Esurance is known for its online experience that allows drivers to purchase car insurance quickly and easily, but industry leader Progressive has competitive online tools, too. In this review of Esurance vs. Progressive, we’ll take a look at technology as well as coverage, discount opportunities, and the claims process for each provider.

We’ve reviewed the best car insurance companies in the country and found Esurance and Progressive to both be good choices for vehicle protection. When it comes down to it though, you only need one auto insurance policy.

Esurance And Progressive Highlights

Esurance is a small, tech-focused company owned by Allstate. It has good discounts for seniors and decent ratings from industry experts. When you compare Esurance vs. Progressive, you will find that Progressive has stronger availability and industry ratings. It’s one of the most well-known car insurance companies in the nation and is a smart choice for high-risk drivers in particular. But which provider is best for you will depend on what exactly you’re looking for.

Esurance Progressive Motor1 Rating 3.5 4.5 Availability 43 states 50 states Coverage 3.5 4.0 Cost 3.5 3.5 Customer Service 3.5 3.5 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A+ J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction 871/1,000 856/1,000 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.6 4.3

Keep reading for more side-by-side comparisons of Esurance and Progressive. To learn more about the providers individually, check out our complete Esurance insurance review and Progressive insurance review.

Esurance Vs. Progressive: Coverage

When you’re shopping for car insurance, it’s important to make sure each provider you’re considering has the coverage you need for your peace of mind. Both Esurance and Progressive offer the standard types of auto insurance, as well as a few extras.

Esurance Progressive Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance ✓ ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ Accident Forgiveness Insurance ✓ Custom Parts and Equipment Value ✓ Deductible Savings Bank ✓

Standout Coverage From Esurance

Roadside assistance: This add-on option will pay $75 per incident toward towing and labor, flat tire changes, fuel delivery, lockout services, and jump-starts. The interesting part about this type of insurance is that if you don’t add it to your plan and you have an Esurance policy, you can still use the service and pay per incident.

This add-on option will pay $75 per incident toward towing and labor, flat tire changes, fuel delivery, lockout services, and jump-starts. The interesting part about this type of insurance is that if you don’t add it to your plan and you have an Esurance policy, you can still use the service and pay per incident. Loan/lease GAP coverage: This feature is beneficial for loaned and leased vehicles. In the event of a total loss, Esurance will pay up to 25 percent over the cash value of your car to help you pay off the loan.

Standout Coverage From Progressive

Accident forgiveness: Progressive has an accident forgiveness program that covers small and large accidents. Small accident forgiveness kicks in as soon as you purchase a policy with Progressive, and it covers claims less than $500. Large accident forgiveness is available after several years of accident-free driving. These features are one reason why we named Progressive the Best for High-Risk Drivers.

Progressive has an accident forgiveness program that covers small and large accidents. Small accident forgiveness kicks in as soon as you purchase a policy with Progressive, and it covers claims less than $500. Large accident forgiveness is available after several years of accident-free driving. These features are one reason why we named Progressive the Best for High-Risk Drivers. Custom parts and equipment value: This coverage will pay to repair or replace any damaged aftermarket installation parts like stereo systems or paint jobs.

This coverage will pay to repair or replace any damaged aftermarket installation parts like stereo systems or paint jobs. Deductible savings bank: For every six-month period that customers go without a claim, you get $50 toward your next deductible.

Esurance Vs. Progressive: Cost And Discounts

Our research found that Esurance and Progressive have similar rates that are competitive in the industry. The cost of your own car insurance will depend on many factors, like your age, driving record, and vehicle make and model. Before you start gathering car insurance quotes though, you can see if you would qualify for any discounts to help you understand each provider’s affordability.

Discount Esurance Progressive Multiple Vehicle ✓ ✓ Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Usage-Based Discount ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Homeowner ✓ ✓ Online Quote ✓ ✓ Sign Online ✓ ✓ Pay in Full ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ ✓ Military Discount ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ ✓ Defensive Driver ✓ ✓ Senior ✓ Continuous Insurance ✓ Teen Driver ✓ Student Away At School ✓ Paperless ✓ Automatic Payment ✓

Esurance DriveSense® Vs. Progressive Snapshot® Program

Both Esurance and Progressive have usage-based insurance programs that help customers save money on car insurance by monitoring safe driving habits through mobile apps. We put Esurance’s DriveSense up against Progressive’s Snapshot program to see which provider has a better usage-based monitoring system. Here’s what we found:

DriveSense Snapshot Through the Esurance mobile app or plug-in device Through the Progressive mobile app or plug-in device Discount for signing up and additional savings for driving safely over time Average discount of $26 for signing up and $145 for completing the program 3.4 stars on Google Play 4.0 stars on Google Play

Standout Discounts From Esurance

Fast 5 ® discount: Get up to 5 percent off your first-term premium if you get a quote online.

