If you leave your bike outdoors or keep it stored indoors for extended periods, it may be worth investing in a motorcycle cover. But with all the brands and products available, it can be hard to determine the best motorcycle covers. That’s why we’ve done the research for you.

After taking an in-depth look at the market, we’ve identified the five best motorcycle covers currently available. We considered sizing, affordability, weather resistance, and water resistance when deciding on top picks. Read our review to find the best cover for your bike and budget.



Is A Motorcycle Cover Worth It?

A motorcycle cover is a worthy investment if you intend to leave your bike outside or inside for an extended period of time. Covers not only protect the bike from environmental elements like rain, wind, UV rays, dirt, and debris but also from theft and cosmetic damages. Buying the right motorcycle cover can help you keep your bike in pristine condition while preventing you from footing the bill for costly cosmetic repairs.

When shopping for a high-quality motorcycle cover, look for waterproof and heat-resistant materials as well as a soft inner lining. These three factors ensure that the cover can protect your bike’s paint, chrome, and other exposed parts against harsh weather conditions.

What Are The Best Motorcycle Covers?

We’ve outlined our top recommended motorcycle covers below. Our research team considered price, function, size ranges, customer reviews, and industry reputation when choosing these covers. Each of the motorcycle covers sold through Amazon has at least a 4.0-star rating on Amazon with many verified customer purchases.

#1 Best Overall: XYZCTEM All-Season Motorcycle Cover



An affordable, year-round model, the XYZCTEM All-Season Motorcycle Cover provides protection against water, heat, dirt, and debris while also releasing trapped moisture. The cover does not feature any vents, but its nylon Oxford fabric is durable, waterproof, and breathable.

To protect against high winds and theft, the XYZCTEM cover comes with two lock holes and two adjustable straps. The elastic hem in the front and back ensures a snug fit without affecting the cover’s ease of use.

The XYZCTEM All-Season Motorcycle Cover has a universal fit and is compatible with bikes up to 108 inches. Based on customer reviews, the cover has no trouble fitting motorcycles with windshields, passenger backrests, or saddlebags. Our only concern with the cover is its heat resistance, as no heat shield is mentioned to protect the cover against a bike’s hot pipes or other parts.



Key Features

Universal fit up to 108 inches

210D Oxford fabric

Soft inner lining

Weatherproof and waterproof

Two lock holes and two wind straps

Front and rear elastic hem

Storage bag included

One-year warranty

Weighs 1.0 pound

What Customers Are Saying

With about 7,500 Amazon customer reviews, the XYZCTEM All-Season Motorcycle Cover boasts a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating. Overall, 71 percent of buyers give this cover a perfect 5.0 score, while a total of 87 percent give it at least a 4.0-star rating. Breaking this cover down feature by feature, it receives 4.4 stars for water resistance, 4.2 stars for weatherproofing, and 4.2 stars for durability.

Looking at verified buyer reviews, happy customers note how easily this cover fits a variety of modifications and bikes. Many also like its affordability and durability. Negative reviews note that this product may not be the best for riders who are looking to put on their cover right after taking their bike out, as the heat resistance is questionable.

#2 Runner-Up: Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Motorcycle Cover



A well-established brand in the motorcycle industry, Dowco manufactures its high-quality Guardian model to provide both indoor and outdoor protection. The full motorcycle cover guards against rain, mildew, UV rays, wind, and cosmetic damages. It features a vent system to make sure your bike remains cool and dry as well.

If you tend to cover your bike immediately after a ride, you’ll be happy to note the cover’s built-in heat shield. The cotton-based fabric covers the bike’s exhaust pipes to ensure the rest of the cover’s material and waterproof coating doesn’t melt.

This cover is available in 12 sizes, guaranteeing that you will find the right cover for your bike. It also comes in two colors.



Key Features

12 sizes available

300 denier polyester fabric with polyurethane (PE) coating

Soft inner lining

Weatherproof and waterproof

Lock holes and belly strap

Elastic shock cord hem

Venting system

Double-stitched seams

Storage bag included

Lifetime warranty

Weighs approximately 4.0 pounds

What Customers Are Saying

With just over 2,500 Amazon customer reviews, the Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus cover holds a 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating. We also looked at reviews on other industry retailers’ websites to gain a better understanding of how this cover performs. On average, the cover earns a 4.8-star rating, easily making it one of the best motorcycle covers available.

