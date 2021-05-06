Buyers Guide: Best Headlight Restoration Kit

Foggy headlights not only look bad, but they can also impair visibility at night and be a potential safety hazard. If you’re not willing to shell out the money for new headlight lenses, you may be looking for the best headlight restoration kit.

Whether you’re looking for a wipe-on, wipe-off polish or a multi-step kit, we’ve done the research for you and have narrowed down a few top restoration products. In this article, we’ll give you the rundown on each kit’s performance, features, and customer reviews, as well as give you a few pointers on what to look for when deciding on the best headlight cleaner for your car.



In this article:

Our Review Standards

Our team narrowed down the best headlight restoration kits by looking at factors including product popularity, performance reviews, quality of materials, strong customer ratings, and price.

#1 Overall Best Headlight Restoration Kit: SYLVANIA Headlight Restoration Kit



Known primarily for its bulbs and replacement parts, SYLVANIA also has products that can help you restore your existing headlight lenses. The SYLVANIA Headlight Restoration Kit has a three-step process that produces some of the best results in terms of clarity, proving it can tackle heavy-duty yellowing. This is why we’ve chosen it as the overall best headlight restoration kit.

When using this kit, the first step is to spray on the “Surface Activator” to soften the plastic. Then, you’ll sand off the initial clear coat and apply a polishing compound. The last step is to rub on a UV blocker that will prevent future sun damage.

SYLVANIA is so confident in its product, it offers a lifetime warranty, which is a nice perk for a product that retails for less than $20.

What Customers Are Saying: The SYLVANIA Headlight Restoration Kit has over 13,000 ratings on Amazon and an average score of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars. Happy customer reviews mention things like the easy application process and longevity of results, but some buyers report difficulty with customer service when trying to use the lifetime warranty.

Key Features

Kit comes with surface activator, clarifying compound, UV-blocking clear coat, three sheets of waterproof sandpaper, three applicator cloths, and vinyl glove

Easy-to-follow process

UV protection included

Lifetime warranty

#2 Best Drill Attachments: 3M Headlight Lens Restoration System



The 3M Headlight Lens Restoration System offers visible results at an affordable price. What you get out of the box is a power-drill attachable system that includes a disc holder, 500-, 800-, and 3,000-grit sanding pads, a foam buffing pad, and a buffing solution.

Like the SYLVANIA kit, 3M lays out a three-step process during which you sand down the grit on your headlights using a series of coarse Trizact™ discs. One video reviewer goes so far as to call the sanding pads “magical” for the way they remove debris. Since the kit is drill-based, you can probably expect it to take less time than hand-buffing, although total work time will depend on how cloudy your headlamps are. If you want to get into hard-to-reach areas, you can also use the sanding discs by hand.

One thing to note is that, although the manufacturer does offer it separately, the 3M Headlight Lens Restoration System doesn’t come with a coating to protect against future UV damage. So, you may find yourself having to use the 3M kit more often.

What Customers Are Saying: The 3M Headlight Lens Restoration System comes highly reviewed, with over 21,000 ratings on Amazon and an average of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars. Customers applaud the value, quality results, and simple instructions. However, some also mention that the results may not outshine those of competitors’ kits.

Key Features

Kit comes with disc-holder drill attachment, three sanding discs, foam buffing disc, and buffing solution

Works with power drill for easy application

Simple step-by-step instructions

Plenty of materials for up to two applications

#3 Mothers NuLens Headlight Renewal Kit



Another name with some brand power behind it, the Mothers NuLens Headlight Renewal Kit shoots for high-quality results and a leisurely restoration process, earning it a spot on our list of the best headlight cleaner.

The kit includes a drill attachment, coarse restoration discs, a foam ball polish applicator, and a bottle of polish. The instructions call for a mix of dry sanding and wet sanding, so you’ll want to double-check as you move through the cleaning process. The only things you’ll need to supply yourself are painter’s tape, gloves, and a microfiber towel to dry your newly shined headlights.

If you only have light oxidation on your headlamps, you may only need to apply the polish. However, for light scratches, debris buildup, or pitting, the Mothers kit still gets the job done.

What Customers Are Saying: This heavy-duty Mothers headlight restoration kit stands strong with 4.3 out of 5.0 stars based on just under 6,000 Amazon customer reviews. According to most customers, results are fantastic when the instructions are followed. However, some complain that it doesn’t go beyond the level of quality offered by competing brands.

Key Features

Kit comes with disc-holder drill attachment, three restoration discs, foam polishing ball, and polishing solution

Can tackle high range of oxidation

Works with power drill for easy application

Plenty of materials for later applications if needed

#4 CERAKOTE Ceramic Headlight Restoration Kit



CERAKOTE offers the best headlight restoration kit if you’re looking for a ceramic coating that not only protects from UV light, but can also restore light output on highly oxidized headlamps.

The CERAKOTE Ceramic Headlight Restoration Kit uses a three-step process that begins with an oxidation removal wipe. Sanding comes next, and finally, after washing and drying your headlamp, you’ll wipe on a durable ceramic coating to protect your car long-term.

Unlike a few of the other multi-step systems on this list, the sanding pads in this kit don’t attach to a power drill, so you’ll have to put in a little elbow grease to get a high-shine outcome. However, it’s a great product for someone who enjoys the hands-on experience and time of a DIY project.

What Customers Are Saying: With just over 4,400 reviews, the CERAKOTE Ceramic Headlight Restoration Kit holds a 4.6 out of 5.0-star Amazon customer rating, and 77 percent of reviewers give it a full 5.0 stars. Customers mention being pleased with the product’s ease of use and great value. However, some do say the ceramic coating doesn’t provide much clarity.

Key Features

Kit comes with oxidation remover wipes, surface prep pad and discs, and pre-moistened ceramic coating wipes

Can tackle advanced oxidation

Plenty of materials for later applications if needed

Limited lifetime warranty

#5 Chemical Guys Headlight Restorer



Geared toward the car owner who wants an all-in-one option that works either by power tool or by elbow grease, the Chemical Guys Headlight Restorer offers simplicity and customization with materials you trust.

After washing and taping off your headlight lenses, you can apply the restorer to any microfiber cloth you have and start rubbing it onto the headlight. This process can take several minutes depending on the amount of oxidation you have. After the initial scrubbing, clean the headlamp and reapply the compound to polish. You can repeat this process until you have the desired level of clarity. Chemical Guys also recommends that customers can use 2500-grit sandpaper if there’s severe discoloration.

While the compound offers great results, you’re probably paying more overall for things like microfiber cloths and sandpaper if you don’t already have those things lying around. But, if you have some materials you already like to work with and are looking for a new polish and sealant option, the Chemical Guys Headlight Restorer might be the best headlight restoration kit for you.

What Customers Are Saying: Buyers really enjoy how easy the Chemical Guys Headlight Restorer is to use, as well as the amount of product you get for your money. The product has a 4.5 out of 5.0-star Amazon customer rating based on over 2,000 reviews, and 73 percent of reviewers give it a full 5.0 stars. Those critical of the product report less-than-satisfactory results, with fogginess returning to their headlights sooner than expected.

Key Features

Doesn’t come with applicator

Acts as both a sealant and UV protector

Easy to use

Works on headlights and taillights

Sanding is optional

Why Do Headlights Get Cloudy?

The cloudiness that appears in plastic headlight lenses is due to exposure to the elements. While plastic lenses last longer than the glass headlights that used to come in vehicles, the downside is that continued exposure to UV rays from the sun causes oxidation and clouding. Manufacturers do put a clear coat on the headlights to protect them from UV rays, but this breaks down and becomes less effective over time.

If you’ve got cloudy headlights, you may simply need to wipe them down with a lens clarifying compound. However, a heavy-duty headlight restoration kit may be needed for severe issues.

Buyers Guide: Best Headlight Restoration Kit

As you can see, there are a few high-quality products on the market, each with its own pros and cons. When choosing the best headlight cleaner for your car, you’ll want to consider a few factors, including:

Single product vs. full kit: Depending on your level of experience with DIY automotive projects, you may already have items like microfiber applicator cloths or sandpaper lying around and will only need a bottle of polish to restore your headlights. If you don’t, you’ll likely want to purchase a full headlight lens restorer kit.

Depending on your level of experience with DIY automotive projects, you may already have items like microfiber applicator cloths or sandpaper lying around and will only need a bottle of polish to restore your headlights. If you don’t, you’ll likely want to purchase a full headlight lens restorer kit. Time and labor commitment: Restoring your headlights can be fairly difficult, and you may have to repeat the cleaning process a few times to get your desired results. Using a drill attachment can speed up the process, but you may have trouble cleaning hard-to-reach areas like corners. At any rate, you should probably block off a few hours for restoring your headlights.

Restoring your headlights can be fairly difficult, and you may have to repeat the cleaning process a few times to get your desired results. Using a drill attachment can speed up the process, but you may have trouble cleaning hard-to-reach areas like corners. At any rate, you should probably block off a few hours for restoring your headlights. Sun protection: Some products do a great job of restoring headlights from severe discoloration, but the main cause of that is UV rays from the sun. If you don’t buy a product that offers a strong headlight coating, you could find yourself repeating the process in a few months.

Tips For Headlight Restoration

After you’ve chosen the best headlight restoration kit for you, it’s time to begin the real work. There are a number of things you should consider before you start taking sandpaper and chemicals to the front of your car. Here are a few tips for avoiding vehicle damage and getting the most out of your headlight restoration: