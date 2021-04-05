It’s safe to say you’ll probably put your car in reverse at some point, but the view out your back windshield doesn’t always give you the full picture of what’s behind you. If your car doesn’t come equipped with rear video, it’s worth looking into the best backup camera for your vehicle.

Backup cameras have become a standard feature on new cars, but aftermarket options are a way to meet your specific needs if the original parts aren’t cutting it, or if you want to update your vehicle. In this article, we’ll look at five of the best backup camera systems on the market, explaining each product’s key features, ease of installation, performance, customer reviews, and more.



In this article:

Our Review Standards

When choosing the best backup camera systems featured in this review, we picked some of Amazon’s top-selling products and checked for key features, ease of installation, strong customer reviews, and competitive prices.

#1 Best Overall: AUTO-VOX CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera



We rated the AUTO-VOX CS-2 as the overall best backup camera for its competitive price, relatively simple features, and easy installation. This backup camera kit comes with a 4.3-inch monitor display, and its wireless connection removes the labor of hiding wires underneath your car’s trim.

As far as connection goes, AUTO-VOX’s digital transmission won't pick up interference from other signals, like Bluetooth. The camera is also waterproof and should be able to function in temperatures ranging from minus 4 degrees to 149 degrees Fahrenheit.

Monitor installation is rather painless. AUTO-VOX provides a suction cup so drivers can mount the camera either on their dashboard or windshield. The camera itself can be attached to your license plate, but it may require an additional hole to be drilled for access to the power cable.

What Customers Are Saying: Based on nearly 2,000 Amazon customer reviews, the AUTO-VOX CS-2 is rated 4.4 out of 5.0 stars. Common praises for the system include its easy installation process, superior nighttime performance, and the company’s customer service. However, some customers mention issues with the device’s longevity and interrupted connections.

Key Features

Wireless digital connection

110-degree viewing angle

Adjustable guidelines for parking

Quality night vision

Relatively simple installation

Easy monitor mounting

Waterproof camera

#2 Best Budget Camera: eRapta ERT01 Car Rear View Camera



If your vehicle already has an LCD display, the eRapta ERT01 Car Rear View Camera may be the best backup camera for you. Instead of a full system with a monitor, you only get the camera, which you can connect to your existing in-vehicle display. It comes at an affordable price point and allows for relatively simple license plate mounting.

This barebones option is not without its perks. The camera is waterproof, has a 149-degree field of view, and comes with 25 feet of cable, which should be long enough to cover everything from sedans to trucks and even some RVs. If installed correctly, the wired connection should provide a clear, stable picture of your car’s surroundings in real-time.

What you give up at the lower price point is the level of customization that some higher-grade camera systems offer. The only option you have for turning off the guidelines on the ERT01 is by physically adjusting the camera up or down, and you have to cut a wire if you want to turn them off completely. Having a wired connection also means you may have to hide cabling along your vehicle’s trim.

What Customers Are Saying: The eRapta ERT01 has a 4.4 out of 5.0-star rating on Amazon with over 14,000 customer reviews. Seventy-one percent of reviewers give the camera a 5.0-star rating, and many customers rave about the picture quality for the price point. Other buyers say the product can have a short lifespan, so you may find yourself contacting eRapta’s customer service line at some point.

Key Features

Waterproof camera

Good video quality

Decent low-light performance

Easy license plate installation

25 feet of wire fits most vehicles/trailers

Adjustable guidelines for parking

#3 Best Dual System: VanTop H612T Mirror Dash Cam



This product almost feels like it would be more at home in a Bond car than then a daily driver. With split-screen functionality between the rear and front camera, voice command, and top-quality 4K and 1080p video recording, the VanTop H612T Mirror Dash Cam is the best backup camera for techie motorists.

The VanTop comes with a touchscreen mirror that is mounted on top of your existing rearview mirror. It comes with 23 feet of cabling that has to be finessed through the vehicle, so putting it together can be a bit of a project. However, the extra features of the system, including GPS tracking and emergency accident recording, are well worth the hassle of installation for many drivers.

Another draw for this item is that it serves double duty as both a backup camera and dashcam, with the front camera offering a 170-degree viewing angle and the back clocking in at 160 degrees. The front camera also boasts a Sony STARVIS sensor, which the manufacturer claims enhances nighttime performance. If your idea of the best backup camera is a high-tech gadget with plenty of customizable features, the VanTop H612T is worth checking out.

What Customers Are Saying: The VanTop H612T has a 4.6 out of 5.0-star Amazon customer rating with almost 1,700 reviews, and 78 percent of reviewers give the product a full 5.0 stars. Features that resonate with reviewers include camera quality, touchscreen performance, intuitive user interface, and low-light video quality. In terms of critiques, some buyers report frustration with trying to access GPS data and mixed results with voice commands.

