Protecting your jet ski after a long day on the water is an excellent way to prevent cosmetic damages, save on costly repairs, and extend the lifespan of your personal watercraft (PWC). But with so many options, it can be hard to narrow down the best jet ski covers on the market.

That’s why we’ve done the homework for you. In this buyer’s guide, we’ll take a look at the best jet ski covers available based on material, helpful design features, industry reputation, and customer reviews. We’ll also discuss what to look out for when purchasing a cover and why it’s an important investment to make.



Why Is A Jet Ski Cover Worth It?

Exposing your jet ski or PWC to harsh elements can take a toll on its appearance and performance. Rain, harsh sunlight, dirt, tree sap, other debris – each can significantly lower your jet ski’s resale value due to the damage they cause. Most jet ski covers are around $80, which is a small price to pay for long-term protection.

Jet ski covers can also be helpful for towing. If you’re trailering your jet ski, it’s best to guard it against environmental elements and hazards you will likely encounter on the road. Worried about the cover flying away? The best jet ski covers come with adjustable tie-down straps, which secure the cover in wind and at high speeds.

5 Best Ski Covers On The Market

After thoroughly researching the market, we picked the following five jet ski covers as our top recommendations based on their materials, designs, industry reputations, and vetted customer reviews. We also took cost into consideration and picked covers in a range of prices. Here are the five best jet ski covers currently available:

#1 Best Overall: Jetpro Trailerable PWC Jet Ski Cover



Holding the No. 1 spot in our best jet ski covers review is the Jetpro Trailerable PWC Jet Ski Cover. Available in six sizes – ranging from 96 inches to 145 inches – and four colors, the cover is an accessible option for most jet ski owners. The cover features durable marine-grade 600 denier fabric for maximum protection against the damp, often corrosive environments found near the water.

We also like the cover’s built-in trailering system and adjustable buckles, which make towing a breeze. Often, mildew and mold can grow over time, but the Jetpro cover includes rear air vents to prevent any moisture build-up. These vents also stop wind lofting during travel.

What Customers Are Saying: With over 250 Amazon customer reviews, the Jetpro Trailerable PWC Jet Ski Cover boasts a 4.4 out of 5.0-star rating. Most buyers are happy with the cover’s value versus cost, but some note that it fades in the sun quickly (between one and two months).

Key Features

Costs approximately $90

Sizes available for one-, two-, and three-seater jet skis

Marine-grade 600D fabric

Adjustable elastic cord for a snug fit

Rear air vents

Zippered fuel-tank access door

Quick-adjusting, quick-release straps

Built-in trailering system

Storage bag included

Weighs between 3.0 and 5.0 pounds

Two-year warranty included

#2 Most Affordable: Budge Jet Ski Cover



Jet ski owners looking for a high-quality, affordable option should look to the Budge Jet Ski Cover. Available in four sizes ranging from 106 inches to 135 inches, the Budge cover is made with heavy-duty polyester material that offers waterproof and weatherproof protection. It’s also resistant to damaging UV rays.

For jet ski owners on the move, this cover features an integrated trailering system as well as easy-to-use straps and buckles. Budge is a well-regarded brand in the cover industry. The company not only produces top-notch jet ski covers but also some of the best car covers, truck covers, motorcycle covers, and more.

What Customers Are Saying: With just under 200 Amazon customer reviews, the Budge Jet Ski cover earns a 4.5-star rating. Impressively, 74 percent of buyers give the cover a full 5.0 stars. Customers praise the cover’s heavy-weight material and durability during inclement weather. However, some buyers with larger PWCs have trouble with the cover’s tight fit.



Key Features

Costs between $50 and $60

Sizes available for two- and four-stroke jet skis

Heavy-duty, waterproof polyester fabric

Adjustable elastic cord for a secure fit

Adjustable straps

Built-in trailering system

Storage bag included

Weighs between 16.0 ounces and 6.0 pounds

#3 Premier Pick: CarCovers.com Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover



CarCovers.com specializes in a variety of vehicle covers, including those for jet skis. Unlike many of the other products on this list, CarCovers.com offers PWC-specific sizing for its Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover, which can fit:

Stand-up jet skis

1-seater jet skis

2-seater jet skis

3-seater jet skis

3- to 4-seater jet skis

4-seater jet skis

The Weatherproof MAX Shield cover features marine-grade material with a UV-treated coating as well as dual air vents to prevent moisture build-up. We especially like the cover’s double-stitched seams, which protect against water seepage. This cover is also trailerable.

What Customers Are Saying: CarCovers.com does not provide a specific rating for this jet ski cover. Instead, it provides the average rating across all of its products: 4.8 out of 5.0 stars. CarCovers.com is a reputable retailer in the industry, and we regularly recommend its products to consumers.



Key Features

Costs approximately $160

PWC-specific sizing

Marine-grade fabric

Adjustable elastic hem for a snug fit

Built-in air vents

Adjustable straps

Built-in trailering system

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 5.0 pounds

Lifetime warranty included

#4 Classic Accessories Stellex Personal Watercraft Cover



The Classic Accessories StellexTM Personal Watercraft Cover offers exceptional protection from rain, sun, dirt, and debris. Made from waterproof and UV-resistant polyester, the cover comes in two sizes – medium and large – which fit jet skis up to 133 inches and 140 inches, respectively. Classic Accessories’ cover is trailerable, and it features side-release straps, tension panels, and strap keepers for a secure installation.

The cover also includes zippered panels on both sides for easy access at all times. Rear air vents get rid of any excess moisture while also securing the cover against wind lofting.

What Customers Are Saying: The Classic Accessories Stellex Personal Watercraft Cover boasts a 4.5-star rating with just under 550 Amazon customer reviews. Customers report that the cover holds up well, even in harsh weather conditions. However, some buyers do find the cover ill-fitting.

Key Features

Costs between $60 and $140

Two sizes available

Waterproof polyester fabric

Elastic corded hem

Built-in air vents

Adjustable straps and strap keepers

Tension panels

Built-in trailering system

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 5.0 pounds

Four-year warranty included

#5 SBU Super Heavy-Duty Jet Ski Cover



The final product on our best jet ski covers list is the SBU Super Heavy-Duty Jet Ski Cover. This cover is also PWC-specific and is made in sizes to fit particular models from brands like Waverunner and Yamaha. The cover is made from marine-grade 600D material with a urethane coating to prevent any water leakage, and it has three adjustable straps for security while traveling on the road.

We also like the cover’s side air vents to prevent moisture build-up as well as its zippered access panels.

What Customers Are Saying: SBU’s different model-specific covers hold high ratings across the board. The Super Heavy-Duty Jet Ski Cover, particularly for the Yamaha VX Cruiser model, holds a 4.4 out of 5.0-star rating on Amazon. It does not have many reviews, but customers who do weigh in are happy with the product’s overall fit and water-resistance.

Key Features

Costs approximately $80

PWC-specific sizes available

Marine-grade 600D fabric

Elastic corded hem

Built-in air vents

Adjustable straps

Zippered access panels

Built-in trailering system

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 6.0 pounds

Two-year warranty included

What To Look For In A Jet Ski Cover

A high-quality jet ski cover should include specific materials and features to ensure protection against the elements. You may also want to consider the cover’s warranty length, as most cover companies are happy to replace a defective product that has rips or tears.

Here’s what else to look for when trying to find the best jet ski covers:

Marine-grade fabric or heavy-duty polyester: Fabrics like these can help protect your jet ski’s upholstery and other hardware in the long term. If you store your jet ski outside or near the water, it is susceptible to constant moisture. If you’re near the ocean, you also need to think about corrosion protection. Marine-grade materials effectively guard your PWC against water seepage and harsh saltwater.

Fabrics like these can help protect your jet ski’s upholstery and other hardware in the long term. If you store your jet ski outside or near the water, it is susceptible to constant moisture. If you’re near the ocean, you also need to think about corrosion protection. Marine-grade materials effectively guard your PWC against water seepage and harsh saltwater. UV-treated material: Covers can quickly fade in the sun if they’re not chemically treated for UV resistance. Sun damage can also cause the cover to wear and rip easily.

Covers can quickly fade in the sun if they’re not chemically treated for UV resistance. Sun damage can also cause the cover to wear and rip easily. Adjustable straps: Quick-adjusting straps make trailering much less of a hassle. Some of the best jet ski covers also feature self-adjusting straps, which help to secure the cover on bumpy drives.

Quick-adjusting straps make trailering much less of a hassle. Some of the best jet ski covers also feature self-adjusting straps, which help to secure the cover on bumpy drives. Air vents: Trapped moisture causes mold and mildew, which can damage upholstery and other PWC hardware. A built-in venting system allows air to circulate beneath the cover without compromising its water-resistance.

Trapped moisture causes mold and mildew, which can damage upholstery and other PWC hardware. A built-in venting system allows air to circulate beneath the cover without compromising its water-resistance. Zippered panels: Access panels allow you to reach your fuel tank and other compartments without needing to take off the entire cover.

FAQ: Best Jet Ski Covers

What is the best jet ski cover?

Based on our research, the Jetpro Trailerable PWC Jet Ski Cover is the best jet ski cover currently available. It’s made from marine-grade 600D fabric and has many helpful design features, including a built-in trailering system.

How do I find the best jet ski cover for my PWC?

To find the best jet ski cover, double-check the size dimensions of the cover you’re considering and make sure it’s made from heavy-duty, water-resistant fabric. Consider whether the PWC cover is UV-treated as well.

Is a jet ski cover worth it?

Yes, top-rated jet ski covers are worth the investment. They protect your PWC from harsh elements and potential cosmetic damages. However, there are some products on the market that won’t protect your PWC like they should. An effective jet ski cover is highly water-resistant, durable, and includes smart design features like a trailering system or air vents.