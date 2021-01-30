Many vehicle manufacturers offer a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle program that includes an inspection process and a specialized CPO warranty. But which manufacturer has the best CPO warranty? This article compares CPO warranty programs from most major manufacturers and explains the advantages and disadvantages of buying a CPO car.

Our review team has conducted extensive research into the extended auto warranty industry. In addition to looking at manufacturer warranties, CPO warranties, and manufacturer's extended warranties, we've reviewed many third-party vehicle service contract providers.

What Does Certified Pre-Owned Mean?

A certified pre-owned vehicle is a used car sold by the manufacturer that meets certain quality control standards. Each manufacturer has a different process for certifying vehicles, but common among most CPO cars are the following:

The vehicle is less than 6 years old and has fewer than 80,000 miles. The exact numbers vary, but most manufacturers have this or stricter requirements.

The vehicle has passed a quality-control inspection where any faulty or damaged parts were repaired or replaced.

The vehicle is backed by a CPO warranty that includes the remainder of the new car factory warranty , an extension of the new car factory warranty, or both.

, an extension of the new car factory warranty, or both. The vehicle has a clean vehicle history report, which is provided to the customer.

While drivers may end up paying more for a certified pre-owned vehicle than a used car, CPO cars come with a stronger guarantee that there will be no mechanical issues.

Best CPO Warranty Programs

A CPO warranty can be viewed as the manufacturer’s guarantee that there are no defects in your CPO vehicle. These warranties promise to replace or repair any defective components free of charge.

Most CPO warranties offer the same or similar coverage. The best CPO warranty plans separate powertrain and bumper-to-bumper CPO warranties, while others bundle both together. Because most CPO bumper-to-bumper warranties cover the same parts, one way to distinguish between the worst and best CPO warranty programs is by length. The following vehicle manufacturers offer the best CPO warranty programs based on length and depth of coverage.

#1 Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi has one of the best new car warranty programs, and this coverage extends to CPO vehicles. The Mitsubishi CPO warranty covers powertrain components for 10 years/100,000 miles and all other parts for 5 years/60,000 miles from the in-service date.

If you buy an older Mitsubishi, there may be little warranty coverage remaining. Even so, the Mitsubishi CPO warranty is likely to be the longest protection you can find. It also does not include a deductible, which some CPO warranties do.

#2 Hyundai

Like Mitsubishi, Hyundai has one of the longest new vehicle warranties. This warranty protection is also extended to CPO Hyundai cars. The Hyundai CPO warranty is similar to the Mitsubishi CPO warranty in that it covers powertrain components for 10 years/100,000 miles and all other parts for 5 years/60,000 miles from the in-service date. The Hyundai CPO warranty, however, comes with a $50 deductible.

#3 Kia

The Kia CPO warranty covers powertrain components for 10 years/100,000 miles from the in-service date. Other components are protected for 1 year or 12,000 miles from the car purchase date.

Depending on the age of the CPO vehicle, this could be a better deal than the Hyundai warranty, which only covers powertrain components starting at the in-service date. The Kia warranty also includes a $50 deductible.

#4 Lexus

Many CPO warranties increase the remainder of the new vehicle limited warranty by one year, but the Lexus CPO warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for two years after the purchase date (or six years from the in-service date, whichever occurs later). The Lexus CPO program also includes two complimentary maintenance visits, which is a rare perk. It’s the best CPO warranty among luxury brands.

#5 Land Rover

Land Rover offers an impressive CPO warranty term of 7 years/100,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage from the vehicle’s in-service date. Most CPO warranties offer five or fewer years of bumper-to-bumper coverage.

CPO Warranty Comparison

Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, and Land Rover have the best CPO warranties in the industry, but many other automakers offer long terms and generous perks. Here’s a look at the top 30 manufacturers and their warranty terms for pre-owned vehicles.

Manufacturer CPO Warranty Coverage Deductible Extras Mitsubishi Powertrain: 10 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 5 years or 60,000 miles from in-service date None Roadside assistance Hyundai Powertrain: 10 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 5 years or 60,000 miles from in-service date $50 Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage Kia Powertrain: 10 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 1 year or 12,000 miles from purchase date $50 Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage Lexus Bumper-to-bumper: 6 years from in-service date or 2 years after purchase date, whichever occurs later, regardless of mileage None Roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, loaner car, complimentary maintenance Land Rover Bumper-to-bumper: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date None Roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage Jaguar Bumper-to-bumper: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date None Roadside assistance Acura Bumper-to-bumper: 6 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date None Complimentary maintenance, roadside assistance, concierge service Honda Powertrain: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 1 year or 12,000 miles from purchase date None Roadside assistance Mazda Powertrain: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 1 year or 12,000 miles from purchase date None Roadside assistance Toyota Powertrain: 7 years or 100,00 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 1 year or 12,000 miles from purchase date $50 Roadside assistance Ford Powertrain: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 1 year or 12,000 miles from purchase date $100 Roadside assistance Porsche Bumper-to-bumper: 6 years after in-service date or 2 years after purchase date, whichever occurs later None Roadside assistance Mini Bumper-to-bumper: 6 years from in-service date None Roadside assistance Buick Powertrain: 6 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 1 year or 12,000 miles after new car warranty expires (4 years/50,000 miles) None Roadside assistance, complimentary maintenance Chevrolet Powertrain: 6 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 1 year or 12,000 miles from purchase date None Roadside assistance, complimentary maintenance GMC Powertrain: 6 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 1 year or 12,000 miles from purchase date None Roadside assistance Lincoln Bumper-to-bumper: 6 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date $100 Roadside assistance, loaner car, complimentary car wash Audi Bumper-to-bumper: 5 years from in-service date or 1 year from purchase date, whichever occurs later $85 Roadside assistance BMW Bumper-to-bumper: 5 years from in-service date or 1 year from purchase date, whichever occurs first None Roadside assistance, loaner car Mercedes-Benz Bumper-to-bumper: 5 years from in-service date or 1 year from purchase date, whichever occurs first None Roadside assistance Cadillac Bumper-to-bumper: 1 year after new car warranty expires (4 years/50,000 miles) None Roadside assistance Volkswagen Bumper-to-bumper: 5 years/62,000 miles from in-service date or 1 year/12,000 miles from purchase date, whichever occurs later $50 Roadside assistance Volvo Bumper-to-bumper: 5 years from in-service date None Roadside assistance Tesla Bumper-to-bumper: 4 years or 50,000 miles from in-service date None Roadside assistance, free supercharging Chrysler Powertrain: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 3 months or 3,000 miles from purchase date Varies Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement Dodge Powertrain: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 3 months or 3,000 miles from purchase date Varies Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement Jeep Powertrain: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 3 months or 3,000 miles from purchase date Varies Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement Ram Powertrain: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date Bumper-to-bumper: 3 months or 3,000 miles from purchase date Varies Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement Subaru Powertrain: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date None Roadside assistance, $500 owner loyalty coupon Nissan Powertrain: 7 years or 100,000 miles from in-service date $50 Roadside assistance

Should You Buy A CPO Vehicle?

Buying a CPO vehicle is usually a safe bet. CPO vehicles are thoroughly inspected by manufacturers and always include some amount of warranty coverage. When shopping for a CPO car, consider how long you plan to own the vehicle. If you hope to keep your car for many years, buying new may be the better option.

Of course, this depends on the price you are able to find. In many cases, CPO cars are sold at a considerable markdown from newer vehicles, and some CPO cars are less than one year old. Carefully consider price, age, and CPO warranty coverage before making a decision.

Like with any used car, the best approach to take is to treat each CPO vehicle on a case-by-case basis. A CPO vehicle is more likely to be in better shape than a traditional used car, but this is not a guarantee.

