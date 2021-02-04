When you ship a car, you have a lot of car shipping companies to choose from. It’s important to consider pricing when looking for auto transport services, but the best car shipping companies are also trustworthy, quick, and endorsed by many happy customers. Taking the time to research your options can ensure a smooth delivery.

In this article, we’ll explain how auto shipping works and recommend several reliable and low-cost car shipping services. If you’re ready to start comparing rates right away, get free quotes from leading providers like AmeriFreight and Sherpa Auto Transport.

Top Car Shipping Companies

After performing an in-depth industry review, our research team named Montway Auto Transport the best car shipping company in 2021. Because rates with any provider can vary depending on your location, service, and discount eligibility, we recommend comparing quotes from a few leading providers.

Car Shipping Company Motor1 Award Overall Rating 1. Montway Auto Transport Best Overall 4.5 2. AmeriFreight Best Discounts 4.5 3. Sherpa Auto Transport Locked-In Prices 4.5 4. Bargain Auto Transport Lowest Rates 4.0 5. uShip Best Car Shipping Marketplace 4.0 6. Easy Auto Ship Runner-Up 4.0 7. eShip Runner-Up 4.0

#1 Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall

Founded: 2006

Headquarters: Schaumburg, Illinois

Montway Auto Transport works with over 15,000 carriers across the nation that bid on customers’ shipments. The company can ship vehicles to and from anywhere in the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii.

Montway Services

Here are a few details about shipping with Montway:

Insurance: Provided through all Montway shippers, and contingent cargo insurance up to $250,000 provided through Montway

Provided through all Montway shippers, and contingent cargo insurance up to $250,000 provided through Montway Door-to-door delivery: Available

Available GPS tracking: Not available, but Montway has a 24/7 live chat service that can provide updates and delivery status

Not available, but Montway has a 24/7 live chat service that can provide updates and delivery status Extras: Expedited shipping available, plus you can include 100 pounds of personal items inside the vehicle at no additional charge

Montway Rates

Montway offers competitive rates for a variety of shipping services, including open and enclosed transportation. There are no listing fees, but there is a $200 cancellation fee.

According to Montway, prices for distances under 500 miles average $1.96 per mile, distances between 500 and 1,500 miles average 93 cents per mile, and distances over 1,500 miles average 58 cents per mile.

Our review team has reached out for multiple quotes from top providers, and Montway offers were consistently lower than most competitors.

Montway Auto Transport Reviews

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating: A

A BBB customer review score: 4.39 out of 5 stars based on almost 1,300 reviews

4.39 out of 5 stars based on almost 1,300 reviews Trustpilot rating: 4.3 out of 5.0 stars based on almost 900 reviews

Positive Montway reviews mention timely delivery and excellent communication. Dissatisfied customers have discussed price hikes after a price was quoted and difficulty canceling requests.

Montway Auto Transport Pros Montway Auto Transport Cons Compare over 15,000 carriers No guaranteed pricing Competitive prices $200 cancellation fee Military, return customer, and pay-in-cash discounts available Strong customer reputation

#2 AmeriFreight: Best Discounts

Founded: 2004

Headquarters: Peachtree City, Georgia

AmeriFreight partners with over 10,000 car shipping companies to carry customer vehicles anywhere in the U.S. and internationally. This broker stands out by taking extra care to vet its partner shippers. Only fully insured truckers with consistently high customer ratings are used, and any shipper with a poor client history is dropped as a partner.

