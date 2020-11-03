Truck covers protect your vehicle from environmental damages while keeping paint, mirrors, and other external accessories in pristine condition. But with so many options out there, how do you narrow down the best truck covers for your vehicle?

We’ve done the homework for you. In this article, we’ll go over the top five truck covers on the market based on their affordability, durability, specialty technology, and design. Rather than spend hours researching, read our best truck covers review to ensure you’re making a quality, cost-effective choice for your vehicle.



In this article:

#1 Best Overall: Kayme 6-Layer Heavy Duty Truck Cover



Check Price >

The Kayme truck cover tops our list of best truck covers thanks to its heavy-duty protection, helpful design features, and affordable price. The cover’s six layers and additional buckles make it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, offering protection against rain, snow, wind, excessive sun, dirt, and debris. It also features door zippers and front and rear indicators for easy access and installment.

Kayme offers four truck cover sizes, ranging from 210 inches in length to 250 inches. This variety makes Kayme’s cover a smart choice for many truck owners, even those with a 154-inch cab.

Key Features

Six layers of material

Waterproof, snowproof, and sunproof

Dustproof and windproof

Suitable for all seasons

Reflective aluminum outer layer

Cotton inner layer

Elastic band for ease-of-use

Comes with storage bag

Weighs 8.7 to 10.5 pounds, depending on the cover’s size

What Customers Are Saying

The Kayme truck cover holds a 4.3- out of 5.0-star rating with over 3,600 ratings on Amazon. It’s also Amazon’s #1 Bestseller for full-cover exterior truck covers. In terms of individual features, the Kayme cover earned a 4.6 rating for its lightweight material, a 4.3 for its water resistance, and a 4.2 for both sun and waterproof protection.

Many customers were impressed with the cover’s waterproof capabilities and snug fit. However, the lack of a hole for a truck’s antenna did pose an issue for some drivers. Customers were also concerned with the Kayme truck cover’s thinness, but it didn’t seem to create many durability problems.

#2 Most Affordable: Budge Indoor Lite Truck Cover



Check Price >

A lightweight alternative to many of the heavy-duty truck covers on our list, the Budge Indoor Lite Truck Cover is an excellent choice for indoor and light outdoor protection. This single-layer truck cover guards your vehicle against pollen, dust, dirt, and UV rays. Its breathable fabric also doesn’t collect condensation, warding off mildew and mold.

The Budge Lite sports an elastic hem and built-in grommets for easy installation and peace of mind that it will stay secure even in high winds. This truck cover comes in six size options, ranging from 197 inches to 264 inches. Its largest size is designed to fit models like the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and Ford F-350. We also like the Budge Lite’s price point — it starts at $53.60.

Key Features

Single-layer cover made from polypropylene

Water-repellant

Affordable

Breathable material

Indoor and limited outdoor use

Elastic hem

Built-in grommets for secure attachment

Weighs between 4 and 7 pounds, depending on the cover size

What Customers Are Saying

From about 425 Amazon reviews, the Budge Indoor Lite Truck Cover averages a 4.1- out of 5.0-star rating. Sixty percent of customers rated the cover a perfect 5.0, with a total of 75 percent rating it a 4.0 or above.

Customers who were dissatisfied with the product cautioned against using the cover outside frequently – too much sun exposure often caused the material to wear and rip. While the cover’s material is lightweight, it should be treated with care. Other customers noted how easily the material ripped if caught or pulled excessively.

#3 Autsop 6-Layer Outdoor Truck Cover



Check Price >

The Autsop 6-Layer Outdoor Truck Cover provides year-round weather protection while also guarding against tree sap, pollen, dirt, and other debris. Made with six different layers, the Autsop includes a protective coating, two waterproof layers, a dustproof layer, an aluminum layer to protect against UV rays, and a soft cotton layer for cosmetic protection.

Alongside its material protections, the Autsop truck cover features reflective strips for low-light visibility, an elastic hem, windproof adjustable straps, and a storage bag.

The Autsop cover is a semi-custom fit, meaning it does not include mirror pockets. Three cover sizes are available and range from 200 inches in length to 242 inches in length, fitting several truck models. We also took note of how lightweight this cover is: The largest size only weighs 9.33 pounds.

Key Features

Six protective layers

Waterproof

All-season use

Reflective strips

Elastic hem

Windproof adjustable straps

Three sizes available

Storage bag included

Weighs around 9 pounds

What Customers Are Saying

Out of almost 2,000 Amazon customer reviews, the Autsop truck cover scores a 4.4- out of 5.0-star rating. Breaking that score down feature by feature, the cover scored a 4.5 for its lightweight materials, a 4.5 for its overall value, and a 4.4 for its sun protection. Looking at the index of customer reviews, 68 percent of customers rated this truck cover a perfect 5.0 stars.

Positive customer reviews mention the cover’s durability in harsh weather and easy installment process. However, some customers did have issues with the cover’s sizing and suggested potential buyers size up due to the cover’s overly snug fit.

#4 CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Truck Cover



Check Price >

The fourth product on our list of best truck covers, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Truck Cover, can be used both indoors and outdoors. It uses a synthetic polyurethane exterior layer and a fleece inner layer to protect your vehicle against environmental damage, mold, mildew, scratches, and chips. For added security, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Truck Cover also comes with a cable and lock.

This cover does not feature mirror pockets or wind-resistant buckles and clips, which may be a deterrent for some truck drivers. However, we do like CarCover’s limited lifetime warranty. The company guarantees to fix or replace any truck cover that’s damaged due to defective materials or workmanship, though this protection is only offered to the cover’s original purchaser.

