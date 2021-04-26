When looking into vehicle protection, you’ll see that there are a few types of warranties on cars. But what does each cover, and which is best for you?

In this article, we’ll explain the five most common types of warranties on cars so you can make the best decision for your vehicle and wallet. We’ll also introduce you to some of the best extended car warranty providers that have multiple coverage options for drivers to choose from.

5 Basic Types Of Warranties On Cars

The five most common types of warranties on cars are bumper-to-bumper, powertrain, corrosion, emissions control, and accessory warranties. These generally come included with your new vehicle and last for your first few years of ownership. After your car’s original warranty expires, you can purchase an extended warranty to cover these items.

Types of Warranties on Cars Details Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty This is the most comprehensive type of protection, covering most vehicle systems and parts. Routine maintenance services and wear-and-tear parts are not included. Powertrain Warranty This covers the parts of the car that make it move, including the engine, transaxle, driveshaft, transmission, and front- and rear-wheel drive systems. Rust and Corrosion Warranty This type of car warranty covers repairs or replacements of rusted-through body sheet metal. Federal Emission Control or California Emission Control Warranty The federal government requires automakers to offer a limited warranty on many emission-related parts. California has additional emissions laws, which many other states also elect to follow. Accessory Warranty A wide range of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) auxiliary components are covered, like air bags, sound and navigation systems, and seat belts. Sometimes, safety features are broken out into their own warranty.

On paper, understanding what's covered by each of these plans might seem easy. But specifics vary from company to company, so make sure to ask exactly what's covered when you purchase a vehicle or extended warranty.

Some companies offer unique warranty coverage. For example, Subaru warranties include seat belt coverage that lasts the lifetime of the vehicle. Other unique types of warranties on cars include hybrid and electric vehicle protection, and battery warranties. When it comes to extended warranties, some companies, such as Endurance, even offer plans that combine mechanical breakdown coverage and routine maintenance services.

Exclusionary Vs. Stated-Component

You might run into some car warranty terminology you’ve never seen before when comparing extended car warranty companies, such as exclusionary and state-component coverage.

Exclusionary coverage is the most comprehensive extended warranty on the market. These types of warranties on cars, also sometimes called bumper-to-bumper warranties, are so comprehensive that the contracts don't list every part covered. Instead, they only list the parts that aren't covered.

Stated-component warranties will list all covered vehicle components in the contract. If something isn’t listed, then it isn’t covered. A powertrain warranty is an example of a stated-component plan. All in all, what is covered and what isn’t covered boils down to the warranty agreement itself.

Where Can You Buy An Extended Auto Warranty?

You keep your car protected after your original factory warranty has expired, you have two options: purchase a service contract from your vehicle manufacturer or from an independent warranty company.

If you buy a brand-new car, it will likely come with a limited warranty at no additional cost. For long-term coverage, an extended service agreement can be purchased from your car manufacturer before your limited new-car warranty expires, which is typically before the 3-year/36,000-mile mark.

Extended vehicle service contracts are also available from independent warranty companies. An aftermarket car warranty offers more flexibility in terms of coverage, pricing, and benefits. Plans can also be tailored to your specific needs and budget.

Factory Vs. Independent Extended Warranty Coverage

There are pros and cons of extended car warranties with either option, and it's up to your unique needs to decide what you want to get out of coverage. If you’re looking for more inclusive and customizable plans, often at better rates, an independent warranty is a better option for you. But if using OEM parts for repairs is more important, a factory-backed warranty is likely better.

While most automakers and dealers offer extended warranty plans during the sale of a vehicle, there are many reasons to go with a third-party provider.

Manufacturer Warranty Third-Party Extended Warranty Shorter periods of coverage Limits up to 250,000 miles, plus specific types of warranties on cars over 100,000 miles Generally offers two to three plans to choose from Usually between four and six plans to choose from Repairs can only be made at dealership service centers Drivers can choose any certified repair facility, including dealerships May or may not come with added perks Reputable extended car warranty companies offer added perks like roadside assistance, towing, and rental car reimbursement

Used Car Warranties And CPO Warranties

If you’ve recently purchased a used or certified pre-owned car, you can still qualify for certain types of warranties on cars. Some automakers will guarantee a transfer of the new vehicle warranty to the next car owner when a car is resold on the private market, and you can often get extended used-car coverage through your manufacturer or an independent warranty company.

More often than not, purchasing a warranty from a third-party company is a better choice for your used or CPO car. The higher terms of an aftermarket warranty provide peace of mind no matter the age or condition of your car.

Our Recommended Extended Warranty Companies