Many customers mention the cover’s durability and heavy-duty material. However, this is a double-edged sword for some buyers. The cover may be hard to put on for one person – its material is built to last, meaning it’s also heavy.

#3 Premier Pick: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Motorcycle Cover



Designed similarly to the highly rated Platinum Shield car, truck, and recreational vehicle covers, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Motorcycle Cover offers multi-layered protection against Mother Nature’s harshest conditions. The built-in vents and synthetic materials resist mold and mildew, while the cover’s reinforced grommets and partially elastic hem make sure it's protected against theft and high winds.

The cover’s reflective outer layer makes your bike visible in low lighting, which can be beneficial when parking at night. We also like the cover’s built-in heat shields so you don’t have to wait until your motorcycle cools to put the cover on.



Key Features

Full cover

Available for multiple motorcycle types

Reflective polyester external layer

Soft fleece inner layer

Weatherproof and water-resistant

Venting system

Double-stitched seams

Elastic front and rear hem

Reinforced grommets

Storage bag included

Antenna patch kit included

Lifetime warranty

Weighs approximately 4.0 pounds

What Customers Are Saying

Since CarCovers.com groups its vehicle cover ratings together, it’s hard to find one average score specific to this motorcycle cover. However, we did find scores for the cover’s features and functions, including perfect 5.0-star scores in the following categories:

Water resistance

Snow resistance

UV protection

Fit

Durability

#4 Velmia Outdoor Waterproof Cover



Compatible with several motorcycles, the Velmia Outdoor Waterproof Cover protects your bike from rain, wind, dust, UV rays, heat, and trapped moisture. Its fabric can withstand temperatures up to 575 degrees, ensuring your exhaust pipes won’t melt the cover. It also includes two built-in vents to deter mildew and mold.

The cover even includes unique features, including reflective strips and a clear license-plate window. However, although its elastic hem and adjustable straps help achieve a snug fit, some customers mention issues with sizing, especially with larger bikes. Additionally, the cover doesn’t appear to come with a warranty, which can be troublesome if there are any defects in materials or workmanship.



Key Features

Full cover

Five sizes available up to 104.0 inches

Reflective strips

Soft fleece inner layer

Weatherproof and waterproof

Heat-resistant fabric

Venting system

Elastic front and rear hem

Reinforced lock system

Adjustable securing straps

Taped seams

Weighs approximately 4.0 pounds

What Customers Are Saying

With just under 4,000 Amazon customer reviews, the Velmia Outdoor Waterproof Cover has a 4.8 out of 5.0-star rating, and 85 percent of customers have given it a perfect 5.0 score. Its highest-rated features included its cost-effectiveness, water resistance, durability, and warmth.

Positive customer reviews mention the cover’s affordability and high-quality materials. Negative customer reviews, on the other hand, note that the cover may be ill-fitting for some bikes, especially those without windshields. Several buyers also say that this cover is not 100-percent waterproof.

#5 Nelson-Rigg Defender All-Weather Half Cover



If you’re looking for a half cover rather than a full bike cover, we recommend the Nelson-Rigg Defender model. The cover is waterproof, weatherproof, protects against UV rays, and can be easily thrown on and off when you’re in a hurry. Made from nylon, the cover includes heat-sealed seams to prevent water leaks during inclement weather.

For ease of use, the Nelson-Rigg Defender Half Cover has an elastic hem and elastic bungees. Both features allow the cover to conform to many types of bikes, giving it a universal fit.



Key Features

Half cover

Three sizes available

UV-protected nylon

Heat-sealed seams

Weatherproof and waterproof

Elastic hem

Built-in elastic bungees

Storage bag included

One-year warranty included

What Customers Are Saying

Nelson-Rigg is a well-regarded manufacturer across the motorsports industry. Backed by just over 700 Amazon customer reviews, the Defender All-Weather Half Cover holds a 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating. Breaking this cover down feature by feature, it receives 4.7 stars for its lightweight material, value, and water resistance.

Positive customer reviews point to the cover’s snug fit and easy installation. However, some buyers note that the model’s material is particularly thin, which may wear down with long-term daily use.

