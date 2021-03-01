If your current wiper blades are causing streaks, are loud, or are inefficient at clearing away debris, it may be time to replace them. Wiper blades are essential to the safety of your vehicle, but which are the best windshield wipers available?

In this guide, we’ll recommend five of the best windshield wipers available based on style, affordability, industry reputation, consumer tests, and customer ratings. We’ll also discuss how to find the right windshield wipers for your vehicle.



Why Invest In The Best Windshield Wipers?

Purchasing the best windshield wipers ensures that you can drive safely in inclement weather. High-quality wiper blades maintain visibility in heavy rain, snow, and other unsafe conditions. They also prevent any debris, mud, or dirt from obstructing your view. While windshield wipers can be costly, it’s important to invest in the right blades based on your vehicle, budget, and location.

5 Best Windshield Wipers

When choosing the best windshield wipers, we considered blade style, affordability, industry reputation, consumer tests, and customer ratings. Below are the five best wiper blades currently available.

#1 Best Overall: Bosch Icon Wiper Blade



The Bosch Icon Wiper Blade is a popular choice for luxury vehicle owners and has become the OEM choice for some luxury manufacturers. Based on the windshield wiper’s exceptional performance in consumer tests and the company's well-regarded industry standing, it’s easy to see why. The beam-style wiper blade clears away water with little-to-no streaking and very little sound.

The Bosch Icon also features an asymmetrical spoiler for more efficient, steady contact with the windshield and a double-locking connector for easy installation. It can work with the following arm types:

Hook

Top lock

Side lock

Pinch tab

Valeo top lock

What Customers Are Saying: With over 28,000 Amazon customer reviews, the Bosch Icon wiper blade holds an impressive 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating. Eighty-one percent of buyers give the product a full 5.0 stars. Positive customer reviews report the blades’ easy installation, durability, and high-quality performance in several weather conditions. Negative customer reviews are few and far between, but they typically mention that the product’s instructions can be confusing and they don't fit all vehicles.

Key Features

Costs around $45 for a pack of two blades

Beam-style wiper blade

Multiple sizes available

Vehicle-specific fit

#2 Best Value: Anco 31-Series Wiper Blade



The Anco 31-Series Wiper Blade is our choice for an affordable, high-quality wiper blade. The windshield wipers are easy to install using their KwikConnect Installation System. They’re a traditional frame style blade, which means they feature a metal mount for the rubber wiper to connect to. While they’re not as flexible as beam-style blades, traditional blades are low-cost and effective.

In consumer tests, the Anco 31-Series blades held up during heavy rainfall but did not perform as well in medium rainfall while a vehicle moved at faster speeds. These blades are also relatively quiet.

What Customers Are Saying: Backed by over 7,000 Amazon customer reviews, the Anco 31-Series Wiper Blade holds a 4.5-star rating. Many customers like the blades’ affordable price point, easy installation process, and reliable performance in rainy weather. However, some customers note that the blades do not last as long as competitor products – many buyers report that these blades only last between three and six months.

Key Features

Costs approximately $6 per blade

Available in 10.0- to 28.0-inch lengths

Traditional-style blades

Features KwikConnect Installation System

#3 Driver Favorite: Rain-X Latitude Water 2-In-1 Water Repellency Wiper Blade



Widely known for its water-repellent glass cleaner, Rain-X also makes a high-quality, two-in-one windshield wiper blade. The Rain-X Latitude Water 2-In-1 Water Repellency Wiper Blade not only clears away water, but it’s also treated with Rain-X’s well-regarded water-repellent coating. Each blade wipe distributes the product onto your windshield, helping to reduce the number of water droplets that stick to the glass.

According to the manufacturer, the blade is suitable for 96 percent of vehicles on the market because of its pre-installed universal adapter. In consumer tests, the Rain-X Blade performed well in moderate and inclement weather, but it did cause some slight streaking.