Get up to 5 percent off your first-term premium if you get a quote online. Online Shopper ® discount: If you start your auto quote online on the Esurance website, you could qualify for this discount (varies by state).

If you start your auto quote online on the Esurance website, you could qualify for this discount (varies by state). Senior driver discount: Customers older than 50 who successfully complete a driving course could get lower car insurance rates.

Standout Discounts And Tools From Progressive

Name Your Price ® tool: Although not technically a discount, this tool will still help you save money on your car insurance rates from Progressive. You input the price you want to pay for car insurance to be matched with policies that fit within your budget.

Although not technically a discount, this tool will still help you save money on your car insurance rates from Progressive. You input the price you want to pay for car insurance to be matched with policies that fit within your budget. Student away at school discount: If an insured driver on your policy is a full-time student who goes to school more than 100 miles away from home and doesn’t bring the insured vehicle, you could save money on your auto insurance.

Not only does Progressive have more discounts, which means more ways for customers to save, but Progressive also gives drivers access to unique tools like the Name Your Price tool, which is the only one of its kind in the industry. If you’re looking for savings, you might find better coverage with Progressive.

Esurance Vs. Progressive: Ratings And Reviews

Esurance and Progressive have similar ratings from industry experts like the BBB, which measures business practices, and AM Best, which measures an insurance company’s ability to pay out customer claims. In terms of ratings, Progressive pulls slightly ahead.

Esurance Progressive BBB Rating A- A+ AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A+

Esurance Customer Reviews

Positive customer reviews about Esurance tend to focus on the easy sign-up process, informative customer service representatives, and quick service. Negative reviews highlight slow claims processing, high premiums, and increased rates for vague reasons.

“Signing up and paying is such an easy process. They make it painless, and that’s awesome.” - Jennifer G. via BBB

“The customer service is horrible, their attitude and attention to details are even worse. Once my two teenage kids are off of my insurance, the first thing I will do is drop this company. In this case, you really get what you pay for... It’s the same issue claim after claim even though they’re not the liable insurers. If you can afford it, go somewhere else.” - John M. via BBB

Progressive Customer Reviews

We found that positive Progressive customer reviews mention helpful staff, fair rates, and an easy payment process. Negative reviews, on the other hand, touch on rude customer service, increased rates for unknown reasons, and unresponsive claims servicing.

“Progressive has been an excellent company to work with for auto insurance. I highly recommend them for their professional, helpful staff and great rates. They work with me, too.” - A.K. via BBB

“I have had several insurance companies in the past, Progressive is by far the worst company. I have an open claim with them, their claims rep and the manager are extremely rude and unresponsive to email/phone calls. No update in the last [four] weeks, although I have reached out to them several times.” - Reina S. via BBB

Quotes And Claims

To compare the quotes processes from Esurance and Progressive, we look to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM, which measures shopping experiences from customers who recently got quotes. Here’s how the study found Esurance vs. Progressive:

Esurance: 867 out of 1,000 points

867 out of 1,000 points Progressive: 838 out of 1,000 points

These numbers tell us that more customers have been pleased with the policy offerings, prices, and interactions provided by the Esurance shopping experience compared to that of Progressive.

It’s important to make sure that whichever provider you choose to underwrite your policy has a good claims process, too. In the event of an accident, the last thing you’ll want to worry about is dealing with your insurance company. To examine the claims process of each provider, we looked at a different J.D. Power study: the 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM.

Esurance: 871 out of 1,000 points

871 out of 1,000 points Progressive: 856 out of 1,000 points

These numbers tell us that Progressive has higher customer satisfaction ratings when it comes to submitting and tracking claims. Given the findings of both J.D. Power studies, we think Esurance and Progressive are on fairly even footing when it comes to quotes and claims.

Our Take On Esurance Vs. Progressive

Esurance and Progressive are both strong choices for auto insurance for their competitive rates and positive ratings from experts. However, after comparing Esurance vs. Progressive, Progressive comes out ahead with more comprehensive coverage, more discounts, and better customer satisfaction.

Coverage Progressive Cost and Discounts Progressive Quotes and Claims Processes Tie Ratings and Customer Reviews Progressive Overall Progressive

That being said, drivers looking for a good senior discount may find better rates with Esurance. When you’re ready to start comparing free quotes from major providers for yourself, you can follow the link below.

