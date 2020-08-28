The 5 Best Garage Floor Paints (2020 Review)

Garage floor paint provides a layer of protection for the concrete to prevent any chips, cracks, or stains. Because of all of the use your garage floor will get, you’ll want a paint that is durable and long-lasting. Take a look at the five best garage floor paints for longevity available on Amazon right now.

Best Overall: Rust-Oleum EpoxyShield Garage Floor Coating

Rust-Oleum’s garage floor paint wins the top spot due to its durability. Because of its two-part formula, you won’t have to worry about your garage being damaged from chemicals, like motor oil or antifreeze.

This kit will cover your entire two-car garage with a semi-glossy, gray color. In just a few days, you will be back to using your garage for storage and parking.

Key Features

2-part epoxy kit

Semi-gloss finish

Gray color

Indoor use

Hot tire pick up resistant

Cracking and peeling resistant

Stain, salt, and chemical resistant

Walk-on ready in 24 hours

Drive-on ready in 72 hours

Coverage for up to 500 square feet (sq ft)

What Customers Are Saying

Rust-Oleum received an average score of 4.3 stars out of 5 after close to 300 Amazon customers reviewed it. Its score increased to 4.7 stars after including reviews from other leading e-commerce websites, making its overall score 0.1 stars higher than the overall average for all of the products in this review on all of the included websites.

Customers said the product performed as advertised when properly applied. Customers said that the company made sure you properly applied it with detailed instructions on how to prepare your garage and use the product. Some customers said that their paint didn’t hold up well in the heat. It either remained sticky or started peeling.

Premium Pick: Foundation Armor High Gloss Solvent Based Acrylic Concrete Sealer and Paver Sealer

Foundation Armor’s clear coat is a versatile product. You can put it directly on your garage floor or on top of a colored paint for an extra layer of protection. Either way, you’ll get a glossy finish that hides any imperfections.

This product is also resistant to all sorts of damage, including UV rays, peeling, extreme temperatures, stains, salt, and chemicals.

Key Features

Clear acrylic coat

High-gloss finish

Indoor or outdoor use

Yellowing resistant

Abrasion resistant

UV resistant

Hot tire pick up resistant

Extreme temperature resistant

Water, stain, salt, and chemical resistant

2-5 years of life

What Customers Are Saying

More than 150 Amazon customers have rated this product and given it a score of 4.6 stars. Its score remained the same after adding in reviews from other leading e-commerce companies. This means its Amazon score is 0.2 stars above the Amazon average, but its overall score is equal to the overall average.

Customers were happy with the finish of the product. It was glossy and clear like advertised, and it hid imperfections on the concrete well. They also said it was easy to apply and compared it to applying regular paint. Some customers complained about how slippery this product made the concrete. Others said that after a few months, it lost its effectiveness and started allowing liquids to seep in.

Best For Damaged Garages: Liquid Rubber Foundation and Basement Sealant

If your garage floor has cracks and chips in it, this may be the product for you. Liquid Rubber designed this paint to prevent further damage to concrete that is already in poor condition. During application, the product will fill any cracks, leaving a smooth and even surface.

Since this product is water-based, it doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals, making it perfect for the environmentally conscious customer.

Key Features

Liquid rubber

Black color

Indoor or outdoor use

Environmentally friendly

Waterproof

What Customers Are Saying

This product received an Amazon rating of 4.5 stars from over 420 customers. Its rating stayed the same after factoring in reviews from other websites, meaning its Amazon score is 0.1 stars above the Amazon average, and its overall score is 0.1 stars below the overall average.

Customers said this product works well for filling in cracks in damaged concrete and for sealing areas that get a lot of moisture. Customers were also impressed with how easy it was to apply considering how thick it is. There were some complaints from customers who received it hardened into a block instead of in liquid form.

#4: Coloredepoxies Clear Epoxy Resin Coating

This product is similar to Foundation Armor’s clear coat, except it is made from epoxy instead of acrylic. Since epoxy is more durable than acrylic, this paint will provide better protection for a longer period of time.

This product is also odorless, making it a good option for those that are sensitive to chemical smells.

Key Features

Clear epoxy coat

High-gloss finish

Odorless

Waterproof

UV resistant

Mold and mildew resistant

Cracking and chipping resistant

Abrasion resistant

Coverage for 125-170 sq ft per gallon

What Customers Are Saying

Over 200 Amazon customers gave this product 4.3 stars, which is 0.1 stars below the Amazon average. Its rating increased to 4.7 after including reviews from other e-commerce retailers, putting its overall score 0.1 stars above the overall average.