Be sure to note that the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Cover is a fairly expensive option. The truck cover costs around $210, but the price varies based on vehicle size.

Key Features

Semi-custom sizing to fit several truck models

Reflective polyester external layer with waterproof coating

UV protection

Fleece internal layer

Protects against rain, tree sap, dirt, and other debris

Mold- and mildew-resistant synthetic materials

Double-stitched seams

Storage bag included

Cable and lock set included

Elastic hem

Weighs around 10 pounds

Reflective silver color for added low-light visibility

What Customers Are Saying

Since CarCovers.com groups its customer reviews together, it’s difficult to find an exact rating for this particular truck cover. Overall, the company reports a 4.8 out of 5.0 customer satisfaction rating across all of its vehicle cover products.

To gain a better understanding of CarCovers.com customers’ experiences, we checked out the company’s ratings on Trustpilot. Though many customers rated their CarCovers.com products highly, a few mentioned issues with sizing and communication with the company about its lifetime warranty. Despite these negative reviews, CarCovers.com boasts a 4.0- out of 5.0-star rating on Trustpilot.

#5 Motor Trend Custom Fit Truck Cover



Check Price >

Our final recommendation is the Motor Trend Custom Fit Truck Cover. Rather than figuring out which size is right for your vehicle, Motor Trend has removed the guesswork by offering custom fit truck covers for several popular models, including:

Ford F-150: Model years 2001 to 2019

Model years 2001 to 2019 Ram 1500: Model years 2013 to 2019

Model years 2013 to 2019 Chevrolet Silverado: Model years 2008 to 2018

Model years 2008 to 2018 Toyota Tundra: Model years 2006 to 2019

Model years 2006 to 2019 GMC Sierra: Model years 2008 to 2018

The Motor Trend truck cover boasts multi-layered protection for most weather conditions, including rain, snow, and sun. Its polyester inner layer also guards your vehicle’s paint against cosmetic damages. Be aware that this truck cover is the heaviest on our list, weighing slightly over 10 pounds for most models.

Key Features

Waterproof

Multiple layers

Protection against rain, snow, sun, dirt, and other debris

Usable for all seasons

Storage bag included

What Customers Are Saying

Based on over 550 Amazon customer reviews, the Motor Trend Custom Fit Truck Cover received a 4.4- out of 5.0-star rating. Seventy percent of reviewers awarded this cover a full 5.0 stars, and a total of 86 percent gave it at least a 4.0 rating.

With its affordable price point, many customers were pleasantly surprised by the durability of this cover. Although some shoppers mentioned small tears and some material degradation over time, most were happy with the cover’s overall high quality. Other verified purchaser reviews mentioned a looser fit than they’d anticipated and some debate over the product’s waterproofness.

Buying The Best Truck Cover: What To Consider

Like many customizable car products, there are a few factors to consider when buying a truck cover. Below, we outlined how a truck cover’s fit, materials, and added features should affect your purchase decision.

Fit

The fit of your truck cover can affect its ability to guard against damaging environmental factors. Truck covers that are too large may result in material rips due to strong winds or cause water to pool in certain areas. Truck covers that are too small may not fully cover the bed of your truck and offer little protection.

We recommend truck covers with an elastic or adjustable hem to give the vehicle a snug fit.

Materials

Some truck covers use multi-layer systems, while others opt for one single layer. Depending on the truck cover’s function, different layers are needed. Here’s a breakdown of common cover materials:

Aluminum: Reflects UV rays for sun protection

Polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA): Plastic-derived waterproofing material with some mildew resistance (also used for water resistance)

Plastic-derived waterproofing material with some mildew resistance (also used for water resistance) Polyethylene (PE): Another waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance)

Another waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance) Polyurethane: Usually a protective coating for weather and corrosion resistance

Usually a protective coating for weather and corrosion resistance Synthetics: More resistant to mildew and mold

More resistant to mildew and mold Cotton: Guards against scratches, chips, and other cosmetic damages

Added Features

For added security and convenience, look out for a few features when deciding on a pickup truck cover, including:

Buckles and clips: Secure cover in case of wind and provide a snug fit

Secure cover in case of wind and provide a snug fit Antenna patch: Reseals truck cover after a small cut is made for antenna

Reseals truck cover after a small cut is made for antenna Grommets: Threaded to secure cover in case of wind and help achieve a more custom fit

Threaded to secure cover in case of wind and help achieve a more custom fit Reflective accents or external layer: Allow the vehicle to be seen in low light conditions

Allow the vehicle to be seen in low light conditions Storage bag: Allows for portability and storage convenience

Allows for portability and storage convenience Front and rear indicators: Design makes it easier for drivers to put cover on in the right direction

Design makes it easier for drivers to put cover on in the right direction Door zipper: Driver’s side door can be accessed even with cover on

FAQ: Best Truck Covers

What is the best truck cover?

We named the Kayme 6-Layer Heavy Duty Truck Cover our top pick for year-round protection. It’s made with multiple layers designed to protect against sun, wind, snow, rain, dirt, and other debris. The truck cover also includes clever design features like door zippers and front and rear markings.



Are truck covers worth it?

If your truck is spending a lot of time either outdoors or indoors unused, we recommend investing in a truck cover. They provide year-round protection against the elements, which can keep your truck looking brand-new and even lengthen the lifespan of your vehicle.



What size truck cover do I need?

Many truck covers come in semi-custom fit or vehicle-specific sizes. Semi-custom fit sizes don’t usually include mirror pockets and will fit a specific range of truck heights, lengths, and widths. Vehicle-specific sizes should list which models they fit.