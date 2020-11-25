What are the best scooter covers?

Purchasing a scooter cover can save you hundreds of dollars on cosmetic damages, especially if you leave your scooter outside or inside for long periods of time. But with all the options on the market, how can you tell which are the best scooter covers?

Don’t worry – we’ve done the homework for you. In this article, we’ll review the five best scooter covers currently available. When picking these products, we considered affordability, quality, long-term durability, design features, and verified customer reviews.



Is A Scooter Cover Worth It?

Sun, rain, snow, wind, dust, debris, pollen, tree sap – each can damage your scooter’s exterior and result in a costly repair bill. For scooter owners who often park their vehicles outside or store them inside for prolonged periods, a scooter cover is a worthy investment. This is especially true for riders living in areas with frequent inclement weather.

Covering your vehicle can also deter thieves, as scooter covers often feature reinforced lock holes that attach the cover to the front and rear wheels. If you want to maintain your scooter’s value in the long term, it’s best to purchase a cover.

5 Best Scooter Covers On The Market

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the five best scooter covers for a variety of scooter types, even mobility scooters. For each cover, we review functionality, key features, and verified customer reviews.

#1 Best Overall: Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Cover



Also featured in our best motorcycle covers review, the Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Cover is available in three sizes for scooters. Designed for indoor and outdoor protection, this cover’s ClimaShield® Plus fabric protects against rain, snow, UV rays, mold, and mildew. It also has a soft inner lining to guard against cosmetic scratches and dings.

To prevent theft, the cover sports a lock hole and a sewn-in alarm pocket (though you’ll need to purchase the alarm separately). If you’re storing your scooter indoors, the cover’s ventilation system prevents an internal moisture build-up.



Key Features

Three sizes available

300 denier polyester fabric with polyurethane (PU) coating

Soft inner lining

Weatherproof and waterproof

Lock holes and belly strap

Elastic shock cord hem

Venting system

Sealed seams

Storage bag included

Lifetime warranty

Weighs approximately 4.0 pounds

What Customers Are Saying

With just over 2,500 Amazon customer reviews, the Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Cover holds a 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating. We also looked at reviews on other industry retailers’ sites to gain a better understanding of how this cover performs. On average, the cover earns a 4.8-star rating, easily making it one of the best scooter covers on the market.

Many customer reviews mention the cover’s durability, largely because of its heavy-duty material. However, because the Dowco Guardian is built to last, it’s also heavy – some buyers note that this scooter cover may be hard for one person to put on by themself.

#2 Best Value: Monojoy Waterproof Motorcycle Cover



A waterproof cover that won’t break the bank, the Monojoy Waterproof Motorcycle Cover comes in three universal sizes. While this cover can accommodate Harley-Davidson motorcycles and off-road dirt bikes, it can also fit your scooter. The Monojoy protects your scooter from rain, sun, wind, dust, and other debris, both indoors and outdoors.

This cover’s lock holes are unique. Many lock holes are made with metal reinforcements, which may rust after repeated use. However, the Monjoy scooter cover features durable cloth-based lock holes in the front and rear.

Our main concern with this cover is its seams. While most of the cover is made from 210D high-density nylon material, we didn’t read any mention of reinforced or double-stitched seams, which play a large part in a cover’s waterproofness. Customers report issues with water seepage, so it seems the cover is water-resistant, not totally waterproof.



Key Features

Three sizes available

210D high-density waterproof fabric

Soft inner lining

Weatherproof and water-resistant

Two lock holes

Adjustable windproof strap and buckle

Storage bag included

Weighs about 1.0 pound

What Customers Are Saying

With over 500 Amazon customer reviews, the Monojoy Waterproof Motorcycle Cover holds a 4.1 out of 5.0-star rating. Overall, 61 percent of customers give the cover a full 5.0 score, while a total of 75 percent give it at least 4.0 stars.

Positive customer reviews mention the cover’s lightweight material and cost-effectiveness. Many scooter covers can cost upwards of $100, so Monjoy’s option – costing about a quarter of that – can be a great alternative. Negative customer reviews note that the cover may not last in the long run. Several customers mention that the material began to wear less than a year into ownership.

#3 Premier Pick: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Scooter Cover



Another one of our picks for best scooter covers, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Scooter Cover is designed similarly to its highly rated Platinum Shield car, truck, recreational vehicle (RV), and motorcycle covers. While this cover is not 100-percent waterproof, it is highly water-resistant due to its outer PU coating. Its outer layer is also reflective, which proves beneficial in low-light conditions.

The cover’s synthetic materials and built-in vents make sure mold and mildew won’t affect your scooter’s paint. We also like the front and rear elastic hem and grommets for easy-on, easy-off installation.



Key Features

Reflective polyester external layer

Soft fleece inner layer

Weatherproof and water-resistant

Venting system

Double-stitched seams

Elastic front and rear hem

Reinforced grommets

Storage bag included

Antenna patch kit included

Lifetime warranty

Weighs about 10.0 pounds

What Customers Are Saying

CarCovers.com is unique in that it pools its customer reviews together. Overall, the company holds a 4.8 out of 5.0-star average rating for all of its Platinum Shield vehicle covers. However, there is no star rating for its scooter cover specifically.

We did find feature ratings for the cover, though. With more than 230 customer reviews, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Cover receives a full 5.0 stars in the following categories:

Water resistance

Snow resistance

UV protection

Fit

Durability

#4 Velmia Outdoor Waterproof Cover



The fourth product on our best scooter covers list, the Velmia Outdoor Waterproof Cover is both waterproof and weatherproof. It features a front and rear elastic hem, adjustable windproof straps, and reinforced lock system to secure the cover whenever needed.

