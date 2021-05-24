Throughout most of the United States, driving without insurance is illegal. Drivers can face serious consequences if they are unprotected, which can range from a fine to losing your license or even jail time depending on where you live.

Read on to learn why you should never drive uninsured and penalties in your state, and check out our review of the best car insurance companies in America when you’re searching for your next auto insurance policy. You can start getting free quotes for policies in your area using the tool below.

In this article:

2021 State Penalties And Fines For Driving Without Insurance

Below is an overview of the consequences you can expect for your first offense of drive without insurance in each state. This data comes from each state's department of motor vehicles (DMV). Contact your local DMV to find more detailed information. To see second and third offense penalties and fines, visit the Consumer Federation of America website.

State First

Offense Fine Additional First Offense Penalties Reinstatement Fee Alabama $500 Imprisonment for up to 3 months

Registration suspension until you provide proof

of insurance for 1 year $200 Alaska $500 At least a 90-day license suspension $100 Arizona At least $500 License and registration suspension for 3 months $10 Arkansas $50 to $250 Registration suspension until you provide proof of insurance

and pay a reinstatement fee $20 California $100 to $200 Court may impound vehicle

Must also pay penalty assessments Varies Colorado At least $500 May be sentenced to complete 40 hours of community service License suspension until you provide

proof of financial responsibility $95 Connecticut $100 to $1,000 License and registration suspension for 1 month

and until you provide proof of insurance $75 District of Columbia* $500 License suspension for 30 days $54 Delaware $1,500 to $2,000 License suspension for 6 months

and until you provide proof of insurance $200 Florida None License and registration suspension until you pay a reinstatement fee and provide proof of insurance $150 to $500 Georgia $200 to $1,000 Imprisonment for up to 12 months

License suspension for 60 days

and until you provide proof of a 6-month minimum policy $200 to $300 Hawaii $500 May be sentenced to 75 to 100 hours of community service

License suspension for 3 months

or until you provide proof of a 6-month minimum policy $20 Idaho $75 License suspension until you provide proof

of financial responsibility for 1 year $285 Illinois $500 to $1,000 License suspension for 3 months $100 Indiana None License suspension for 90 days up to 1 year

Must pay reinstatement fee

and provide proof of financial responsibility for 3 years $150 to $300 Iowa $250 Community service may take place of a fine

May face a warning, citation, removal of plates

and registration, or vehicle impoundment Varies Kansas $300 to 1,000 Imprisonment for up to 6 months

License suspension until you provide proof of insurance $100 to $300 Kentucky $500 to $1,000 Imprisonment for up to 90 days

Registration suspension for up to 1 year

or until you provide proof of insurance $40 Louisiana $500 Registration suspension and revocation of plates

until you provide proof of insurance

Vehicle impoundment $50 Montana $250 to $500 Imprisonment for up to 10 days $100 Maine $100 to $500 License and registration suspension

until you provide proof of insurance $100 Maryland $150 to $1,000 Registration suspension until you provide proof of insurance After 31 days, fine increases $7 per day up to $2,500 $25 Massachusetts Up to $1,000 Imprisonment for up to 1 year

License and registration suspension for 60 days

Fine is split between municipality and Risk Plan $50 to $1,200 Michigan $200 to $500 Imprisonment for up to 1 year

License suspension for 30 days

or until you provide proof of insurance $25 Minnesota $200 to $1,000 Imprisonment for up to 90 days

License and registration suspension up to 12 months

or until you provide proof of insurance

May also face vehicle impoundment and community service $680 total Mississippi $500 License suspension for 1 year

or until you provide proof of insurance

Fine reduced to $100 if proof

of insurance is shown by the time of hearing $25 to $100 Missouri Up to $500 License and registration suspension

until you pay a reinstatement fee and provide proof of insurance $20 Nebraska None License and registration suspension

until you pay a reinstatement fee

Must provide proof of insurance for 3 years $100 Nevada $250 to $1,000 Registration suspension until you pay a reinstatement fee

Insurance lapse for more than 90 days requires SR-22 proof

of financial responsibility $250 New Hampshire None State does not have laws requiring auto insurance Varies New Jersey $300 to 1,000 License suspension for 1 year

Community service $100 New Mexico Up to $300 Imprisonment for up to 90 days

Registration suspension until you provide proof of insurance $25 New York $150 to $1,500 Imprisonment for up to 15 days $750 civil penalty

License and registration suspension equal

to the lapse in coverage $100 North Carolina $50 Registration suspension for 30 days

Probation up to 45 days $50 North Dakota $150 to $1,000 License suspension unless you provide proof

of insurance for 3 years $50 Ohio None License and registration suspension

until you pay a reinstatement fee $160 to $660 total Oklahoma Up to $250 Imprisonment for up to 30 days

License suspension until you provide proof of insurance

Vehicle impoundment $275 Oregon $130 to $1,000 Must provide proof of insurance for 3 years Varies Pennsylvania $300 License and registration suspension for 3 months

and until reinstatement fee is paid

and proof of financial responsibility is provided Varies Rhode Island $100 to $500 License and registration suspension up to 3 months $30 to $50 South Carolina $100 to $200 Imprisonment for 30 days or $5 fine increase per day uninsured

License and registration suspension

until you provide proof of insurance $200 South Dakota Up to $500 Imprisonment for up to 30 days

License suspension for 30 days to 1 year

License and registration suspension

until you provide proof of insurance $50 Tennessee Up to $300 License and registration suspension

until you provide proof of insurance,

provide proof of financial responsibility for 3 years,

pay a reinstatement fee, and pass a driver’s license exam $100 Texas $175 to $350 None $100 Utah At least $400 License and registration suspension

May reapply for registration after maintaining insurance

for three years $100 Vermont $250 to $500 License suspension until you provide proof

of financial responsibility Varies Virginia Up to $500 License and registration suspension

until you pay a fine and provide proof of insurance for 3 years Varies Washington Up to $287 Community restitution

Will also need to pay $37 in fees Varies West Virginia $200 to $5,000 Imprisonment for 15 days to 1 year

License and registration suspension

until you provide proof of insurance $200 total Wisconsin Up to $500 None Varies Wyoming $250 to $750 Imprisonment for up to 6 months

Must provide proof of financial responsibility for 3 years Varies

*In Washington, DC, there are different violations for owning and registering an uninsured vehicle, as well as operating an uninsured vehicle. These are the penalties for operating an uninsured vehicle.

