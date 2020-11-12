Protecting your rig from the elements can not only save you money on costly cosmetic damages but may also lengthen its lifespan. But what are the best RV covers on the market?

In this review, we discuss the best RV covers for several models, including travel trailers, toy haulers, Class A, Class B, and Class C. We considered different covers’ warranty lengths, materials, added features, and customer reviews to determine the top choices available to you. Read below to see which RV cover is best for your needs.



In this article:

#1 Best For Travel Trailers: Classic Accessories Over Drive PolyPRO3



Compatible with both travel trailers and toy haulers, the Classic Accessories Over Drive PolyPRO3 protects your rig in all seasons. Its triple-layer PolyPROTM fabric is made from two layers of polypropylene and a polyethylene film. This layer fits your RV’s entire roof to protect against heavy rain or snowfall.

To prevent mildew and mold, the RV cover features an air venting system and quick-drying sides also made from a single layer of PolyPRO material. Optimized for installment and fit, the Classic Over Drive cover includes elastic corners, tension panels, and zippered panels, as well as a weighted toss bag for easy assembly.

Key Features

Triple-layer roof material

Single-layer side material

Weatherproof and water-resistant

Ventilation on both sides

Elastic hem corners

Undercarriage strap system

Front and rear tension panels

Zippered panels for easy access

Weighted toss bag included

Storage bag included

Nine sizes available

Three-year warranty included

What Customers Are Saying

With just under 2,000 Amazon customer reviews, the Car Accessories Over Drive PolyPRO3 Deluxe Travel Trailer Cover has a 4.1- out of 5.0-star rating. We also looked at other industry retailers to gain a better sense of how this cover stacks up. On average, the Car Accessories RV cover stands at a 4.3-star rating, slightly higher than its Amazon score.

Positive customer reviews mention the cover’s durability, especially in heavy rainfall or direct sunlight. However, there is mixed feedback on its wind durability. Some customers had no trouble in winds of 50 miles per hour, while others saw fabric tears after only mild gusts. Incorrect sizing also seems to be a common issue for buyers.

#2 Runner-Up For Travel Trailers: Leader Accessories Premium 300D Upgrade



Another excellent choice for travel trailer owners, the Leader Accessories Premium 300D Upgrade is made of lightweight ripstop polyester fabric, making it a smart option for warmer, sunnier climates. Though the material isn’t waterproof, it is particularly breathable and does not trap moisture.

This model features an upgraded front cross-strap panel for added security on windy days, as well as a built-in venting system, tension panels, a fully elastic hem, zippered panels, and double-stitched seams. The added features ensure a snug fit, easy access, and prevent wind lofting.

Key Features

300D ripstop fabric

Weatherproof and water-resistant

Built-in ventilation system

Elastic hem with reinforced corners

Straps and buckles at bottom for wind security

Front cross-strap panel

Rear and front tension panels

Zippered panels for easy access

Weighted toss bag included

Storage bag included

Lightweight

Five sizes available

Two colors available

Two-year warranty included

What Customers Are Saying

With just over 1,000 global Amazon customer ratings, this RV cover holds a 4.0- out of 5.0-star rating. Fifty-six percent of customers award this cover a full 5.0 rating. A total of 73 percent give it at least a 4.0-star rating.

Though some customers report tears or rips in this cover’s material, many customers have only positive feedback. Buyers note the cover’s easy-to-install design and affordable pricing. Based on customer reviews, this cover may not be the longest-lasting on the market. However, it does come with a two-year warranty if any material defects occur in your first couple of years of ownership.

#3 Best For Class A RVs: ADCO Designer Series



If you’re looking to protect your Class A RV, we recommend the ADCO Designer Series cover. Available in six sizes, the cover is made from DuPontTM Tyvek material, a nonwoven fabric built to withstand the toughest conditions. The cover protects your RV against water, wind, UV rays, dirt, and other debris. Despite the material’s durability, it’s also breathable enough to guard against mold and mildew.

Rather than an elastic hem, the ADCO Designer Series cover features an adjustable strap system at the top and bottom so you can easily get the right fit for your RV. We like the cover’s zippered doors and buckled wind straps for ease of use and security.

Key Features

DuPont Tyvek top panel layer

Reinforced polypropylene side panels for breathability

Water-resistant

Straps and buckles at bottom for wind security

Adjustable strapping system

Zippered panels for easy access

Weighted toss bag included

Six sizes available

Three-year warranty included

What Customers Are Saying

The ADCO Designer Series RV cover has fewer customer reviews overall – just under 200 – but ADCO has built a strong industry reputation among RV owners. Established in 1955, the company has become a key player in protection products. On Amazon, the cover has a 4.0-star rating, but after averaging in other retailers’ customer reviews, the cover’s overall score comes out to 4.3 stars.

Many customers like the cover’s breathable material and how easy the installation process is, even for one person to do alone. However, other buyers do not recommend this cover for high-wind areas. While the cover’s strapping system was effective for fit and some wind protection, the material does not fare well in strong winds.

#4 Best For Class B RVs: CarCovers.com Deluxe Shield



The CarCovers.com Deluxe Shield Class B RV cover provides all-weather protection, guarding against rain, snow, dirt, and other debris. It’s also treated for UV ray resistance. Similar to the Classic Accessories cover, the CarCovers.com model features a three-layer roof panel and single-layer side panels. This varied design protects your RV against harsh weather conditions while also preventing mildew.