Two unique features of this cover are its reflective strips and license-plate window. Other scooter covers may not be seen at night or in other low-light conditions, making this cover particularly safe when your scooter is stored outside. It can also be beneficial to have your license plate visible for easy identification.

Key Features

Five sizes available up to 104.0 inches

Reflective strips

Soft fleece inner layer

Weatherproof and waterproof

Heat-resistant fabric

Venting system

Elastic front and rear hem

Reinforced lock system

Adjustable securing straps

Taped seams

Weighs about 4.0 pounds

What Customers Are Saying

With just under 4,000 Amazon customer reviews, the Velmia Outdoor Waterproof Cover has a 4.8 out of 5.0-star rating, and 85 percent of customers have given it a perfect 5.0 score. Its highest-rated features include cost-effectiveness, water resistance, durability, and warmth.

Positive customer reviews mention the cover’s affordability and high-quality materials. Negative customer reviews, on the other hand, note that the cover may be ill-fitting for some scooters. Several buyers also mention that this cover is not 100-percent waterproof.

#5 Sqodok Waterproof Mobility Scooter Cover



Not all scooters are zippy Vespas or mopeds. Mobility scooters are meant to help people move around, much like a motorized wheelchair. To ensure your mobility scooter is protected, we recommend the Sqodok Waterproof Mobility Scooter Cover. Made from 300D Oxford polyester fabric with a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coating, the cover keeps out rain, snow, dust, dirt, and other debris. It’s also equipped for UV protection.

For a snug fit, the cover features a fully elastic hem as well as adjustable drawstrings that make the cover easy to install. The Sqodok model provides a universal fit and can accommodate many types of mobility scooters.



Key Features

Universal fit

Weatherproof and waterproof

Internal anti-UV lining

300D polyester material with waterproof coating

Fully elastic hem

Adjustable securing straps

Storage bag includes

Weighs about 10.0 ounces

What Customers Are Saying

Awarded an Amazon’s Choice badge, the Sqodok Waterproof Mobility Scooter Cover boasts a 4.4 out of 5.0-star rating with about 475 customer reviews. Its highest-rated features include the lightweight material (4.7 stars), water resistance (4.5 stars), and cost-effectiveness (4.3 stars).

Positive customer reviews nod to the cover’s simple design and installation process. Many customers also like the cover’s lightweight fabric, though some have found it wears out easily. Another common customer complaint is that the cover has lower durability in high winds and may blow away or tear.

Buyer’s Guide To The Best Scooter Covers

When deciding which scooter cover is best for you, there are a few factors you should consider before settling on a purchase. Below, we’ve detailed three key qualities to look for in the best scooter covers: size, materials, and added features.

Size

Well-fitted covers prevent water, dirt, and debris from damaging your scooter. Make sure to check your scooter’s dimensions (length, width, and height) against the cover dimensions provided by the manufacturer.

If a cover is too loose, it may blow away in high winds or allow water to pool. If a cover is too tight, it may improperly protect the scooter’s wheels or other low-positioned parts.

Materials

There are a few commonly used materials to make high-quality scooter covers. We’ve outlined each below.

Waterproof materials: Fabrics made from heavy-duty polyester or that have a PU coating are essential for waterproofing. Oxford fabric is one of these heavy-duty polyesters that is also lined with either a PVC or PU backing. Make sure the cover also uses waterproof materials on seams. Look for reinforced or double-stitched seams to ensure a waterproof seal.

Fabrics made from heavy-duty polyester or that have a PU coating are essential for waterproofing. Oxford fabric is one of these heavy-duty polyesters that is also lined with either a PVC or PU backing. Make sure the cover also uses waterproof materials on seams. Look for reinforced or double-stitched seams to ensure a waterproof seal. Soft inner lining: Fleece and cotton linings provide a protective layer against scratches and chips.

Fleece and cotton linings provide a protective layer against scratches and chips. Anti-UV materials: The best scooter covers should also include UV protection, which can come in the form of a chemical treatment or reflective aluminum layer. These prevent your scooter from getting sun damage if left outside for a prolonged period.

Added Features

Added features can affect a cover’s ease of use as well as its long-term performance. Choose scooter covers with the following:

Breathable materials or vents: Air should be able to circulate under the scooter cover. If not, mold and mildew can quickly damage your scooter’s paint and upholstery.

Air should be able to circulate under the scooter cover. If not, mold and mildew can quickly damage your scooter’s paint and upholstery. Elastic hem: Scooter covers with either a fully elastic bottom hem or a front and rear elasticized hem ensure a snug cover fit while also making for easy installation.

Scooter covers with either a fully elastic bottom hem or a front and rear elasticized hem ensure a snug cover fit while also making for easy installation. Grommets: In lieu of an elastic hem, reinforced grommets can help secure the cover against high winds and theft.

In lieu of an elastic hem, reinforced grommets can help secure the cover against high winds and theft. Adjustable straps: Scooter covers often feature one belly strap or two front and rear straps to protect the cover from flying off in windy weather conditions.

Scooter covers often feature one belly strap or two front and rear straps to protect the cover from flying off in windy weather conditions. Lock holes: These deter theft by locking your cover to the scooter itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best scooter covers?

Based on our research, the best scooter covers on the market are the Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Cover, Monojoy Waterproof Motorcycle Cover, CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Scooter Cover, Velmia Outdoor Waterproof Cover, and Sqodok Waterproof Mobility Scooter Cover.

What is the cheapest scooter cover?

The cheapest high-quality scooter cover we came across in our research is the Monojoy Waterproof Motorcycle Cover. Starting at about $25, the cover is a cost-effective, durable option.

What makes a good scooter cover?

Size, material, and added features all make the best scooter covers. We recommend finding a waterproof, weather-resistant cover with adjustable straps and an elastic hem.