The 5 Best Jump Starters (2020 Review)

Most drivers keep jumper cables in their car in case their car battery ever dies and they need to call a friend or family member for a jump. An alternative to traditional jumper cables is a portable jump starter that can restart your battery without using someone else’s car. To learn about the best jump starters on Amazon, read our review below.

Best Overall: Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry JNC660 1700 Peak Amp 12 Volt Jump Starter

The Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry is a heavy duty and powerful jump starter. It is the only product in this review that has a lead-acid battery, which means the starter has a high peak amps of 1700 and can jump larger vehicles, like pickup trucks and SUVs.

The product comes with one outlet that you can use to charge your electronics and one cord that you plug into a wall outlet to recharge the device.

Key Features

1700 peak amps, 425 cranking amps

12 volts

18 pounds

Blue color

Lead-acid battery

Jumper cable

1 outlet to power accessories

Rechargeable with an outlet

Safe for unleaded engines

1-year warranty

What Customers Are Saying

This product received an average score of 4.7 stars out of 5 after more than 5,400 Amazon customers reviewed it. Its score remained the same after including reviews from other leading e-commerce websites, making its Amazon score and overall score 0.1 stars above the Amazon average for all five products and the overall average for all five products across all websites.

Customers said that this jump starter holds a charge well. You can leave it in your car for several months before using it, and it still works. You can also jump several cars before having to recharge the battery. However, customers said that there should be an on/off switch to prevent any injury when jump starting, especially considering its price.

Most Affordable: GOOLOO 1200A Peak 18000mAh SuperSafe Car Jump Starter

GOOLOO’s jump starter has a lithium battery. This lithium battery explains its small size at just over one pound and its affordable price at about $70. It comes as a kit with a jumper cable, wall charger, car charger, USB to Type-C charger, and carry bag.

You can recharge this device by plugging it into a USB port. It takes about five hours to charge, and that charge will last up to three months.

Key Features

1200 peak amps

12 volts

1.16 pounds

Black color

Lithium battery

Jumper cable

Wall charger

Car charger

USB to Type-C charger

Carry bag

2 ports to power accessories

Rechargeable with a USB port

Charges in 5 hours

Charge lasts 3 months when not in use

Built-in LED light

Safe for unleaded or diesel engines

18-month warranty

What Customers Are Saying

About 5,500 customers reviewed this product on Amazon and gave it a score of 4.6 stars, which is equal to the Amazon average. With reviews from other websites, its score increased to 4.7 stars, putting it 0.1 stars above the overall average.

Most customers who reviewed this product said that this jump starter jumped their cars instantly after only a few seconds of having it connected to the battery. They also complimented its portability, saying it easily fit in their car’s glove box. Some customers did say that it didn’t work well on their larger vehicles. They also said that after a while, it wouldn’t charge up to 100%.

Most Comprehensive Kit: TACKLIFE T8 800A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter

TACKLIFE’s jump starting kit comes with all of the necessary pieces to use the jump starter. It has a jumper cable, wall charger, car charger, USB cable, cigarette lighter adapter, and carrying case. This comprehensive kit allows car owners to jump cars, charge electronics, and recharge the device without having to buy any additional equipment.

You can charge this device using a USB port. A full charge takes 4.5 hours, but a single charge will last you 30 jumps or 12 months if it’s not in use.

Key Features

800 peak amps

12 volts

1.21 pounds

Choice of black and orange, black and yellow, or black and green color

Lithium battery

Jumper cable

Wall charger

Car charger

USB cable

Cigarette lighter adapter

Carrying case

2 ports to power accessories

Rechargeable with a USB port

Charges in 4.5 hours

Charge lasts 30 jumps or 12 months when not in use

LCD screen

Built-in compass

Safe for unleaded or diesel engines

2-year warranty

What Customers Are Saying

About 4,850 customers reviewed this product to give it a score of 4.6 stars. Its score stayed at 4.6 with reviews from other companies, making it equal to both the Amazon average and overall average.

Several customers said that this product jumped their cars instantly in cold temperatures. They also said that after jumping one car, the battery had only decreased by a few percentage points, which supports the description that says one charge lasts for 30 jumps. Several customers said that they received defective ones that wouldn’t turn on or hold a charge. However, the company immediately sent a replacement if you contacted them about it.

#4: NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000 Amp 12-Volt Ultra Safe Portable Lithium Car Battery Jump Starter Pack

This jump starter works on a wide range of vehicles. Because of its high peak amps of 2000, it can jump everything from your small sedan to your large pickup truck or SUV. You can even charge electronic devices on it with its two ports.

You can recharge this device’s lithium battery using a USB port. The battery takes up to six hours to charge, but that one charge can last up to 40 jumps.

Key Features

2000 peak amps



12 volts



5 pounds



Black and gray color



Lithium battery



Jumper cable



USB cable



Storage bag



2 ports to power accessories



Rechargeable with a USB port



Charges in 6 hours



Charge lasts 40 jumps



Built-in LED flashlight



Safe for unleaded or diesel engines



1-year warranty

What Customers Are Saying

About 3,500 Amazon customers gave this product an average score of 4.6 stars, which is equal to the Amazon average. Its score increased to 4.7 stars with reviews from other e-commerce retailers, which is also equal to the overall average.

Because this jump starter’s peak amps is 2000, even customers with heavy duty vehicles, like trucks and SUVs, were able to start their car using this device. However, there were some complaints about customers receiving defective ones that stopped holding a charge after a few months.

