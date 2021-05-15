If you’ve been shopping around for vehicle protection, you may have noticed Olive car warranty coverage. Olive is new to the scene — after gaining years of experience in the extended warranty industry, Olive’s founders launched their own company in 2020 as a modern option for the digital generation.

So, if Olive’s car warranty is new on the market, should you go for it? Our review team took a deep dive into Olive to answer that question. We’ve reviewed the best extended auto warranty companies on 60 data points, and we’ve done the same with the Olive car warranty program.

Olive Car Warranty Overview

Olive and its affiliates have been in business since 2000, but Olive.com is a brand-new digital-focused warranty company. It began by offering mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) in California in 2020 and expanded to offer extended auto warranties in all other states soon after.

Olive is unique in the industry for a few reasons. For example, it uses a subscription-based billing model that customers can cancel at any time. Olive also has one of the best websites we’ve seen. It’s fast, easy to navigate, and clear about its warranty plans and how to get them.

With Olive, coverage starts when you buy your plan online, which is unique. The company doesn’t require a waiting period or inspection for pre-existing conditions.

Customers appreciate Olive’s novel approach, too. Olive has an A+ rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 4.7-star rating from reviews on Google. The company doesn’t use robocalls to advertise its plans, which is typical in the industry.

Olive’s plans are administered by QBE, a multinational insurer and warranty company with financial strength ratings of A+ from Standard & Poor rating and A from AM Best.

Olive Extended Warranty Coverage

Olive keeps it simple and offers three coverage options that can cover vehicles up to three years at a time until they reach 185,000 miles. Below is a birds-eye view of each Olive car warranty plan: Complete Care (a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty), Powertrain Plus, and Powertrain.

Complete Care Powertrain Plus Powertrain Engine ✓ ✓ ✓ Transmission ✓ ✓ ✓ Drive Axle ✓ ✓ ✓ Air and Fuel Systems ✓ ✓ ✓ Seals and Gaskets ✓ ✓ ✓ Odometer and Speedometer ✓ ✓ Steering ✓ ✓ Front Suspension ✓ ✓ Brakes (no rotors or pads) ✓ ✓ Air Conditioning ✓ ✓ Electrical Components ✓ ✓ Anti-Lock Brakes ✓ Instrumentation ✓ Power Windows and Locks ✓ Luxury Electronics ✓ Emissions Components ✓ Safety Systems ✓ Exclusionary ✓

Olive Car Warranty Extras

Aside from warranty coverage, Olive offers a few benefits to make breakdowns less of a hassle. All plans come with towing reimbursement of up to $100 per breakdown. They also come with rental car reimbursement, which:

Covers up to $35 per day for 5 days

Covers an extra 2 days if Olive requires an inspection of the breakdown

Applies to breakdowns covered by Olive or your car’s manufacturer

What An Olive Car Warranty Doesn’t Cover

Like most extended warranty programs, the Olive car warranty doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, whether the driver knows about them or not. Because Olive doesn’t require a waiting period or inspection before coverage, the company is very clear about this issue.

In fact, every page on its site contains a statement about Olive excluding pre-existing conditions. When companies are honest about this with their customers, everyone is more likely to be happy.

Here are a few more things Olive’s extended warranty doesn’t cover:

Wear items like wiper blades, brake pads, belts, and hoses

Regular maintenance like oil changes and filter changes

Damage from accidents, misuse, or lack of maintenance

Environmental damage or damage from theft or vandalism

Vehicles used for commercial and ridesharing services

How Much Does An Olive Car Warranty Cost?

On its website, Olive advertises that most of its extended warranty plans cost between $30 and $80 per month. We did a “secret shopper” analysis to determine if this was realistic, and after receiving multiple quotes from Olive for different vehicles, the company’s claim checks out.

Below are a few example quotes we received for different vehicles. All of these include a $100 deductible.