Buyer’s Guide To The Best Motorcycle Covers

When buying a high-quality motorcycle cover, it’s best to consider a few key factors. We’ve outlined why size, materials, and added features should be carefully weighed out below.

Size

Before purchasing a cover, make sure you correctly check the cover dimensions against your bike’s dimensions. Often, motorcycle covers come in several sizes, so it’s best to read the manufacturer’s sizing guide to ensure you’re buying a cover suited for a touring bike rather than a sportbike, or whatever your situation.

Finding the right size and fit also means taking your bike’s added features into consideration, like your windshield, saddlebags, and passenger backrest. Some covers are not designed to accommodate these features, which could make a cover too tight or too loose.

Materials

Finding a cover made from the right materials is key to protecting your bike. See what to look for below.

Waterproof materials: If you plan on leaving your bike outside, you need to invest in a waterproof or highly water-resistant cover. Look for fabrics with a polyurethane coating or that are made from heavy-duty polyester. When thinking about water resistance, it doesn’t stop at the base material. The best motorcycle covers have reinforced or double-stitched seams to make sure no water leaks through.

If you plan on leaving your bike outside, you need to invest in a waterproof or highly water-resistant cover. Look for fabrics with a polyurethane coating or that are made from heavy-duty polyester. When thinking about water resistance, it doesn’t stop at the base material. The best motorcycle covers have reinforced or double-stitched seams to make sure no water leaks through. Heat resistant materials: If you plan on putting on your motorcycle cover immediately after a ride, make sure it is equipped with heat-resistant material, or a heat shield. This fabric is usually at the bottom of a motorcycle cover, and it prevents your hot exhaust pipes from melting the cover.

If you plan on putting on your motorcycle cover immediately after a ride, make sure it is equipped with heat-resistant material, or a heat shield. This fabric is usually at the bottom of a motorcycle cover, and it prevents your hot exhaust pipes from melting the cover. Soft inner lining: To protect your bike’s paint and chrome, find a cover with either a cotton or fleece inner lining.

To protect your bike’s paint and chrome, find a cover with either a cotton or fleece inner lining. Anti-UV materials: The best motorcycle covers will protect your bike from all elements, not just rain or wind. Look for a cover either chemically treated for UV protection or with an aluminum outer layer.

Added Features

Materials and sizing make up the foundation of the best motorcycle covers, but additional design features can make one stand out against competitors. Look for the following:

Breathable materials or vents: Trapped moisture can cause your bike to mold or mildew, so make sure to find a cover with breathable layers or a venting system to keep things dry.

Trapped moisture can cause your bike to mold or mildew, so make sure to find a cover with breathable layers or a venting system to keep things dry. Elastic hem: Full bike covers should be equipped with an elastic hem or at least front and rear elastic to ensure a snug fit.

Full bike covers should be equipped with an elastic hem or at least front and rear elastic to ensure a snug fit. Grommets: In lieu of an elastic hem, reinforced grommets can help secure the cover against high winds and theft.

In lieu of an elastic hem, reinforced grommets can help secure the cover against high winds and theft. Belly straps: These straps wrap underneath the bike and buckle to keep your cover in place.

These straps wrap underneath the bike and buckle to keep your cover in place. Lock holes: This added feature deters theft by allowing the rider to lock the cover to the bike’s front and/or rear wheels.

This added feature deters theft by allowing the rider to lock the cover to the bike’s front and/or rear wheels. Reflective accents: This design feature makes your bike visible in low-light situations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best motorcycle covers?

Based on their quality, durability, and customer satisfaction ratings, we’ve determined the best motorcycle covers are the XYZCTEM All-Season Motorcycle Cover, the Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Motorcycle Cover, and the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Motorcycle Cover.

Should you cover your motorcycle?

If you’re leaving your motorcycle outside or inside for prolonged periods, you should consider investing in a motorcycle cover.

How do I choose a motorcycle cover?

Choose a cover based on size, function, and budget. Make sure to double-check the cover’s dimensions, water resistance, heat resistance, UV protection, and its price point.

Do motorcycle covers cause rust?

The best motorcycle covers will not cause rust. If the motorcycle cover’s fabric is breathable or if the cover is designed with vents, no rust-causing moisture should be trapped.