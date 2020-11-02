If you want to make sure your car and your pet are protected while driving, a pet seat cover is a smart investment. But with all of the products on the market, how can you determine which are the best pet seat covers?

In this article, we’ll review the best pet seat covers currently available. We not only thoroughly researched these options, but we also tested each pet seat cover ourselves using six review categories – water resistance, ease of installment, non-slip materials, security, cleanability, and pet comfort. After discussing our top picks, we’ll also give you a comprehensive guide to buying pet seat covers.



Our Review Standards

The pet seat covers listed in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, high customer ratings, positive Amazon superlatives, and affordable prices.

Each product on our list of the best pet seat covers met these standards and was ordered by our team for testing. We tried each product out on a 2010 Ford Expedition with our test pup, Elmer, a 60-pound mixed-breed rescue with lots of fur to share.

While testing, we took note of how well the pet seat cover performed in terms of water resistance, ease of installment, non-slip materials, security, cleanability, and pet comfort. Each cover was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

To test water resistance, our team conducted a spill test by pouring 235 milliliters of water onto each cover. To test security, we drove with the covers on during a series of turns, stops, and uninterrupted stretches. To test cleanability, we used a vacuum and a damp cloth to remove fur and dirt.

#1 Best Overall: URPOWER Dog Seat Cover



A 100-percent waterproof, hammock-style pet set cover, the URPOWER Dog Seat Cover is our first choice for pet owners. It’s equipped with four layers of comfortable, heavy-duty material, including 600D waterproof polyester oxford fabric, polypropylene (PP) cotton, a waterproof thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material, and a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) non-slip rubber bottom. This pet seat cover received a full 5.0-star rating from our team.

Not only is the URPOWER Dog Seat Cover easy to install and adjust, but it also provides four securing points: two seat anchors, headrest buckles, a non-slip rubber backing, and anti-rust hook straps. The cover’s seat anchor comfortably fit into our Ford’s seat and maintained its place during our quick stop-and-start driving test.

The cover’s material traps dog hair when in use but is easy to clean using either a vacuum or a damp cloth. We like the URPOWER cover dimensions as well. Its panels and side flaps are tall enough for large breeds to lounge comfortably while still confining the dog to the back seat.

Our only issues with this pet seat cover are that it is not machine washable, and it does not have mesh paneling. For anxious pets, a mesh window would allow an easy line of sight to owners, which this cover does not provide.

Key Features

Hammock-style with side flaps, but can be used as bench seat cover

Fits most cars

Easy to install and clean

Waterproof, non-scratch material

Slip-proof PVC bottom

Two seat anchors

Seat belt openings and velcro seals

Seat belt-compatible leash included

Available in five colors

What Customers Are Saying

With almost 10,500 Amazon customer reviews, the URPOWER Dog Seat Cover boasts a 4.6- out of 5.0-star rating. When surveyed, 76 percent of buyers gave the pet seat cover a full 5.0 score. We looked at several verified purchase Amazon reviews with varying breed sizes, and many customers noted the cover’s ease of use, durable construction, and fur-trapping abilities.

However, other customers mentioned issues with seam rips when used for more active pets. Some also reported the cover had a strong chemical smell upon arrival.

#2 Best All-In-One Cover: OKMEE 4-In-1 Dog Car Seat Cover



If you’re torn between different cover styles, opt for the OKMEE Convertible 4-In-1 Dog Car Seat Cover. The cover can be used as a hammock, bench, front-seat, and cargo-liner cover. With two main zippers, we had no problem adjusting this cover during our testing process. And even better, we had no issues putting the cover back together after use due to its simple design.

The OKMEE pet seat cover features headrest straps, two seat anchors, a non-slip bottom, and double flanking hooks for a secure ride with your pet. We found the cover easy to install and easy to clean either with a vacuum or a damp cloth. This cover can also be machine washed.

Out of each pet seat cover we tested, the OKMEE cover offered the best “grip” for pet nails. Rather than sliding around in the back seat during our test drive, Elmer remained comfortably in one place. The cover’s design includes oxford fabric, PP cotton, a mesh panel, and storage pockets.

Our biggest complaint with this cover is its poor water resistance. While the OKMEE material itself is waterproof, its zippers are not, allowing larger amounts of liquid to leak onto seats.