What Customers Are Saying: With just under 40,000 Amazon customer reviews, the Rain-X blade holds a 4.6-star rating. Eighty percent of buyers give the blade a full 5.0 stars. Customers frequently mention the blade’s streak-free wipe and water repellency. However, some buyers do note that the blade’s rubber may detach during use.

Key Features

Costs approximately $15 per blade

Beam-style blade

Available in 18.0- to 28.0-inch lengths

Includes Rain-X water-repelling treatment

Universal fit

One-year warranty included

#4 Aero Voyager All-Season Wiper Blade



The Aero Voyager All-Season Wiper Blade is another excellent choice for budget-conscious drivers. The beam-style blade is specially designed for J-hook wipers, making it a direct OEM replacement product. However, wiper blade arm adapters are widely available if you have a different style arm. The blades feature AAA-grade rubber, a Teflon™ coating, and a six-month warranty.

In consumer tests, the Aero Voyager wiper blades performed well in medium and heavy rainfall. Since the blades are all-season, they also clear away ice and snow quickly and efficiently, making them some of the best windshield wipers on the market.

What Customers Are Saying: With over 18,000 Amazon customer reviews, the Aero Voyager All-Season Wiper Blades hold a 4.4-star rating. Customers like the blades’ easy installation and low noise level. However, some buyers find that the blade isn’t particularly long-lasting.

Key Features

Costs approximately $17 for two blades

Beam-style blade

Fits J-hook wiper arms

Available in 13.0- to 28.0-inch lengths

Six-month warranty included

#5 Michelin Stealth Ultra Wiper Blade



The Michelin Stealth Ultra Wiper Blade is the final pick on our list of the best windshield wipers. The blade features a smart hinge to reduce any snow, ice, or debris from obstructing its contact with the windshield. It’s also a hybrid-style blade, meaning it has similar pressure points to a beam-style blade but is built with a metal frame.

According to the manufacturer, the blade fits 98 percent of vehicles, but specifically those with included adaptors.

What Customers Are Saying: With just under 7,000 Amazon customer reviews, the Michelin Stealth Ultra Hybrid Wiper Blade holds a 4.3-star rating. Many customers note that the blade easily clears mild to moderate rain with little issue. However, some buyers report that the blade may not be the best choice for frequent winter weather driving because of issues with built-up debris.

Key Features

Costs approximately $22 per blade

Hybrid-style blade

Premium all-season use

Available in 16.0- to 28.0-inch lengths

How To Find The Right Windshield Wipers

The best windshield wipers for your vehicle depend on the style, size, and connector type you need. We’ve explained each factor below.

Blade Style

You will likely come across three types of windshield wiper blades: traditional, beam, and hybrid.

Traditional blades are more affordable and compatible with different vehicles throughout the auto industry. They’re also built from a metal base and a rubber blade. Compared to beam blades, traditional styles have less contact with the windshield, making for a sometimes uneven wipe.

Beam blades are a costlier option, but they have much-improved technology. These blades use a tensioned steel frame and top-grade rubber compounds (typically synthetic rubber) to create constant contact with the windshield. Rather than have a few pressure points, a beam blade has limitless pressure points. They also tend to fare better in snow and ice.

Hybrid blades combine the structure of both a traditional blade and a beam blade. They have similar pressure points to a beam-style blade but are built with a metal frame. Most are more costly than conventional wiper blades.

Size

It’s best to default to your owner’s manual when trying to find the right size blade for your vehicle. Most cars can use several sizes of wiper blades, but it’s best to know what size you need before committing to a purchase. You can also contact your dealership for more information about how to find the best wiper blades for your specific model.

Connector Type

There are several windshield wiper connectors used throughout the auto industry, but the most popular include the J-hook, side pin, and bayonet. Some wiper blades are OEM replacements, meaning they are specifically designed for certain vehicle makes and models. However, that does not mean they’re unusable for other drivers. You just may need to purchase a wiper blade adapter.