeriFreight review and get a free price estimate below.

Montway Auto Transport: 4.5 stars

Montway Auto Transport is another shipping company that offers services across the country. Its reviews from customers show that Montway Auto Transport has low prices and great customer service.

The auto shipper has an A+ rating from the BBB and a customer score of 4.43 out of 5 stars with almost 1,500 reviews. Though Montway Auto Transport does not have guaranteed pricing, most customers like its cheap rates and variety of services. We named Montway Auto Transport the Best Overall shipper in the U.S.

Find out more in our Montway Auto Transport review and get a quote from the company below.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.