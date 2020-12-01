After investing in a golf cart, you want to protect it from harsh weather, mold, and debris. Finding the best golf cart covers can be tricky, so we’ve done the research for you. In this review, we discuss our top picks for golf cart covers as well as what materials and features you should look for in a quality cover. We also explain why a golf cart cover is a worthy investment.

In this article:

Is A Golf Cart Cover Worth It?

Weather can wreak havoc on your golf cart, especially rain, condensation, and other wetness. To keep your golf cart in perfect condition, maintain its resale value, and save you the headache of paying a costly cosmetic repair bill, it’s best to purchase a golf cart cover.

However, to make sure you’re making the right investment, you’ll want to purchase a high-quality golf cart cover. We recommend choosing a product that is waterproof, weatherproof, and easy to install.

5 Best Golf Cart Covers

Below, we’ve outlined the best golf cart covers on the market based on material, durability, ease of use, customer reviews, and affordability. These covers can come in handy whether you want to store your golf cart outside or in your garage, and some can even protect you on the green.

#1 Best Overall: Explore Land Waterproof Golf Cart Cover



Check Price >

Our No.1 pick for best golf cart covers is the Explore Land Waterproof Golf Cart Cover. Equipped with heavy-duty 600D polyester fabric, the cover is both waterproof and durable. Explore Land’s model not only guards against rain and snow, but also UV rays, dirt, and other debris. We also like its double stitching, tape-sealed seams, and sturdy zippers.

The cover has two air vents that can release trapped moisture and allow air to circulate. Its universal fit accommodates many golf carts, including Yamaha, Honda, Club Car, and EZGO.

What Customers Say: With just over 1,100 Amazon customer reviews, the Explore Land Waterproof Golf Cart Cover holds an impressive 4.8 out of 5.0-star rating as well as an Amazon’s Choice badge. Buyers across the board note that the cover is well-fitting, durable in harsh weather, and affordable. However, some customers did note issues with the cover’s sizing.

Key Features

Suited for four-passenger golf carts

108.0 inches long, 48.0 inches wide, 66.0 inches high

Waterproof and weatherproof

600D polyester fabric with waterproof coating

Reinforced zippers, stitching, and seams

Adjustable elastic hem

Buckle strap for windproofing

Velcro-backed zippers

Double air vents

Storage bag included

Three-year warranty included

#2 Best Value: Himal 4-Passenger Golf Cart Cover



Check Price >

The Himal 4-Passenger Golf Cart Cover is made from 400D polyester fabric and a polyurethane (PU) layer, making it both waterproof and durable. We also like the cover’s reinforced seams. Many covers are waterproof until rain reaches the seams, but with the Himal model, the stitching is reinforced with waterproof tape.

To protect your golf cart in high winds, the Himal cover includes three design features: a bottom lock made from highly impact-resistant material, four grommets, and velcro panels to secure the zippers. This four-passenger golf cart cover can also accommodate rear seats, armrests, and footrests.

What Customers Say: With just over 1,800 Amazon customer reviews, the Himal cover holds a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating. Customers like the cover’s easy installation process and how well it holds up in heavy storms. However, there was mixed feedback on the cover’s durability in the long-term.



Key Features

Suited for four-passenger golf carts

112.0 inches long, 48.0 inches wide, 66.0 inches high

Waterproof and weatherproof

400D polyester fabric with PU coating

Aluminum reflective layer

Reinforced zippers and stitching

Impact-resistant windproof locker

Four grommets

Velcro strap to protect zippers

Adjustable elastic bottom

Storage bag included

One-year warranty included

#3 Premier Pick: CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover



Check Price >

A weatherproof and water-resistant cover, the CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover is an excellent option to protect your vehicle from rain, snow, sun, wind, dirt, and debris. It’s equipped with breathable, synthetic material as well as two air vents to prevent mold and mildew. We also like the cover’s reinforced seams and zippers for added durability.

What Customers Say: Though the CarsCover.com Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover does not have a specific customer rating, the manufacturer is well-known for its high-quality vehicle covers for cars, trucks, SUVs, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. The company reports a 4.8 out of 5.0-star customer satisfaction rating across all its products.