AmeriFreight Services

Here are a few details about shipping with AmeriFreight:

Insurance: All carriers insured and additional insurance available for a fee

All carriers insured and additional insurance available for a fee Door-to-door delivery: Available

Available GPS tracking: Available with some shippers in addition to text updates

Available with some shippers in addition to text updates Extras: Expedited delivery, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance available at an extra cost

AmeriFreight Rates

According to AmeriFreight, the cost to ship a vehicle can range anywhere from $450 to $2,500 within the contiguous U.S. Shipping to Alaska and Hawaii can cost considerably more ($1,000 on average). While your final rate depends on a number of factors, AmeriFreight offers the following discounts:

Military: $35 off

$35 off First responders: $35 off

$35 off Medical personnel: $35 off

$35 off Students: $25 off

$25 off Senior citizens: $25 off

$25 off Return customers: $50 off

$50 off Multiple vehicles: $50 off every additional vehicle

$50 off every additional vehicle Early Bird: $25 off if you sign up 48 hours after getting a quote

However, only one discount offer can be applied per order, except the Early Bird discount. This can be added to another discount offer.

Like Montway, AmeriFreight rates were among the lowest we found during our quotes process. AmeriFreight offers what it calls an “economy” rate, which is an exceptionally low rate but which is not guaranteed. If you are flexible with shipping times, you may be able to secure an economy rate.

AmeriFreight Reviews

BBB rating: A+

A+ BBB customer review score: 4.86 out of 5 stars based on over 1,100 reviews

4.86 out of 5 stars based on over 1,100 reviews Google rating: 4.8 out of 5.0 stars based on over 2,600 reviews

The majority of AmeriFreight reviews online are positive. According to customers, AmeriFreight service agents are friendly and professional, as are the drivers. Most mention how quick and easy the shipping process is with AmeriFreight. Drivers facilitate smooth pickup and delivery processes, and major issues are rare.

AmeriFreight Pros AmeriFreight Cons A+ BBB rating and accreditation No easy online quotes Many discount opportunities Strict car shipper vetting process

#3 Sherpa Auto Transport: Locked-In Prices

Founded: 2017

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

The mission of Sherpa Auto Transport is to provide a simple and reliable consumer shipping experience. This means that Sherpa makes a special effort to work only with the most reliable shippers and provides full-service support to customers.

Sherpa Auto Transport Services

Here are a few details about shipping with Sherpa Auto Transport:

Insurance: All Sherpa carriers have a minimum liability insurance policy of $750,000 and a $100,000 cargo insurance policy

All Sherpa carriers have a minimum liability insurance policy of $750,000 and a $100,000 cargo insurance policy Door-to-door delivery: Available

Available GPS tracking: Not available, but customers can contact Sherpa for a real-time update and estimated arrival time

Not available, but customers can contact Sherpa for a real-time update and estimated arrival time Extras: Expedited delivery, $20 car wash reimbursement included with all shipping, price-lock guarantee

Sherpa Auto Transport Rates

There is no Sherpa Auto Transport online instant quote form, but after you speak with a booking agent and are quoted a price, Sherpa guarantees that the cost will not rise.

While your initial quotes may be a bit higher with Sherpa, these are guaranteed rates. Other car shipping companies may provide estimated rates that are much lower than the actual cost after fees and surcharges are added on at the end. Based on our cost research, Sherpa auto shipping rates are reasonable, although not the lowest in the industry. Sherpa customers will find that the price comes with heightened service and reliability.

The quotes we received from Sherpa were a little higher than average (around $100 to $150 higher for similar services). However, Sherpa is the only shipping broker to offer guaranteed rates, and the quotes we received from other companies are not set in stone.

Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews

BBB rating: A+

A+ BBB customer review score: 4.88 out of 5 stars based on just under 200 reviews

4.88 out of 5 stars based on just under 200 reviews Google rating: 4.7 out of 5.0 stars based on over 325 reviews

There are very few negative Sherpa Auto Transport reviews. While a small number of customers report shipping delays or issues, the majority praise Sherpa for its helpful and responsive customer service, smooth delivery process, and quick service.

Sherpa Auto Transport Pros Sherpa Auto Transport Cons A+ BBB rating and very few customer complaints Can be slightly more expensive Easy-to-use booking process and quick shipper matching No easy online quotes Price lock promise guarantees your quoted rate

#4 Bargain Auto Transport: Lowest Rates

Founded: 2019

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

Bargain Auto Transport is a broker that helps match customers with the lowest possible price for auto shipping. When you contact Bargain, a dedicated transport expert works with you to figure out the best pricing strategy for your contract.