Is Driving Without Insurance Illegal?

In most states, driving without auto insurance is illegal, and drivers will face stiff penalties for doing so. All states except New Hampshire require at least bodily injury and property damage liability auto insurance for vehicle registration.

New Hampshire does not require liability coverage as long as you can prove financial responsibility for covering at-fault damages.

No-fault states like Michigan also require personal injury protection (PIP), which covers medical expenses regardless of who causes the accident.

Auto insurance protects drivers if they ever get into an accident. Damages to cars and property, as well as medical bills, can pile up when paying out of pocket. If you’re driving without insurance and you’re at fault in an accident, it can be pretty devastating trying to cover these costs on your own.

Minimum car insurance requirements include liability coverage along with personal injury protection and uninsured/underinsured motorist depending on the state. States don't require comprehensive or collision or comprehensive car insurance.

What Happens If You’re In An Accident And Don’t Have Insurance?

After an accident, the at-fault driver is responsible for covering the costs of hospital bills, property damage, car repairs for their own and the other drivers’ cars, and other losses. Without insurance, you'll either have to pay out of pocket or face a civil lawsuit from the other party.

If you are at fault,

You can't purchase insurance to cover an accident in the past.

You must pay for damages out of pocket unless the other driver has uninsured motorist coverage.

You may be sued for damages if you can't pay.

You'll pay license reinstatement fees and fines for driving without insurance.

You'll be required to file an SR-22 if you seriously injure or kill someone in the accident.

If you are not at fault, there may be a limit to how much you can sue the at-fault driver for if you don't have insurance yourself.

In “no pay, no play” states (Arkansas, California, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Oregon), uninsured drivers are unable to sue for damages that can’t be quantified with a dollar amount. This includes things like emotional distress and physical pain. They may also have to pay a large deductible for repairs before they can sue you for the costs of property damage.

In a “no-fault” state (Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Utah), each driver will use his or her own insurance to cover the costs of any losses, no matter who causes the accident. In some states, other drivers may not be able to sue you for medical costs unless injuries are severe.

Common Questions About Driving Without Insurance

Here are some frequently asked questions about the potential consequences of driving uninsured:

What happens if you don’t have insurance and get pulled over? Drivers who get pulled over and cannot provide proof of insurance may face different repercussions depending on the state. You may have to pay a fine for the misdemeanor and pay to reinstate your license.

Drivers who get pulled over and cannot provide proof of insurance may face different repercussions depending on the state. You may have to pay a fine for the misdemeanor and pay to reinstate your license. How much is a ticket for driving without insurance? Tickets can be a few hundred dollars, but fines up to $5,000 can follow a simple traffic ticket in some states.

Tickets can be a few hundred dollars, but fines up to $5,000 can follow a simple traffic ticket in some states. How long can you drive uninsured? You cannot drive uninsured in every state except New Hampshire and some parts of Alaska. However, even in those states, it’s beneficial to carry insurance, as it protects you from the high costs of getting into a car accident.

You cannot drive uninsured in every state except New Hampshire and some parts of Alaska. However, even in those states, it’s beneficial to carry insurance, as it protects you from the high costs of getting into a car accident. Do you need insurance to drive someone else’s car? As long as you have permission to drive another person’s car, you should be covered under the vehicle’s policy. However, if you get into an accident and the policy does not cover the full amount of losses, you may be financially responsible. Non-owner insurance can help if you’re going without a car for a while but may still drive someone else’s car.

As long as you have permission to drive another person’s car, you should be covered under the vehicle’s policy. However, if you get into an accident and the policy does not cover the full amount of losses, you may be financially responsible. Non-owner insurance can help if you’re going without a car for a while but may still drive someone else’s car. How does driving without insurance affect your premium? If you’re caught driving without insurance and try to get insured afterward, you’ll likely pay higher rates as a high-risk driver. Most of the time, insurance providers will charge more for drivers who have had a lapse in coverage than drivers with one accident on their record.

Our Recommendations For Cheap Car Insurance

Your specific car insurance premiums will depend on many factors, like the state you live in and how long you’ve had a lapse in coverage. To find out how to get cheap auto insurance, you can check out our article on comparing car insurance rates. Or, read on to learn more about our top recommended insurance providers.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Progressive provides standard liability insurance, as well as coverage like rental car reimbursement and medical payments coverage. You can get coverage immediately, which is helpful if you’ve been without insurance for a period of time. The insurer also offers many discounts to help drivers save money, including safe driver and bundling discounts. Plus, it has the Name Your Price® tool, which allows you to choose how much you want to pay for your auto insurance policy.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

State Farm has an industry reputation for above-average customer service, including from helpful local agents across the U.S. It offers affordable options for a variety of coverage, including rideshare coverage and roadside assistance plans. State Farm also has a handful of discounts available for things like safe driving and having safety features installed in your car, and it’s one of the best companies to work with if you have teenage drivers.

To start getting free auto insurance quotes from these providers and more, use the tool below.

Read our other articles on car insurance: