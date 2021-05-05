Collisions and hit-and-runs can be a hassle, especially if you don’t have evidence to back up your claims. To solve this problem, many drivers invest in a front and/or rear-facing camera for video recording their drives, but what is the best dash cam on the market?

In this buyers guide, we’ll discuss the five best dash cams of 2021 based on video quality, ease of use, affordability, and more. We’ll also explain why dash cams are a worthwhile investment and what to look for in a high-quality model.



In this article:

Are Dash Cams Worth Getting?

Whether you experience an accident, a hit-and-run, or unpleasant rideshare passengers, dash cams provide peace of mind and easy-to-access footage of the event. While these specialized cameras can be pricey – between $50 and $500 on average – they can be a worthwhile investment.

Depending on the model you purchase, dash cams either record video when you start the car, with the click of a button, or when motion is detected. Most models record front-facing videos with some peripheral footage – the best dash cams operate with up to 180-degree angle lenses. However, other set-ups can include a rear dash cam or a driver-facing camera as well. The extra footage may be helpful, but it’s not necessary for most drivers.

5 Best Dash Cams On The Market

When choosing the five best dash cams on the market, we considered each product’s price point, design features, shooting resolution, and storage capabilities. We also considered what customers had to say about these dash cams, paying close attention to the cameras’ longevity and ease of use. After researching many models, the following dash cams stood out against the competition.

#1 Best Overall: Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Cam



Our top choice overall for the best dash cam is the Kingslim D4. Featuring a sleek design, and about the size of a point-and-shoot camera, this camera shoots video in 4K and supports up to 256GB SD cards. The high-resolution video means important details like street signs and license plates are displayed clearly.

Armed with an F/1.8 aperture lens on the front facing camera and Sony STARVIS sensors, the Kingslim is well equipped to handle nighttime driving. One highlight is that customers get a rearview camera that records in 1080p, and the 3.0-inch touchscreen can toggle between the front and rear cameras.

For recording, the camera offers continuous loop recording and automatically records when it detects an accident. Drivers can also access GPS data and download video through a mobile app.

What Customers Are Saying: Out of more than 2,400 Amazon reviews, the Kingslim D4 has a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating. Buyers applaud the dual camera system and easy installation process. Critical reviews point out below-average low-light performance from the rear camera, SD card issues, and longevity issues.

Key Features

4K video dash cam/1080p rearview camera

Built in G-sensor

App compatible iOS and Android

170-degree frontview lens/150-degree rearview lens

Parking monitor

Emergency video lock

Loop recording

#2 Best Value: APEMAN Dash Cam



If you’re looking for a high-quality dash cam that won’t break the bank, the APEMAN Dash Cam may be the best dash cam for you. Costing just under $50, this product is a great alternative to the pricier dash cams on the market. The APEMAN model can shoot in 1080p, which is high-definition footage. The dash cam features a 3.0-inch LCD screen for easy footage playback, a 170-degree wide-angle lens, a built-in G-sensor, and night vision for low-light shooting.

However, the APEMAN Dash Cam does have a few limitations. Namely, it does not have an internal battery, meaning it’ll need to be plugged in at all times for its G-sensor to function properly. Additionally, the camera only works with relatively small micro SD cards – 32GB and 64GB. If you’re shooting video at the dash cam’s maximum resolution, you’ll only be able to record around 90 minutes of footage before the dash cam begins recording over previously saved footage.

What Customers Are Saying: The APEMAN Dash Cam holds a 4.4-star rating with over 27,000 Amazon customer reviews. Most positive reviews mention the camera’s excellent picture quality, robust workmanship, and helpful customer support. However, some buyers report that the dash cam stops and starts videoing irregularly.

Key Features

Suction cup mounting

1080p shooting

170-degree lens

Nighttime and low-light shooting

Built-in G-sensor

Parking mode shooting

Loop recording

3.0-inch LCD screen

#3 Best Front And Rear Camera: Vantrue NS2 Dual Dash Cam



A collision can occur both at the front and rear of your vehicle, making a dual camera a foolproof way to capture real-time footage of unexpected events. The Vantrue NS2 includes a 4K front camera and 1440p dual shooting capabilities. It can also film the ongoings inside the vehicle, making it a popular choice among Uber and Lyft drivers.

This dash cam features a supercapacitor, which makes it one of the best dash cams for extreme conditions. Supercapacitors are often longer-lasting than traditional batteries and hold up better in low temperatures. However, they’re also pricier, increasing the overall cost of the dash cam.