Bargain Auto Transport Services

Here are a few details about shipping with Bargain Auto Transport:

Insurance: Only insured carriers are used, must have $750,000 in liability coverage and $100,000 in cargo insurance

Only insured carriers are used, must have $750,000 in liability coverage and $100,000 in cargo insurance Door-to-door delivery: Available

Available GPS tracking: Not available, but Bargain does offer 24/7 auto transport support to check your vehicle’s location and estimated arrival time

Not available, but Bargain does offer 24/7 auto transport support to check your vehicle’s location and estimated arrival time Extras: Expedited shipping

Bargain Auto Transport Rates

After you provide your shipping information, a Bargain Auto Transport expert will work with you to find the best possible rate. These experts understand the industry and have an idea of what auto shipping rates are possible. In our secret shopper analysis, we found Bargain to have the lowest rates for many quotes compared across leading brands.

Bargain Auto Transport Reviews

BBB rating: A

A BBB customer review score: Not applicable

Not applicable Google rating: 4.7 out of 5.0 stars based on under 5 reviews

Bargain Auto Transport does not have a significant online review profile. The company does hold an A rating from the BBB and has received no customer complaints through the BBB, which is a good indication of strong business practices. However, it’s difficult to assess customer satisfaction with so few reviews.

Bargain Auto Transport Pros Bargain Auto Transport Cons ‘A’ rating from the BBB with accreditation Small online customer review profile Vetted drivers No easy online quotes

#5 uShip: Best Car Shipping Marketplace

Founded: 2003

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

uShip is a marketplace for auto shipping and a number of other shipping services. It is one of the largest online shipping marketplaces and is a good place to look if you want to compare many options.

uShip Services

Here are a few details about shipping with uShip:

Insurance: Not guaranteed, but can be purchased from uShip at an additional cost

Not guaranteed, but can be purchased from uShip at an additional cost Door-to-door delivery: Available

Available GPS tracking: May be available depending on the shipper, but not guaranteed by uShip

May be available depending on the shipper, but not guaranteed by uShip Extras: Expedited delivery, and other extras may be available by shipper

uShip Rates

Because uShip is a competitive bidding marketplace, rates can be extremely low, depending on your patience. If you are flexible with delivery and pick-up dates, having carriers compete for your shipment will drive down your costs. In addition to posting your listing on the marketplace, uShip offers instant-rate booking, which pairs you with a shipper more quickly but is more expensive.

Along with your shipping cost, uShip charges a fee between $25 to $150, which is relatively low compared to the total price of long-distance auto shipping.

uShip instant rates are a bit pricier than quotes you will receive from other shipping brokers. However, compared to other priority shipping rates, they were competitive. One of the benefits of uShip is the large and competitive marketplace, so posting a job for bidding is likely to yield much lower rates.

uShip Reviews

BBB rating: A+

A+ BBB customer review score: Not applicable

Not applicable Trustpilot rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 stars based on nearly 11,000 reviews

According to uShip customer reviews, the company excels at offering a simple auto transport process and low prices after bidding. In general, most reviewers are happy with their truckers, but some customers complain about price fluctuations. The few customers who have had issues with their truckers complain that uShip does a poor job mediating disputes.

uShip Pros uShip Cons Established industry reputation Does not verify carriers’ insurance coverage Compare offers from a wide range of shippers and brokers Customers complain that uShip does do enough to resolve issues with drivers Easy process No price guarantee, and some customers complain about price fluctuation Competitive prices

#6 Easy Auto Ship: Runner-Up

Founded: 2013

Headquarters: Youngstown, Ohio

Easy Auto Ship is a low-cost auto shipping broker that also offers moving and relocating services. The company will transport many types of vehicles, including collectible cars and heavy equipment. Shipping is available anywhere in the U.S. and internationally.

