You just discovered your car has been seriously handicapped by someone with a knife, so does insurance cover slashed tires? If you have comprehensive insurance, then yes, your insurance covers slashed tires. It doesn't matter how many tires are slashed, either. But, whether or not you should make an insurance claim is another story.

Read on to learn all about insurance coverage for slashed tires.

Does Insurance Cover Slashed Tires?

If your tires have been slashed, the first step is figuring out if you’re covered by your auto insurance company. This all depends on the type of insurance coverage that’s included in your vehicle’s policy, as well as how the tires were damaged.

It Depends On The Type Of Insurance Coverage You Have

Basic insurance coverage, also known as minimum liability auto insurance, does not cover slashed tires.

Bodily injury and property damage liability insurance covers damages or losses that were the result of an accident that you caused.

Slashed tires are most often the result of an act of vandalism or perhaps even poor road conditions. In the case of slashed tires, because the damage was not caused by another driver, liability will not cover it.

The coverage you’ll need for slashed tires is either comprehensive auto insurance coverage or collision insurance. Which type your insurer uses for a claim depends on how your tires were damaged.

Consider the following questions, then read on to learn more about insurance rates for slashed tires:

Was your car damaged by a person with a sharp object (cut, slashed, or stabbed)?

Did you hit or run over something that damaged your car (potholes or road spikes)?

Did your tires become damaged by regular vehicle wear and tear?

Can How Your Tires Were Damaged Can Affect Coverage?

When you’re looking for the answer to whether filing an insurance claim covers slashed tires, your car insurance company will take into consideration how the tires were damaged.

Depending on the cause, most auto insurance policies allow you to use either comprehensive coverage or collision coverage to pay for the damage.

Comprehensive Coverage For Acts Of Vandalism

Comprehensive car insurance protects your vehicle when it’s damaged by something other than a collision. This includes things like fire, severe weather, collision with animals, theft, and vandalism.

According to this description, your comprehensive coverage should be able to pay for new tires or a tire replacement if they are slashed. The exact coverage amounts and limitations will vary by the insurance provider.

Be aware that most insurance companies pay to restore your vehicle to its state before the accident. The company will subtract value to account for the milage your tires had before being slashed. So, you'll get new tires, but you might have to pay for a portion of the cost.

Collision Coverage For Potholes Or Road Spikes

Collision coverage can protect you and your vehicle when you get into a collision with another vehicle or an object. So, your insurance could cover tire damage from running over a pothole or road spikes.

Collision coverage can protect you and your vehicle when you get into a collision with another vehicle or an object. So, your insurance could cover tire damage from running over a pothole or road spikes.

Again, it's smart to check with your car insurance company to learn the specifics of your collision coverage to make sure it covers damaged tires.

Should You File A Claim For Slashed Tires?

If your tires have been slashed, it may be difficult to figure out what to do first. But when it comes to making car insurance decisions after vandalism, try to keep track of as many details about the incident as you can to report them to local authorities.

Whether or not you want to file a claim with your insurance company is another issue.

Your comprehensive or collision deductible needs to be low enough to make filing a claim worth it, first of all. If your deductible is $500, you might pay for the set of tires yourself.

If your insurance covers a portion of the cost, you'll probably see your rates increase for the next three years. There's a good chance the rate increase would cost more in the long run than whatever amount the insurance company paid for.

Basically, it's probably only smart to have your insurance cover tires if the tires are of high value.

File A Police Report Right Away

After you notice the damage to your vehicle, file a claim with your auto insurance company as soon as you’re able. Many insurance companies also require that you file a police report for vandalism. The offender will face serious consequences, and your insurance provider may be able to hold them responsible for covering the costs of the vehicle damage.

Provide Detailed, Accurate Information

Make sure to take pictures of the damage and note information about the incident, like where your car was parked and the estimated time of day the incident occurred. To file a claim, you can usually call your insurance company’s customer service line or submit a request online.

You always want to provide accurate details so your insurance agency can efficiently investigate your claim. After you submit a request, an appraiser will come out to inspect your vehicle and confirm the tires were slashed. Their job is to make sure this is not a case of insurance fraud.

Comprehensive insurance can cover slashed tires that were the result of vandalism. It’s important to be careful when filing a claim, as it could be denied if the tires were not actually slashed. Be honest with your insurance agent and provide as much detail as possible about how your tires were slashed. When you file the most accurate claim, you should get a fair amount to cover the costs.

Get Your Tires Repaired Or Replaced

Once your claim is being processed, find an auto shop to repair or replace the tires. Then check if you have rental car coverage to assist you while your car is being serviced. After that, all you have to do is pay your deductible, and you should be back on the road soon.

Are There Other Types Of Car Insurance Coverage?

There are many different types of policies so you and your vehicle have the right coverage while on the road. In addition to comprehensive and collision coverage, these other policies can assist in many different areas, which can be extremely helpful if you live in an area that’s prone to dangerous driving conditions or crime.

Here are some other standard insurance coverages you can add to your auto policy:

Bodily injury liability insurance covers medical expenses for a victim of an accident that you caused. This is included in most state minimum requirements.

insurance covers medical expenses for a victim of an accident that you caused. This is included in most state minimum requirements. Property damage liability coverage pays to repair or replace the property that was damaged in an accident you caused. This is also required under most state minimum auto insurance laws.

coverage pays to repair or replace the property that was damaged in an accident you caused. This is also required under most state minimum auto insurance laws. Medical payments coverage pays for the cost of medical expenses for you or your passengers after an accident.

coverage pays for the cost of medical expenses for you or your passengers after an accident. Personal injury projection is similar to medical payments and pays for the cost of medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits in certain states.

is similar to medical payments and pays for the cost of medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits in certain states. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you get into an accident with a driver who has car insufficient insurance coverage.

While many drivers choose to purchase the minimum required insurance in their state, it’s important to consider adding more coverage to your policy. Driving in large metropolitan areas can be unpredictable, so it’s better to carry coverage just in case the unthinkable happens.

Drivers can access many other helpful coverages like roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, gap insurance, and new car replacement. Some car dealerships even offer a protection package called road hazard insurance, which protects you if you’re exposed to dangerous driving conditions on the road, like potholes or debris.

Does insurance cover slashed tires? Not all providers offer the same types of coverage. So, it's important to shop around for car insurance quotes to compare the value each company offers.

Compare quotes between these providers to find other providers in your area.

FAQ: Coverage For Slashed Tires Does car insurance cover tires that are slashed? Depending on how your tire was damaged, comprehensive and collision coverage are the only types of insurance that cover slashed tires. If you have basic insurance or liability coverage, your insurance will generally not cover the damages, regardless of the cause. How many tires does insurance cover if slashed? You may have heard of a rumor that car insurance companies will only cover slashed tires if all four were damaged. As long as you have sufficient comprehensive coverage, you should be covered no matter how many tires were slashed. Check your insurance policy for specifics or ask your agent about your insurance coverage. How much does it cost to replace a slashed tire? The cost to replace a slashed tire depends on your auto insurance coverage and the deductible you chose at the beginning of your policy. This expense is also impacted by how many tires were damaged, the size of your tires, and the types of tires your vehicle needs. Many auto repair shops can patch a punctured tire for under $50, but severe tire damage may require you to replace the tires completely, which can amount to a few hundred dollars. If you’re covered by insurance, though, you should only have to pay your deductible. Does auto insurance cover wear and tear on tires? Car insurance does not cover damage from tire wear and tear. So, if you get a flat tire because it is worn down, your insurance company will not pay for repairs. You might be better off purchasing roadside assistance to cover you in emergencies. A technician can come out to put on your spare tire or tow you to a local repair shop.