Key Features

Four-in-one convertible style

Easy to install and clean

Water-resistant, non-slip, and non-scratch materials

Zip-off design

Slip-proof bottom

Two seat anchors

Seat belt openings and velcro seals

Seat belt-compatible leash included

Machine washable

What Customers Are Saying

The OKMEE Convertible 4-In-1 Dog Car Seat Cover has a 4.7-star average rating from over 2,000 Amazon customer reviews, and our review team gives it the same score. Over 80 percent of buyers rated the cover 5.0 stars, easily making it one of the best pet seat covers on the market.

Customers praise the cover’s durability, flexible functionality, and the protection it provides against fur and debris. Verified purchasers also like how the cover allows passengers to ride beside their pet if needed.

The biggest customer complaint is the zippers’ sturdiness. While the cover’s zippers can withstand lower weights, buyers with large dogs say that the zippers may break with added pressure.

#3 Arf Pets SUV Cargo Liner Cover



No. 3 on our list of best pet seat covers, the Arf Pets SUV Cargo Liner Cover is a great option for long drives or drivers with multiple dogs. The cover spans 55 inches by 82 inches, allowing extra space for your pet to lay comfortably and enjoy the ride. The Arf Pets SUV Cargo Liner Cover is also equipped with four layers of material to guard car upholstery against liquid and debris.

In our 2010 Ford Expedition, the cover fit the cargo area with ease. We tucked the bumper protector under the cover to fit the trunk space, but it could provide extra protection for larger cargos and cab beds. We were especially impressed by this cover’s cleanability. Any dog hair or other debris was easily vacuumed, and it was able to be effectively wiped down with a damp cloth.

This cover claims to be waterproof, but our review team found otherwise. In our spill test, the cover proved highly water-resistant but failed to prevent liquid from leaking through. While the cover has a grippy bottom, we were also concerned with the sleekness of the top material – our test pup had trouble staying in one place on sharp turns or accelerations. We recommend using this cover during longer drives with a consistent speed limit and few turns.

Key Features

Cargo-style

Easy to install and clean

Water-resistant and non-scratch materials

Slip-proof bottom

Headrest straps

Two seat anchors

Adjustable middle strap for added security

Machine washable

What Customers Are Saying

With over 1,000 Amazon customer reviews, the Arf Pets SUV Cargo Liner Cover has a 4.7- out of 5.0-star rating. Breaking this cover down feature by feature, it received a 4.8 score for its water resistance, a 4.7 for its ease of use, and a 4.6 for its cleanability. However, our review team’s score – 4.1 stars – docked it slightly, as it’s not exactly as waterproof as it claims to be.

Positive customer reviews mention the cover’s easy-in, easy-out installation process, compatible fit, and full coverage for cargo beds. However, like us, some customers are uneasy about the cover’s slippery top layer, especially those with larger breeds.

#4 BABYLTRL Dog Car Seat Cover



The BABYLTRL Dog Car Seat Cover is a smart, versatile option for people who drive with both dogs and human passengers. The cover allows the pet and one to two passengers to sit comfortably while using important safety features, like seat belts. The cover also includes two zippers so that car seats, armrests, and seat belts can be adjusted as needed.

We found the cover easy to install and were impressed by its fur-trapping material. However, we did have some difficulty cleaning the cover with a vacuum – some of the fur continued to stick after multiple passes.

The cover features two headrest buckles, two seat anchors, and two elastic straps to secure the bottom of the seat. Unlike the other pet seat covers we tested, the BABYLTRL Dog Car Seat Cover uses a hexagonal-shaped seat anchor. Be sure to note that this anchor design may take a few tries to properly install into the seatback.

We also want to flag that this cover was water-resistant in our spill test, but it was not waterproof as the manufacturer claims.

Key Features

Bench seat style

Easy to install

Oxford fabric and PP cotton layers

Water-resistant, non-slip, and non-scratch materials

Two zippers to fit armrests and seat belts

Slip-proof bottom

Two seat anchors

Seat belt-compatible leash included

Seat belt openings and velcro seals

Machine washable

What Customers Are Saying

Averaging over 2,200 Amazon customer reviews, the BABYLTRL Dog Car Seat Cover received a 4.3-star overall rating. In our test, we gave it a lower 3.8-star rating because it was not waterproof.

In verified customer reviews, many drivers state that they like the cover’s durable material and no-mess cleanup. However, some customers have issues using the cover with child seats. The velcro seals don’t match up with their car’s seat belt buckles, making it hard to correctly install a baby or booster seat.