The CarCovers.com RV cover comes with built-in vents, an elastic hem, adjustable tension panels, and zippered panels. At approximately 22 pounds, it’s relatively lightweight as well.

Key Features

Three-layered top panel

Single-layer polypropylene side panels

Water-resistant

Elastic hem

Straps and buckles for wind protection

Adjustable tension panels

Zippered panels for easy access

Weighted toss bag included

Storage bag included

Six sizes available

Three-year warranty included

What Customers Are Saying

Since CarCovers.com pools its car, truck, van, and RV cover ratings, it’s hard to find a specific star rating for its Deluxe Shield cover. However, it does list the cover’s ratings based on different factors. Breaking this cover down feature by feature, it received the following customer ratings:

5.0 out of 5.0 for water resistance

3.0 out of 5.0 for snow protection

4.0 out of 5.0 for UV protection

5.0 out of 5.0 for fit

4.0 out of 5.0 for durability

#5 Best For Class C RVs: Camco ULTRAGuard



The Camco ULTRAGuard cover not only comes in Class C RV sizing but pop-up, travel trailer, fifth-wheel, and Class A sizing as well. The Camco ULTRAGuard comes in several sizes for each type of vehicle, ensuring you’ll find the right fit for your rig.

This Class C RV cover is made with harsh conditions in mind, featuring three layers of spunbond (SFS) fabric on the top layer and polypropylene side panels. It also sports vented flaps, heavy-duty seams, and a self-adjusting strap system for wind protection.

Key Features

Three-layered top panel made from SFS material

Single-layer polypropylene side panels

Water-resistant

Interlocking seams

Vent flaps for breathability

Self-adjusting straps and buckles for wind protection

Zippered panels for easy access

Weighted toss bag included

Storage bag included

Eight sizes available

Two-year warranty included

What Customers Are Saying

With just over 1,500 Amazon reviews, the Camco ULTRAGuard Class C Cover has a 3.9- out of 5.0-star rating. Fifty-six percent of customers gave this cover a full 5.0 stars. A total of 70 percent gave it at least 4.0 stars. Reviews on other retailers’ websites give the cover similar scores.

Based on customer reviews, this cover may take more than one person to install. Buyers also note that this cover begins to wear faster than expected, though if the cover is still under its two-year warranty, you may be able to request a replacement.

What To Consider When Buying The Best RV Cover

When it comes to purchasing a high-quality RV or motorhome cover, consider a few factors during your research process. We recommend paying close attention to a cover’s fit, materials, added features, and warranty length.

Fit

Since there are multiple RV models and each may need a slightly different fit, double-check to see if you’re purchasing the right size for your vehicle. While some covers can fit multiple models, others are more specialized.

Finding the right fit also means comparing your RVs dimensions against the covers you’re considering. Often, we read about negative customer experiences that may have been prevented with careful measurements before purchasing. Most RV cover manufactures will explain how to measure your model’s height, width, and length to best match its dimensions to the proper cover.

Materials

There are several commonly used materials to make RV covers, including:

Polypropylene (PP): A breathable, highly water-resistant, quick-drying material often triple-layered to protect against rain and snow

A breathable, highly water-resistant, quick-drying material often triple-layered to protect against rain and snow Polyethylene (PE): A lightweight waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance)

A lightweight waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance) Polyester: A breathable, woven material that releases trapped moisture

A breathable, woven material that releases trapped moisture UV chemical treatment: Chemically alters fabrics to better protect against sun damage

Chemically alters fabrics to better protect against sun damage SFS material: Similar to polypropylene in that it provides water resistance and breathability

Added Features

Smart design choices can have a large impact on a cover’s usability and security. We listed the key features to look out for below.

Integrated air vent system: Releases trapped moisture

Releases trapped moisture Zippered access panels: Allow the RV doors to be accessed even with the cover on

Allow the RV doors to be accessed even with the cover on Adjustable front and rear tension panels: Allow for a more customizable fit and can be tightened to prevent wind lofting

Allow for a more customizable fit and can be tightened to prevent wind lofting Straps and buckles: Secure the cover in windy conditions

Secure the cover in windy conditions Reinforced corners and seams: Prevent tears on sharper RV edges as well as added strength in inclement weather

Prevent tears on sharper RV edges as well as added strength in inclement weather Weighted toss bag: Eliminates the need to crawl under the RV to secure wind straps

Warranty Length

Make sure to purchase an RV cover with a warranty. Even the best RV covers may be susceptible to defective materials or workmanship. Often, manufacturers will replace unusable covers. On average, we find that most RV covers came with a two- or three-year limited warranty.

FAQ: Best RV Covers

What is the best quality RV cover?

The best quality RV cover largely depends on the RV model you own. We recommend looking at covers from Classic Accessories, Leader Accessories, ADCO, CarCovers.com, and Camco.



Are RV covers worth the money?

RV covers can offer excellent protection against the elements and prevent you from shelling out hundreds or thousands of dollars on cosmetic repairs.



Are RV covers good or bad?

Good RV covers should be easy to install, weatherproof, water resistant, and durable in the long-term. Be sure to look at verified customer reviews to get insight into how well a cover works before buying.



What is the best RV cover for winter?

The best RV covers for winter should feature a triple-ply top panel. The additional layers can withstand moisture and snow.