Easy Auto Ship Services

Here are a few details about shipping with Easy Auto Ship:

Insurance: All carriers are insured, and Easy Auto Ship provides an additional $100,000 of coverage with all contracts at no charge

Door-to-door delivery: Available

GPS tracking: Not available, but dedicated agents will provide updates and can be contacted regarding shipment status at any time

Extras: Expedited delivery

Easy Auto Ship Rates



While auto shipping rates fluctuate based on a number of factors, Easy Auto Ship is able to find customers some of the lowest prices among the car shipping companies we’ve surveyed. Expect to pay around $1.20 per mile with Easy Auto Ship, though prices can vary.

The provider offers discounts for military members and veterans.

In our cost research, Easy Auto Ship rates landed just about average. If you are able to secure the military discount, your rates should be even lower.

Easy Auto Ship Reviews

BBB rating: A+

A+ BBB customer review score: Not applicable

Not applicable Google rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 stars based on over 1,700 reviews

Positive Easy Auto Ship reviews praise the broker for its top-notch customer service, fast delivery, and low prices. Negative reviews report delays and communication breakdowns when there is an issue. Such complaints are a small fraction of Easy Auto Ship reviews, but we did notice a slightly higher volume of complaints about Easy Auto Ship compared to the other car shipping companies on this list.

Easy Auto Ship Pros Easy Auto Ship Cons A+ BBB rating and accreditation More complaints than other top providers Low rates

#7 eShip: Runner-Up

Founded: 2010

Headquarters: Key Largo, Florida

eShip is a family owned and operated, full-service auto transport broker. The broker makes an effort to partner with carriers that have been extensively vetted. Only shippers with a record of on-time deliveries are considered.

eShip Services

Here are a few details about shipping with eShip:

Insurance: All carriers are fully bonded and insured

All carriers are fully bonded and insured Door-to-door delivery: Available

Available GPS tracking: Not available, but you can request updated tracking information at any time through the eShip website

Not available, but you can request updated tracking information at any time through the eShip website Extras: Expedited shipping

eShip Rates

According to eShip, average auto shipping rates are $1.75 per mile for distances under 500 miles, 75 cents per mile for distances between 500 and 1,500 miles, and 50 cents per mile for distances over 1,500 miles. These are average estimates, and your own rates may vary depending on a number of factors.

Based on our comparative pricing analysis, eShip rates are around average for the industry.

eShip Reviews

BBB rating: A

A BBB customer review score: 4.8 out of 5.0 stars based on over 100 reviews

4.8 out of 5.0 stars based on over 100 reviews Yelp rating: 3.5 out of 5.0 stars based on over 50 reviews

eShip is another shipping broker that receives high praise for its professional service and easy process. The vast majority of BBB customer reviews give the broker a full five stars. However, there are not as many customer reviews as our other top car shipping companies. eShip may be lesser-known, but it is a quality shipper according to customers.

eShip Pros eShip Cons ‘A’ rating from the BBB with accreditation Less established reputation than other top-tier shipping brokers Low rates

How Car Shipping Works

Cars are trucked back and forth across the United States every day by networks of independent truckers and car shipping companies. In order to optimize time and expenses, an auto transport company will carry several vehicles on one truck, dropping off and picking up new cargo along the route.

Shipping a single car at the lowest cost can require a lot of planning and coordination. This is why most individual car shipping jobs are booked through an auto shipping broker. A broker works with many carriers, which allows customers to browse and compare offers based on their requested shipping dates, vehicle type, and any other specifications (such as open or enclosed transport). An auto broker can also advertise shipping requests and contractors will bid on the job, reducing the final cost for the consumer.

Because of this bidding process, the cost to ship a car can vary day in and day out. In general, car shipping costs are most affected by the following factors:

Season: Prices peak in the summer, when auto shippers are at their busiest.

Prices peak in the summer, when auto shippers are at their busiest. Distance: The further you need to ship your car, the more it will cost.

The further you need to ship your car, the more it will cost. Vehicle: Your car’s length, height, clearance, and weight can all impact shipping cost. Vehicles that are inoperable cost more to ship as well.