Vehicle Complete Care (Cost Per Month) Powertrain Plus (Cost Per Month) Powertrain (Cost Per Month) 2016 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles $51.68 $28.43 $20.67 2017 Toyota Camry with 50,000 miles $52.42 $28.83 $20.97 2016 Lexus ES 350 with 48,000 miles $103.37 $56.85 $41.35 2014 Ford Fusion with 75,000 miles $152.95 $84.12 $61.18 2013 Toyota Camry with 92,000 miles $132.86 $73.07 $53.14

Monthly payments apply for the 36-month warranty term or until your contract is canceled. Since you make payments during the entire warranty period, you can simply cancel at any point, like ending a subscription. You’ll get a full refund if you cancel within 30 days and a prorated refund if you cancel after that.

Compared to other providers, Olive is affordable. Olive car warranties cost about $64 per month on average, while the average monthly payment across all extended warranty companies we reviewed is $117.

The average total cost of an Olive plan is about $2,300, though plans can start as low as $750 for three years of coverage. That’s $250 per year of coverage, which is very low for the industry.

Olive Deductible Options

Olive car warranty plans come with three deductible options: $100, $250, and $500. (There is no $0 deductible option.) You pay this deductible each time you visit a repair shop. Choosing a higher deductible lowers your monthly payment. Between three plans and three deductibles, you can choose from nine total price points.

For one quote, we reduced a $52 monthly payment to $36 by choosing a $250 deductible. We reduced the same plan to $21 per month with a $500 deductible.

How To Get A Quote And File A Claim

Since Olive is a digital-first company, it is very easy to get a quote or file a claim.

Getting A Quote From Olive

When our team tested the quote system, it took us about two minutes to fill out the necessary information and arrive at the final purchase screen.

Olive makes it easy to go back during the process and update details about your vehicle or even add a second vehicle. The site saves your information so you can shop around and come back later if you want.

Once you're ready to make a purchase, you can simply sign the agreement electronically and make your first monthly payment online. Coverage begins at midnight the day after you purchase an Olive car warranty.

If you need any help during the process, you can chat with a live agent or a chatbot outside of business hours. We found the chatbot to be fairly smart for helping with basic things like updating your account or filing a claim.

Olive’s website links to full contract terms at the bottom of every page. However, it doesn’t present a full contract during the actual quote process – only a summary of what’s covered.

Filing A Claim With Olive

When you experience a breakdown, you can take your car to a shop near you and call Olive to file a claim. Olive has a partnership with RepairPal Certified Shops, which provide repair warranties for 12 months or 12,000 miles. You can find shops in your area and schedule repairs through RepairPal’s website or its mobile app.

There are over 2,500 RepairPal Certified Shops nationwide, but if you can’t find one in your area, you can also take your vehicle to any state-licensed mechanic.

Once you get to the shop, connect the mechanic with Olive so Olive can approve the repair. If Olive will cover the repair, it will pay the repair shop directly and you’ll just pay your deductible. If the warranty doesn’t cover a specific repair, Olive can still help negotiate affordable repair rates with RepairPal Certified Shops.

Olive Car Warranty Reviews

Over 200 customers have weighed in on Google, giving Olive car warranty coverage a 4.7-star rating overall. Below are a few examples of positive and negative reviews.

Positive Olive Reviews

“Thank you, Olive, for keeping your end of the bargain! You guys are a game changer! I’ve had my policy for about six months now and couldn’t be happier.” – Greg W. via Google

“The folks at Olive were straight-up with prices and no down payment to start. Thank you, Olive, for giving me peace of mind for my truck.” – Kelly R. via Google

Negative Olive Reviews

“They denied me because they claimed my engine failure was pre-existing. How would anybody know that?” – Mel M. via Google

“According to Olive, they only fix mechanical issues and not something from environmental wear and tear like belts and hoses. Very disappointed.” – Michael N. via Google

Our Take On Olive Car Warranty: 4.5 Stars

Olive is a new extended warranty provider with a fresh approach to pricing, coverage, and customer experience. After considering 59 data points in our analysis, we rate Olive 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and recommend it as a great option for you to include in your search.

Olive Car Warranty Pros Olive Car Warranty Cons RepairPal Certified Shops partner Only three years of coverage at a time Low monthly payments and overall cost Pre-existing conditions are not covered No waiting period or inspection required No coverage for rideshare vehicles 4.7-star Google review rating

