Drivers in the United States have plenty of options when it comes to car insurance. One of them is Fiesta Auto Insurance – a local provider that is only available in certain states but has some advantages compared to larger, more well-known providers.

Below, we'll let you know what our research revealed about Fiesta Auto Insurance and how the provider stacks up against some of the best auto insurance companies in the nation.

In this article:

Fiesta Auto Insurance Overview

Founded in 1999, the Fiesta Auto Insurance franchise has locations in 12 states. The independent insurance agency works with over 40 insurance carriers to get customers the best rates. Fiesta Auto Insurance agents specialize in supporting the Latino community, and many agents are fluent in Spanish.

Below are the states where Fiesta Auto Insurance is available for purchase:

California Colorado Florida Georgia Illinois Missouri Nevada New Mexico Ohio Pennsylvania Tennessee Texas

Fiesta Auto Insurance has local customer service agents that provide in-person support, which many people appreciate compared to more impersonal online customer support. The company also provides tax preparation services when it’s tax season.

Customer reviews for Fiesta are mixed. Each location is independently owned and operated, so the level of customer service varies by office. There are some complaints about a slow claims process, while other reviewers are satisfied with the care and attention given by local agents.

Fiesta Auto Insurance Coverage

Fiesta Auto Insurance offers liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and other standard coverages. Make sure to tell your local agent about the amount of coverage you’re looking for to build a policy that meets your needs.

You should also ask about additional coverage like rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, and rideshare coverage. Drivers can bundle policies with Fiesta when they purchase home, business, renters, boat, and motorcycle coverage.

Fiesta Auto Insurance Cost And Discounts

Your car insurance premium is determined by many personal factors, like your age, gender, location, credit score, driving history, and more. Fiesta Auto Insurance representatives look at your driving record for the past three to five years.

According to our rate estimates, the average annual cost of car insurance premium across the U.S. ranged from $1,000 to $3,000, with a national average of $1,732 annually. This is based on the profile of a 35-year-old with a clean driving record and good credit score, so if you have low credit or any at-fault accidents, DUIs, or speeding tickets on your record, then your rates will increase drastically.

If this is the case, luckily the car insurance company has policies for as little as a dollar a day, as well as a low initial payment for some customers. Its agents pledge to help customers get an affordable rate. You can also find good rates for young drivers who would also be considered high-risk by many other insurance companies.

Fiesta Auto Insurance Discounts

Available discounts vary based on the insurance provider you choose. You can get discounts for things like having safety features installed in your car, being a good student, completing a safe or defensive driving course, or bundling multiple policies.

Fiesta Auto Insurance Quotes

Drivers can get a car insurance quote on Fiesta’s website. You’ll need your name, phone number, email address, and zip code to get started. Once you provide the necessary information, an agent will follow up with you to walk through potential providers and what rates you can expect from each. If you’re ready to proceed, you’ll provide an initial payment and start your policy.

Fiesta Auto Insurance Reviews And Ratings

Customer service from Fiesta Auto Insurance varies, as each location is locally owned and operated. Negative customer reviews complain about unexpected rate increases and miscommunications surrounding fees or rate changes.

On the other hand, positive reviews compliment specific agents who took the time to help customers resolve issues. They state that Fiesta Auto Insurance has great customer service and treats customers kindly.

“Came here with my little brother to get him car insurance that would be cheap. He is a new driver and needed insurance ASAP to buy a car… [The agents were] super helpful and found us insurance through a company for about $180 a month. This was a deal because he was getting quoted $400+ elsewhere.” – Theresa A. via Yelp

“Too bad they never ever answer the phone, and when they do, they [say] they will call back a week later [and I’m] still waiting? ... You can say customer service [is] nonexistent here.” – Omar R. via Yelp

Our Take On Fiesta Auto Insurance: 3.0 Stars

Fiesta Auto Insurance is a good option if you want to work with a Latinx-owned insurance company and would benefit from Spanish-speaking agents. Local agents are familiar with the needs of the community and Spanish-speaking families.

You can access low rates when you work with Fiesta since it’s an independent insurance agency. Agents can provide you with multiple quotes to find the provider with the best rates for you.

While some reviews complain about poor customer service and the slow response to handling claims, Fiesta Auto Insurance can still be a decent option if you’re looking for language support. In addition to insurance, Fiesta Auto Insurance also provides tax preparation services and helpful guides about filing taxes and various types of insurance.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

It’s always a good idea to shop around for quotes before you purchase an auto insurance policy. It’s the best way to discover great rates. We compared top auto insurance companies in areas such as customer service, reputation, coverage, cost, availability, and discounts.

Check out some of the nation’s best providers, and enter your zip code to start comparing free car insurance quotes in your area.

Geico: Best Overall

Geico earned a 4.5 rating in our review. With an A++ rating from AM Best and good reviews for customer service, Geico is one of the best auto insurers in the nation.

It’s known for saving drivers lots of money on car insurance. For example, a single female driver with a clean driving record can pay $294 on average for a six-month policy. Geico offers standard types of insurance, but you can also purchase add-ons like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. For more, read our Geico auto insurance review.

USAA: Best For Military

After our research, we gave USAA a 5.0-star rating. Along with having an A++ rating on AM Best, USAA provides great benefits and affordable rates for active members of the military, veterans, and their families.

A single female driver with a clean driving record can expect to pay around $70 monthly with USAA. This auto insurance company provides full coverage options, including roadside assistance and total loss protection. It offers many great discounts for bundling multiple policies, completing a new driver safety course, and being a student. For more information, read our USAA auto insurance review.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

Progressive earned a 4.5-star rating in our review. The insurer has an A+ score on AM Best and average customer service reviews. Drivers can benefit from its easy and transparent quotes process that allows you to see quotes from other providers to compare. You can also check out Progressive’s Snapshot® tool that can qualify you for a discount when you drive safely.

With Progressive, a single female with a clean driving history can pay around $76 a month. Ask a Progressive agent about gap insurance, accident forgiveness insurance, and roadside assistance. Read our Progressive auto insurance review to learn more.

FAQ: Fiesta Auto Insurance Is Fiesta Insurance expensive? Fiesta Insurance claims to be very affordable. There are also discounts and payment options available that can lower the cost, and there is even an option for $1 a day toward auto insurance coverage. Where is Fiesta Insurance available? Fiesta Insurance is available in 12 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. Is Fiesta Insurance an independent company? Yes, Fiesta Insurance is an independent agency that works with over 40 insurance carriers to provide auto coverage.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.

Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.

Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category. Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.

We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers. Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.

This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies. Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.

Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores. Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts such as J.D. Power.

We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts such as J.D. Power. Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services, and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.