Customers said they were able to apply this in one afternoon at the fraction of the cost that they would have paid for having someone to do it for them. They said the paint came with detailed instructions and that if you needed more help, you could watch their instructional videos on their website or call customer service. Some customers complained about how quickly the paint hardened, giving you little time to spread it on the floor.

#5: KILZ 1-Part Epoxy Acrylic Interior/Exterior Concrete & Garage Floor Paint

KILZ makes satin-finish, epoxy paint for garage floors or other concrete surfaces in a variety of colors. This particular one is gray, but you can choose a brighter color to give your garage a little more life.

While most epoxy paints cost upwards of $100, this one only costs about $30. This means you get the durability that epoxy provides but at the price of regular paint.

Key Features

Epoxy coat

Satin finish

Gray color

Indoor or outdoor use

Scuff, fade, crack, and blister resistant

Hot tire pick up resistant

Stain and chemical resistant

Dry to touch in 2 hours

Coverage for 400-500 sq ft on smooth surfaces and 300-400 sq ft on rough surfaces

What Customers Are Saying

400 Amazon customers reviewed this product, giving it an average of 4.3 stars, which is 0.1 star below the Amazon average. Its score increased to 4.4 stars with reviews from other websites, but this is still 0.2 stars below the overall average.

Customers were happy with the full and even coverage this product provided. They also said that they were able to get two coats out of it and still have some paint left over for touch ups. However, some customers said that it wasn’t truly hot tire pick up resistant. After letting it dry for several days, their cars’ tires still immediately peeled up some of the paint.

Buying Garage Floor Paint: Factors to Consider

Before purchasing a garage floor paint, consider what you want out of the product.

Type of Paint

You have five paint options for your garage floor.

Standard

This is the type of paint you use to paint walls or ceilings, but you can also use it on your garage floor. It is usually latex acrylic, which means it’s not as durable and won’t last as long. The benefit of this type of paint is that it is affordable and has a wide range of colors.

Epoxy

This type of paint is standard paint with epoxy mixed into it. It is a little more expensive, but you still get a range of colors, and it is more durable.

Liquid Rubber

Liquid rubber is exactly what it sounds like—liquid rubber. It is an easy way to fill in any cracks in an old garage with a lot of damage. However, it’s not as durable as epoxy, and it only comes in black.

Two-Part Epoxy

This type of garage floor paint is a mixture of epoxy resin and polyamine hardener. It is the most durable type of paint, and it can be tinted to give your garage some color.

Clear Epoxy

Clear epoxy coatings can be used on their own to provide a little protection to your floors or as top coats over all types of garage floor paint to increase longevity.

Floor Area

You’ll want to buy enough paint to cover your entire garage. Brands will tell you how many square feet they cover on their cans. Most paints will give you a number based on one coat of paint, so if you plan on doing two coats, adjust your calculations accordingly.

Hot Tire Pick Up Resistance

Hot tire pick up is when the heat from your tires causes the paint to transfer to your car’s tires, leading to bald spots in the paint job. If you live in a hot area, we recommend purchasing a garage floor paint that is resistant to this.

Appearance

For those that want your garage floor to be both functional and attractive, choose a paint that offers a variety of color options. Some brands even allow you to add colored flecks into the paint for extra decoration.

Toughness

This factor ties into paint type. If you occasionally park your car in the garage and are really painting the floor for aesthetic reasons, then the toughness of the paint is less important. You could go with standard or liquid rubber paint. However, if you park your car in the garage every day and want to protect the floor from any chemicals that may leak onto the floor, you’ll want to choose a more durable type of paint, like epoxy or two-part epoxy. You may even want to throw on a coat of clear epoxy for more protection.

Dry Time

You’ll want to choose a paint that dries as quickly as possible so that you can go back to storing your tools and parking your cars in the garage. The higher the epoxy count, the longer it will take to dry. You should look at your paint’s instructions for guidance, but most garage floor paint will have a drying time of at least 24 hours.

Garage Floor Paint FAQ

What are the benefits of painting your garage floor?

Here are the few of the advantages of a painted garage:

Protects the floor from your car’s leaking fluids

Is aesthetically pleasing

Prevents dust build-up

Prevents cracks and chips in the concrete

How long will my garage floor paint last?

If you use an epoxy paint with a clear epoxy coating on top, your paint could last up to 30 years. However, most paints only last five to 10 years.

How long will it take to paint my garage?

The prep work to start painting will take longer than the actual painting. You’ll want to make sure the ground is clean so that you don’t trap dirt particles in the paint. Once the garage is ready for painting, it will only take you an afternoon.

Can I paint a garage with damaged concrete?

Yes, but the paint will highlight the cracks and other flaws in the concrete. For the best results, you should patch up the ground before putting on a coat of paint.