Key Features

Front and rear cameras

Touchscreen

Voice control

Excellent video quality

Dual-screen capability

Accident video security

Multiple recording options

Adjustable field of view

Plenty of cable for a variety of vehicles

#4 AMTIFO A8 FHD Wireless Backup Camera



The AMTIFO A8 FHD may be your best backup camera option if you’re driving an RV, camper, or towing a trailer and want all angles covered. It works reliably on vehicles up to 80 feet in length, has a wireless range of up to 984 feet, and has the capacity to support four different video feeds.

The system comes with a single 1080p camera that has a viewing angle of 150 degrees and is decked out with 16 LED lights to assist with night vision. It also comes in a rugged metal casing and has a heavy-duty mounting bracket.

A 7.0-inch display screen rounds out the package. Unlike some other, smaller monitors, this device has front-facing buttons for easy access and split-screen capabilities to see feeds from multiple cameras at once. (If you want to mount multiple cameras on your vehicle, you can purchase them separately.)

What Customers Are Saying: The AMTIFO A8 FHD has a 4.6-star rating with just under 1,000 reviews on Amazon. In positive reviews, customers mention being happy with the number of features for the price point, quality construction, and ease of installation. On the other hand, some customers say that cheaper components like antennas are prone to breaking or have quality issues and the system can be susceptible to interference and laggy video.

Key Features

Can handle up to four camera feeds

Impressive wireless range

Works on vehicles up to 80 feet long

Large, straightforward monitor display

Great video quality both day and night

Relatively simple setup

#5 DoHonest V25 Digital Wireless Backup Camera



DoHonest has you covered if you’re looking for a strong low-light performer. The DoHonest V25 Digital Wireless Backup Camera offers a six-layer glass camera lens and a camera specially designed to work at night.

The range on the unit is 36 feet while a vehicle is in reverse or 30 feet during continuous use. Drivers can also choose from a variety of parking guidelines to better suit their vehicles. Plus, the camera is waterproof and high-temperature resistant to work in extreme heat or cold.

This could be the best backup camera for daily drivers that want two video feeds, as the monitor can support split-screen viewing and has a modest 5.0-inch monitor.

What Customers Are Saying: Picture quality and night vision hit a home run with customers, earning the DoHonest V25 a rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon with almost 2,000 reviews. Happy customers also mention easy installation general value for the money. One common complaint among wireless systems is connection stability, and some customers note problems with quality control on the DoHonest V25 as well.

Key Features

Wireless connection

Supports up to two cameras

Customizable guidelines for parking

Great picture quality

Good low-light performance

Waterproof camera

Buying The Best Backup Camera: What To Consider

When deciding on the best backup camera for your vehicle, there are a number of factors to consider, including added features and your vehicle’s existing hardware. One of the biggest challenges with an aftermarket camera is the installation process. A store like Best Buy or a mechanic that specializes in modifications can install one for you, but you’ll be paying for both parts and installation costs.

Here are a few details to keep in mind when picking out the best backup camera for you:

Power Source

The power from your reverse lights is typically used to power an external backup camera, which means you’ll have to do some electrical work to get everything connected. Depending on the installation kit and your car’s trim, finding the correct wires can take anywhere from minutes to hours.

Aftermarket monitors are usually powered by plugging a cord from the device into your car’s auxiliary power outlet – better known as the cigarette lighter – although a savvy electrician could power the display through another part of the car.

Installation Complexity: Wired Vs. Wireless

Figuring out where the reverse camera goes on your car is relatively simple. Most manufacturers have a mounting system that will fit on your license plate frame or a bracket that can fit on the back of an RV or trailer.

Depending on the car and the system you purchase, you might need to thread the power cable through an existing hole or through a lighting fixture. If that’s not an option, you’ll have to drill a hole through your car’s frame close to where the camera is mounted. Drilling a hole comes with the risk of water seeping into the vehicle, so you’ll want to make sure it is properly sealed.

If you want to avoid the possibility of having to drill into your vehicle or the hassle of hiding wires under your vehicle, opt for a wireless system. Although these can have occasional lags and may have lower video quality, they're much easier to install.

Your Car’s Existing Display

Many newer cars come with interactive display monitors straight from the automotive manufacturer. Some double as screens for backup cameras, while others just interactive entertainment centers for drivers. If your car already has a monitor, you might be able to save some costs just by picking up a camera rather than a complete system with a monitor.

If you’re unhappy with your current screen, an aftermarket display is one way to upgrade to your specifications.

Importance Of High-Tech Features

One big consideration is the level of functionality you want out of your vehicle. Do you need a touchscreen with a dashcam, or will a simple backup camera suffice? Other things to think about are continuously running video, which can be used as evidence in the case of an accident, how complex of a monitor you want, and whether you want to connect other video sources, like a dashcam or side cameras.

Chances are you can modify your car to match whatever level of video recording you want – it just depends on what you’re willing to spend. The best backup camera systems give high-quality features without breaking the bank.