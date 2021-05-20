While some people enjoy working with a large, well-known auto insurance brand, others appreciate the personalized attention of a local, independent broker like United Automobile Insurance Company (UAIC). UAIC insurance is available in 12 states and offers every standard type of auto insurance coverage.

As a broker, UAIC can give you access to insurance policies from providers with low-cost policies. However, the company itself has a weak financial strength rating, which is a red flag. Read on to find out our take on UAIC insurance, and start getting your own rates from some of the best auto insurance companies below.

In this article:

Our Take On UAIC Insurance: 2.0 Stars

United Automobile Insurance Company is a local agency with a goal to provide friendly and fair customer service. Unfortunately, UAIC insurance has mostly negative customer service reviews citing a dismal claims process, which is why we rate the insurer only 2.0 stars.

Many customers are unable to get in contact with a claims adjuster and wait months before being compensated for their losses. Plus, the company received a weak financial rating from AM Best. Overall, we recommend choosing a different broker or going directly through a provider to save yourself potential headaches.

UAIC Insurance Overview

United Automobile Insurance Company was founded in 1989 in Miami Gardens, FL. It aims to provide high-quality insurance at a low cost for the non-standard auto insurance market. UAIC is an insurance broker, which means it sells other providers’ plans. Brokers can be a good idea for drivers with unique needs or who would rather have an agent do the homework to find them the company with the best rates for them.

You can get UAIC insurance in the following states:

UAIC has a commitment to quality service and a goal to provide fast and fair claims processing. However, according to online customer service reviews, it’s having a little difficulty in that area. Many customers have complained about a lengthy and difficult claims process after a car accident.

Despite the difficulty of getting a claim resolved, UAIC insurance offers a variety of coverage options at low rates that are beneficial to high-risk drivers.

UAIC Insurance Coverage

UAIC insurance is provided by local independent agents that can help you unlock personalized coverage options.

Once you contact a local agent and explain the type of auto insurance you need, they can guide you through the process of finding the right coverage, starting with your state’s minimum liability auto insurance requirements. You can purchase an insurance policy starting with the standard types of insurance:

Liability coverage

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

You can also ask about add-on options like rental reimbursement, roadside assistance plans, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, and usage-based coverage.

Because UAIC sells coverage from many of the biggest car insurance companies, you have a good chance of finding a policy that works with your needs and budget. Call your local office to learn about the specific companies it works with.

UAIC Insurance Cost And Discounts

UAIC insurance is known for its low rates, as the company offers some of the cheapest premiums in local markets. Many factors will impact your UAIC insurance premium. Things like your gender, age, location, marital status, credit score, driving history, and the type of car you drive can increase or decrease your rates.

Also, because it is an independent broker, UAIC’s agents can give you access to many discounts to help you save money. Discounts will vary depending on the individual insurance carrier you are purchasing a policy from. Many common discounts include bundling multiple insurance policies, being a safe driver, having certain safety features installed on your car, and adding multiple vehicles to your policy.

UAIC Insurance Reviews And Ratings

United Automobile Insurance Company has a financial strength rating of C on AM Best, which indicates weak financials. This is concerning, as it means the company may not have adequate funds to pay out all customer claims.

UAIC has a mixed reputation when it comes to customer service. It is accredited with the Better Business Bureau and has an A rating on the site. However, the company has a 1.07 out of 5.0 star BBB customer rating and a 1.0-star rating on Yelp with mostly negative reviews.

Negative UAIC Reviews

The majority of negative comments are complaints about the claims process. Many UAIC customers stated they had difficulty getting in contact with customer service and their adjuster after filing a claim. Some said it took months to get a resolution after an accident.

“The worst customer service ever. I filed a case on Nov. 15, 2019 and as of today (Jan. 14, 2020), I have not gotten any answer. The adjuster does not answer his phone. Overall, it has been a nightmare.” - Emmanuel R. via BBB

Positive UAIC Reviews

On the other hand, other drivers reported no issues with UAIC insurance, stating they experienced friendly, helpful customer service and were offered affordable auto insurance rates. It appears the level of customer satisfaction varies by location.

“The help that I received from [UAIC] concerning an accident claim was phenomenal. From start to [finish] I felt at ease… I would highly recommend [UAIC] to anyone looking for expertise, great value, and a trustworthy partner for your insurance needs.” - Tavia B. via Yelp

UAIC Technology

UAIC insurance offers a mobile app for customers to manage their accounts. You can make payments, file a claim, view ID cards, and more. This mobile app is available on iOS and Android devices. At time of publication, it had a 3.4-star rating on Google Play and a 1.8-star rating on the Apple App store. Several customers using the iOS version of the app reported trouble logging into their accounts and using the app.

Recommendations For Car Insurance

Working with an independent broker can be a great idea, as they allow you to compare rates from many different providers. When in the market for car insurance, it’s best to shop around and get pricing from multiple companies to make sure you’re getting the most affordable coverage. If you choose to do this on your own instead of through a broker, take a look at these highly rated car insurance companies.

You can get free, personalized quotes using the tool below.

USAA: 5.0 Stars

USAA stood out to us for its excellent customer service. This insurance company only provides coverage for military members and their families, but it is available in all 50 states. It offers full coverage options, as well as its many discounts for membership loyalty, safe driving, and adding multiple vehicles to your policy. Read more in our complete USAA auto insurance review.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

State Farm is a great choice for families with teens. It offers discounts for good students and supports new drivers with its safe driving program, which encourages good habits on the road. State Farm also offers affordable rates for high-risk drivers and those with poor credit. You can learn more about the company’s discounts in our full State Farm auto insurance review.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Progressive offers affordable premiums and has a rates comparison feature on its website for added transparency. You can even use the company’s Name Your Price® tool to build a policy around your budget. Progressive also gives drivers a number of discounts, including for paying your premium in full, being a safe driver, and bundling multiple policies. Check out our Progressive auto insurance review for more information.