What Customers Are Saying: With just over 100 customer reviews, the Vantrue NS2 holds a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Many customers like the dash cam’s excellent video quality and versatility. However, some buyers complain about its lack of an internal battery. Though it uses a supercapacitor for energy, the camera still needs to be plugged in via USB cable to work properly.

Key Features

Suction cup mounting

1440p shooting

180-degree lens

Nighttime and low-light shooting

Built-in G-sensor

Parking mode shooting

Loop recording

3.0-inch LCD screen

#4 Garmin Dash Cam 66W



The Garmin Dash Cam 66W features one of the widest angle lenses currently available. With 180-degree viewing, the camera can easily capture a collision from start to finish. The camera also includes a 2.0-inch LCD screen for easily accessible footage playback, but it can also be connected via Bluetooth to Garmin’s mobile app if you want to download the video to your phone or tablet.

The dash cam captures footage in 1440p, making its resolution slightly better than full HD video. Like many of the models on this list, the Garmin Dash Cam 66W automatically records and saves the footage when it senses an incident. It also includes a helpful voice-control feature, which can reduce distractions when on the road.

What Customers Are Saying: Garmin’s dash cams are collectively rated on Amazon, meaning the 66W model does not have an individual buyer score. However, overall, Garmin dash cams hold a 4.5-star rating backed by over 2,700 customer reviews. Most positive reviews mention the dash cam’s sleek, compact design and excellent image quality in daylight. However, buyers have mentioned that the mobile app often crashes, and the 66W’s night vision quality is below average.

Key Features

Magnetic mounting

180-degree lens

Low-light shooting

Automatic collision warning and recording

Parking mode shooting

Loop recording

2.0-inch LCD screen

Voice control

#5 Garmin Dash Cam Mini



Another popular product and the final model on our list of the best dash cams, the Garmin Dash Cam Mini is ideal for drivers who want all the perks of a dash cam without knowing it’s there. The Garmin Dash Cam Mini is about the size of a car key fob, which is noticeably smaller than competitor models. It can also mount directly behind your vehicle’s rearview mirror. Despite its small size, the dash camera still delivers crisp and clear 1080p video footage.

Similarly, the Garmin Dash Cam Mini’s field of view also isn’t compromised by its dimensions – the 140-degree lens offers a clear picture of the road. While the camera does not include a built-in display lens, buyers can use Bluetooth on up to four devices to watch playback footage.

What Customers Are Saying: As mentioned, Garmin dash cams are scored as a group rather than individually on Amazon. Looking at specific Dash Cam Mini model reviews, customers frequently mention the camera’s overall value and compact design. However, like with the 66W model, some buyers experience connectivity issues with the Garmin mobile app. Since this model does not feature a display screen, this can prove cumbersome.

Key Features

Adhesive mounting

140-degree lens

Built-in Wi-Fi

Automatic collision recording

Loop recording

How To Find The Best Dash Cam For Your Vehicle

When choosing the best dash cam for your vehicle, it helps to figure out your needs before committing to a purchase. Are you looking for a compact model with basic functions? Do you often drive in extreme temperatures? What kind of footage playback would be easiest for you to use? We’ll discuss these questions and more below. If you want to find the best dash cam, you should consider:

Resolution

Energy source

Size

Frame rate

Resolution

It’s no secret that 4K resolution is best when it comes to dash camera recordings. With the higher pixel density of ultra-HD footage, you can easily parse out important details in the event of an accident. However, there are a few caveats with recording video in such high resolution.

Because 4K footage is so data-rich, it quickly fills up SD cards, meaning you’ll need to purchase replacements relatively quickly. In that same vein, the footage will take longer to download when it comes time to export your dash cam video. While it’s not quite as crisp as 4K resolution, 1080p and 1440p are also suitable for dash cam recordings.

Energy Source

A common complaint among car camera owners is battery life – or lack thereof. Most dash cameras can’t support video functions without a power cable. Some, like the Garmin Dash Cam 66W, can operate for small amounts of time without an external power source, but most need to be connected to the car battery to record.

You’ll also need to decide whether you want to opt for a dash cam with a supercapacitor. These car cameras will be pricier, but they’ll often last longer and perform better in extreme weather.

Size

Depending on the size of your front and rear windshield, you’ll want to purchase a dash cam that doesn’t hinder your view while driving. Most models are around 6.0 inches long, so it’s best to measure your windshield before buying a camera.

Frame Rate

Frames per second (fps) can be confusing to navigate when shopping for a dash cam. This refers to the dash cam’s frame rate, or how many still images it captures in one second. When in doubt, opt for 30fps. This frame rate will preserve image quality and give a clear idea of the situation at hand.