Key Features

Suited for four-passenger and two-passenger golf carts

Custom fit

Water-resistant and weatherproof

Denier polyester fabric

Built-in air vents

Elastic hem

Chemically treated for UV protection

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 6.0 pounds

10-year warranty included

#4 Classic Accessories Fairway 2-Passenger Golf Cart Cover



Check Price >

Perfect for two-person golf carts, the Classic Accessories Fairway Golf Cart Cover features easy-to-use zippered doors and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) transparent windows around all sides. The doors can roll up and be fastened to the cover’s sides to provide an easy entryway if needed.

While the cover is not waterproof, it is highly water-resistant and wicks away excess moisture. Classic Accessories has a high-standing reputation in cover manufacturing and has been in business since 1985. The enclosure is an excellent option for owners who would like to protect their golf cart while still being able to hop onto the putting green.

What Customers Say: The Classic Accessories Fairway Golf Cart Cover holds a 4.4 out of 5.0-star rating based on over 1,050 Amazon customer reviews. Verified customers say the cover is easy to install, sturdy, and effectively helps keep wind and rain out. However, more than one buyer did note that the plastic windows remain wrinkled over time, despite the manufacturer’s claim that they’d naturally smooth out with use. Some customers also had difficulty putting the cover back in its storage bag after use.

Key Features

Suited for two-passenger golf carts

Water-resistant and weatherproof

Door zippers with roll-up panels

Transparent windows

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 6.0 pounds

One-year warranty included

#5 Formosa 4-Passenger Golf Cart Enclosure Cover



Check Price >

Another great option for drivers who want protection on the green, the Formosa 4-Passenger Golf Cart Enclosure Cover includes roll-up zippered doors, clear windows, and water-resistant fabric. Also, according to customer reviews, the manufacturer fitted its cover with new, heavy-duty zippers in 2019.

Unlike many enclosure covers, the Formosa model’s doors roll forward rather than up, which stops water from pooling overhead on wet days. The cover also provides protection from UV rays and mildew – it features coated satin polyester fabric and a double PU coating.

What Customers Say: Backed by just over 800 customer reviews, the Formosa cover has a 4.4 out of 5.0-star rating on Amazon. Customers note that the cover is easy to install and effective in inclement weather conditions, but some have experienced size issues. Many buyers have come to trust the Formosa brand for golf cart covers as well as car, truck, and motorcycle covers.

Key Features

Suited for 4-passenger golf carts

Water-resistant and weatherproof

Door zippers with side-roll panels

UV-resistant satin polyester material

Four air vents

Zippers for ease of use

Transparent windows

One-year warranty included

Buyer’s Guide To The Best Golf Cart Covers

Purchasing the right golf cart cover can be difficult. To make it easier, we’ve detailed the four key factors to consider when selecting the best golf cart cover for your needs: function, size, materials, added features.

Function

Golf cart covers can either be used when the cart is being stored or when it’s in use. Enclosure covers are best for protecting your golf cart on the green. They feature transparent window panels for a clear line of sight while driving as well as side zippers for easy access. Typically, these covers do not fit around your golf clubs. On the other hand, storage covers wrap around the golf cart entirely and are intended to be used for heavy-duty indoor and outdoor storage.

Size

Golf cart covers are designed to fit based on specific height, length, and width ranges. Some manufacturers include body dimensions as well as roof dimensions in their descriptions, so it’s best to double-check both before committing to a purchase. Properly fitted golf cart covers ensure that your vehicle is effectively protected from the elements.

Materials

For both storage and enclosure golf cart covers, it’s best to look for a product that’s water-resistant, if not waterproof. Heavy-duty polyesters, like 400D or 600D fabric, provide durability and water resistance. You may also want to scout out a cover with a polyurethane undercoating for added protection.

Added Features

Look out for a venting system if you’re purchasing a golf cart cover meant for storage. Trapped moisture can easily cause mold or mildew, lowering the overall value of your golf cart. It’s also worth investing in a cover with an elastic hem and wind straps. This allows for easy installation and protection against harsh conditions.

For enclosure golf cart covers, make sure the zippers are durable. Wrinkle-free window plastic is also a feature to prioritize.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best golf cart cover?

Based on our research, we’ve determined the Explore Land Waterproof Golf Cart Cover to be the overall best golf cart cover. It’s waterproof, easy to install, and durable.

How do you measure for a golf cart cover?

You’ll need to measure the length, width, and height of your golf cart, and for some covers, you’ll also want to measure the roof of the cart. Make sure to measure from the farthest-reaching points for each dimension.