Your car’s length, height, clearance, and weight can all impact shipping cost. Vehicles that are inoperable cost more to ship as well. Transport type: Shipping a vehicle in open transport costs more than enclosed auto transport.

Shipping a vehicle in open transport costs more than enclosed auto transport. Pickup location: Door-to-door delivery is more expensive than terminal-to-terminal delivery. Shipping to and from rural areas is also more expensive than shipping to and from urban areas.

What To Look For In A Car Shipping Company

There are tens of thousands of independent shippers and car shipping companies operating in different parts of the U.S. If you’re trying to find low-cost shipping, you should compare several options.

If you’re flexible on shipping dates, you will have more choices, but most people need their cars shipped at a certain time and can’t afford to wait. Whether you need your vehicle shipped quickly or want to hold out for a lower offer, the best way to find a car shipper is through an auto shipping broker. When choosing among these brokers, there are a few things you should be sure to consider:

Insurance: Are shipping partners insured? Many shippers carry cargo insurance that will cover your vehicle should it be damaged during transport. Some broker sites provide insurance for free, and others offer it at an additional fee. For peace of mind, be sure to choose a car carrier that has insurance.

Are shipping partners insured? Many shippers carry cargo insurance that will cover your vehicle should it be damaged during transport. Some broker sites provide insurance for free, and others offer it at an additional fee. For peace of mind, be sure to choose a car carrier that has insurance. Reputation: Look at customer reviews and read the experiences of those who have used a shipper before. Some vehicle transport brokers carefully vet all of their partner shippers or provide a space for public customer feedback.

Look at customer reviews and read the experiences of those who have used a shipper before. Some vehicle transport brokers carefully vet all of their partner shippers or provide a space for public customer feedback. Price: Once you’re sure a shipper is reliable, you want to know you’re getting the best price. It is generally worth paying a little more for a reliable shipping service.

FAQ: Car Shipping Companies

What is the best car shipping company?

After researching every major auto shipping provider, our team of experts named these companies the best in the industry:

Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall

AmeriFreight: Best Discounts

Sherpa Auto Transport: Locked-In Prices

Bargain Auto Transport: Lowest Rates

uShip: Best Car Shipping Marketplace

Easy Auto Ship: Runner-Up

eShip: Runner-Up

How much does it cost to transport a car?

The cost to transport a car can range anywhere from $500 to $1,500 and higher. Costs for auto shipping are dependent upon a number of factors, such as size and condition of a vehicle, distance, open or closed transport, season, and more.

To learn how much it will cost to ship your car, you will need to reach out to an auto shipper or shipping broker. In some cases, you will be provided with a guaranteed price, in others an estimate where the final cost could be higher or lower depending on how the bidding turns out.

What’s the cheapest way to ship my car?

One of the cheapest ways to ship a car is by freight train. However, shipping by train is not nearly as secure as shipping by truck. Train shipping is less flexible when it comes to the shipping schedule, and your vehicle will be in transit for longer. To find the cheapest way to ship your car by truck, compare rates from multiple car shipping companies and brokers.

Can I put stuff in my car when I ship it?

Most car shipping companies require you to remove all items from your vehicle before shipment. Montway Auto Transport will allow you to ship up to 100 pounds of additional cargo in your trunk at no extra cost. If you aren’t sure, check with your auto shipping provider.

Can I pay someone to drive my car across the country?

You can pay to have someone else drive your car across the country. This will likely cost more than it would cost to have your car shipped with an auto shipping service, as you’ll incur the extra miles on your vehicle.

Is it cheaper to ship by train or truck?

It is generally cheaper to ship by train. However, shipping by train is less secure, less flexible, and will likely take longer than shipping by truck. Depending on where you live, you may also need to drive your vehicle a considerable distance to get it loaded or unloaded on the train.

Does AAA offer car shipping?

There is a car shipping company called AAA Transporters, but it is not associated with roadside assistance provider AAA.