#5 URPOWER Pet Front Seat Cover



The final product on our list of best pet seat covers, the URPOWER Pet Front Seat Cover provides waterproof protection for the pet that likes to be right beside you. Equipped with a seat anchor, an adjustable strap for the backrest, and a headrest strap, this URPOWER cover makes sure your pet stays put in your passenger seat.

During our spill and cleaning tests, this cover performed well. It vacuumed easily and was 100-percent waterproof. However, its felt-like material wasn’t entirely mess-resistant. We found it hard to fully clean up debris only using a damp cloth.

Know that the URPOWER Pet Front Seat Cover does not fully cover your upper front seat. Drivers with larger dogs may find unwanted fur on their upholstery after a ride.

Key Features

Front seat style

Easy to install

Oxford fabric, PP cotton, and TPU layers

Water-resistant, non-slip, and non-scratch materials

Slip-proof bottom

One seat anchor

One backrest strap

One headrest strap

Fabric skirt included

What Customers Are Saying

The URPOWER Pet Front Seat Cover boasts a 4.5- out of 5.0-star rating with over 3,500 Amazon customer reviews. Looking at the cover’s individual features, it received a 4.7 for its ease of use, a 4.7 for its water resistance, and 4.6 for its cleanability. We gave the cover a 4.1 overall score based on our testing criteria.

Positive verified Amazon customer reviews mention the cover’s easy installation process, scratch-resistant material, and overall security when driving. Negative customer reviews note the cover’s slippery surface layer and, as we mentioned, issues with the seat’s fit for certain car seats.

Buying The Best Pet Seat Cover: What To Consider

There are several features to consider when deciding which of the best pet seat covers on the market is the right choice for you, your vehicle, and your pet. Below, we outline how material, size, trip length, and pet needs may impact your purchase.

Material

Materials are, in our opinion, the most important feature of a good pet seat cover. Commonly used materials include:

600D Oxford fabric: A sturdy polyester material used to make a product waterproof

A sturdy polyester material used to make a product waterproof PP cotton: A cotton substitute made from polypropylene and used to fill pet seat covers for added comfort

A cotton substitute made from polypropylene and used to fill pet seat covers for added comfort Waterproof TPU material: A plastic-rubber hybrid that also aids in waterproofing

A plastic-rubber hybrid that also aids in waterproofing PVC non-slip rubber: Typically used as a grippy bottom surface for pet seat covers

Drivers should also look for quilted or stitched outer layers. This texture allows pets to properly grip the pet seat cover without sliding or puncturing holes in the material.

Size

Measure to make sure any pet seat cover will fit your vehicle before purchasing. One of the top customer complaints we encountered was ill-fitting pet seat covers due to sizing issues. Double-check cover sizes and compare them against your vehicle’s dimensions.

Trip Length

If you’re taking your pet just a few blocks, opt for a cover that’s easy to install and take off. If you’re planning to go on longer drives, consider purchasing a cover that offers your pet more room – like a cargo cover – or one that’s extra secure so few readjustments are needed mid-drive.

Pet Needs

When selecting a seat cover, make sure to consider your pet’s needs. Is your older pet prone to accidents? Purchase a 100-percent waterproof cover. Is your pet nervous when in the car? Opt for either a front seat cover or a cover with mesh paneling to put your furry friend at ease. Your pet’s behavior and activeness are other important factors to consider.

FAQ: Best Pet Seat Covers

What is the best dog seat car cover?

We named the URPOWER Dog Seat Cover best overall in our comprehensive pet seat covers review. In each of our test categories – water resistance, ease of installment, non-slip materials, security, cleanability, and pet comfort – we gave the cover a 5.0-star rating.



What are the best quality car seat covers?

Our top three picks for quality car seat covers include the URPOWER Dog Seat Cover, the OKMEE Convertible 4-In-1 Dog Car Seat Cover, and the Arf Pets SUV Cargo Liner Cover. Each of these covers is made with high-quality materials and performed well in our testing process.



What is the best back-seat dog cover?

Based on its high performance in tests conducted by our review team, we recommend the Arf Pets SUV Cargo Liner Cover. It’s water-resistant, easy to install, easy to clean, and provides coverage for large back-seat areas.



How can I protect my leather seats from my dog?

To protect leather seats from pet mishaps, we recommend investing in a quality pet seat cover. Some key features to keep in mind while shopping for a dog cover are material, size, trip length, and your pet’s needs.