#5: NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt Ultra Safe Portable Lithium Car Battery Jump Starter Pack

The NOCO Boost Plus is a middle-of-the-road jump starter. It is mid-priced at $100, has two charging ports like most of the other starters, and has a peak amps of 1000, which is enough power to jump most vehicles.

Like most other jump starters with lithium batteries, you recharge it using a USB port. However, this product has the shortest charging time of just three hours.

Key Features

1000 peak amps

12 volts

2.4 pounds

Black and gray color

Lithium battery

Jumper cable

Car charger

USB cable

Storage bag

2 ports to power accessories

Rechargeable with a USB port

Charges in 3 hours

Built-in LED flashlight

Safe for unleaded or diesel engines

1-year warranty

What Customers Are Saying

Close to 11,000 Amazon customers have given this jump starter a score of 4.5 stars. Its score increased to 4.6 stars with other customer reviews, putting its Amazon score 0.1 stars below the Amazon average and its overall score 0.1 stars below the overall average.

Customers said that this jump starter has a quick charge time and holds that charge for a long time. Several customers used this on batteries that were dead, not just weak, and were able to get the car started after using the manual override on the unit. Some customers said that their NOCO didn’t work and that the manufacturing date was from two years prior, which suggests that NOCO doesn’t go through its inventory to clear out jump starters that are too old.

Buying A Jump Starter: Factors to Consider

Purchasing a jump starter requires a lot of research. Take a look at the factors you need to look into before buying one.

Power Output

Power output is how much current the jump starter supplies. You’ll want your starter to have enough power to restart your battery and get the engine to take over the recharging. The owner’s manuals of your car and battery will tell you how much power is needed.

Depending on the jump starter, power output is expressed in one of three ways.

Cranking Amps

Cranking amps (CA) is the jump starter’s starting power at 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cold Cranking Amps

Cold cranking amps (CCA) measures its power at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. This measurement is more important if you live in the North, where you may have to jump your car in cold weather.

Peak Amps

Peak amps is the maximum amount of power the battery inside the jump starter can supply to the battery inside your car. This number is less helpful than CA or CCA, but some jump starter manufacturers only give you this number. A general rule of thumb is that a higher peak amps is better.

Voltage

You’ll want a jump starter that matches the voltage of your car battery. The average car takes a battery with 12 volts. However, if you drive a truck or larger vehicle, your battery might be 24 volts.

Size

Jump starters can range from 20-30 pounds to 1-2 pounds. If you drive a sedan and don’t have much room for a jump starter, you may want a smaller one. However, if you drive a heavy duty vehicle and need a jump starter with more power, opt for the larger one.

Battery Type

The battery in your jump starter will either be lead-acid or lithium, which will affect the size of the starter.

Lead-Acid

Lead-acid batteries have been around for years and are more durable and powerful than lithium batteries. However, they are bulky, making for a larger jump starter.

Lithium

This type of battery is found in more compact jump starters that only weigh a few pounds. Because of their small size, they are easy to store in your car. They can also be used as a portable charger for phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. The downside to this type is that they are usually less powerful. Manufacturers are starting to come out with more powerful ones, but they are more expensive than lead-acid ones with the same power output.

Functionality

Like we mentioned in the previous section, new jump starters that have lithium batteries typically offer more functions than just restarting a dead car battery. They typically have USB ports that act as portable chargers for electronics. If this sounds like a feature you want, look into a lithium jump starter.

Cable Length

Your jump starter will come with cables that you attach to the battery terminals to send electricity from the starter to the battery. Most experts recommend getting cables that are 12 feet long. However, you may want shorter or longer ones depending on if you want to place the jump starter on the ground or keep it in the engine bay while jumping.

Charging

Each jump starter battery will have a different mode of charging. The most common modes include an electrical outlet, a USB port, and solar panels. Before purchasing a jump starter, you’ll want to decide which mode works best for you and your car.

Jump Starter FAQ

How do you jump start a car?

Here is a step-by-step guide for using a portable car jump starter:

Turn off your car and remove the key from the ignition.

Check your battery to ensure that it is fully charged and off.

Find the positive and negative terminals of your car battery and remove any corrosion.

Connect the red clamp on the jump starter to the positive terminal on the car battery.

Connect the black clamp on the jump starter to a clean, unpainted, and non-moving, metal part. This should be on the car’s frame or engine block away from the battery, carburetor, and fuel lines.

Turn on the jump starter.

Try turning on the vehicle. If it doesn’t start after cranking for 5 seconds, wait another 2-3 minutes before trying again. If it doesn’t start after 4 or 5 attempts, you need a new battery.

Once the engine starts, turn off the jump starter.

Remove the black clamp and then the red clamp.

You can also jump a car by attaching cables to the functioning battery of someone else’s vehicle. However, using a portable jump starter is easier because you don’t have to worry about finding someone to help.

Can I use a jump starter on any vehicle?

As long as the jump starter’s power output and voltage meet the specifications of the car battery and engine, you can use the starter on any vehicle.

How long should you jump a car for?

This depends on the jump starter, your car battery, and the temperature. The lower the power output of your jump starter, the longer it will take to jump your car. The same is true of a battery that is closer to being dead. It may also take longer to jump your car in cold temperatures.

Can you jump start a car in the rain?

Yes. While it is unpleasant to jump a car in the rain, it is unlikely that you will be electrocuted. Your car’s electrical system is only on 12 volts. This is much lower than the 120 volts of electricity you get in your home that can electrocute you.

Can jump starting damage my car?

As long as you follow the instructions for jump starting your car and use a jump starter with a power output and voltage that meet your vehicle’s needs, you will not damage your car.