North Carolina has a vast pool of auto insurance providers as diverse as the state’s landscapes. With so many options, finding the best North Carolina car insurance can be overwhelming. To give you a head start, we’ve researched the best car insurance companies and explained our favorites below.

North Carolina Minimum Coverage Limits

Each state dictates the required auto insurance coverage for drivers. Typically, if you don’t have the state minimum, you could find yourself in hot water if you’re in an accident or pulled over by the police. The minimum required by states usually includes some combination of bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance.

In a few states, uninsured motorist coverage, underinsured motorist coverage, and personal injury protection (PIP) are also required. After choosing the state-required insurance coverage, you have the option to add on additional protections.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation dictates the required coverage limits of drivers in the state.

Bodily injury liability: $30,000 per person/$60,000 per accident

$30,000 per person/$60,000 per accident Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident

$25,000 per accident Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury: $30,000 per person/$60,000 per accident

$30,000 per person/$60,000 per accident Uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage: $25,000 per accident

The first two North Carolina auto insurance limits relate to the damage caused to others and their property during an accident where you’re at fault. The other two cover damage done to your vehicle by an uninsured motorist.

If you want additional protection for your vehicle, medical bills, and other related expenses, you will need to add that coverage to your policy. We recommend this approach, if you’re financially able. Why?

Because North Carolina is an at-fault state, you’re responsible for any accident you cause. If damages exceed the amount your insurance covers, you will be held personally liable. That’s one reason why it’s not always wise to have just the minimum coverage car insurance in North Carolina.

Consider carrying some of these coverages, as well:

Comprehensive

Collision

Medical payments

Gap insurance

Rental car reimbursement

Roadside assistance

If you choose to drive without auto insurance in North Carolina, you could face serious consequences. You could have your license plates revoked, as well as deal with fines, civil penalties, and other fees.

Best North Carolina Auto Insurance Providers

In our search to find the best car insurance companies, we found some that offer cheap rates to North Carolina drivers. To pick the best overall, we have to look beyond the price. It’s also important to consider the company’s reputation, customer reviews, and independent rankings.

We also took the time to evaluate the available car insurance discounts and additional benefits the provider offers. After doing this, we feel confident that these two companies have insurance policies to meet most needs.

Overall Star Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rating J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Score Top Pick: Geico 4.5 A++ 879 / 1,000 Runner-Up: Progressive 4.5 A+ 856 / 1,000

Top Pick: Geico

Geico (Government Employees Insurance Company) started in 1936 as a way to provide cheap auto insurance to government employees. Since then, the provider has morphed into one of the largest in the industry, and now insures just about anyone.

Many people assume that the company has some of the highest rates, simply because of how big it is, but that’s not the case. In fact, our research shows that Geico car insurance has some of the lowest rates in the state.

When it comes to finding a provider with a solid reputation, Geico has many other companies beaten. J.D. Power performed some independent studies and ranked Geico with decent scores in the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM. The company also has an A- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Here’s what one customer wrote on Trustpilot about his claims experience with Geico:

“Affordable insurance rate. I previously have used Geico for my three different autos at low price. They did [pay] all my medical bills after I got in an accident in 2016.” –Cody Pomeroy

Aside from a solid reputation, Geico offers some unique policy add-ons. You can choose from:

Glass coverage: Opt for full glass protection in the event that a storm, road debris, or other object causes damage to the automotive glass.

Opt for full glass protection in the event that a storm, road debris, or other object causes damage to the automotive glass. Belongings protection: If your vehicle is broken into, you can receive additional compensation for the items that were inside.

If your vehicle is broken into, you can receive additional compensation for the items that were inside. Roadside assistance: This coverage provides towing, lock-out, fuel delivery, jump-starts, and other emergency services.

This coverage provides towing, lock-out, fuel delivery, jump-starts, and other emergency services. Accident forgiveness: After an at-fault accident, you can keep your current rate in place.

After an at-fault accident, you can keep your current rate in place. Rental car coverage: If your vehicle is in the shop because of a covered repair, your coverage will provide or reimburse you for a rental car.

Runner-Up: Progressive

It’s typical to consider Progressive auto insurance when thinking about industry leaders. While the company is one of the major players in the industry, it also provides some of the lowest rates for good drivers in North Carolina.

For the most part, you will pay more to go with Progressive over Geico, but many motorists prefer the company and the service. Also, the only way to know for sure is to get quotes from both providers.

The BBB rating for Progressive is an A+, which is a little higher than Geico’s. On the other hand, it didn’t score as high as Geico or other industry leaders in J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

“My parked car was hit by a hit-and-run driver. A person who witnessed the accident got the license plate of the fleeing vehicle. They had Progressive Insurance, and the agent came to my house, looked over the damage and wrote me out a check on the spot. I was very pleased and impressed with the amount and the promptness of Progressive to respond.” –via BBB

As far as additional coverage is concerned, you have several options available from Progressive, including:

Gap insurance: If your vehicle is considered a total loss, Progressive will cover up to an additional 25 percent of the current value of the vehicle to help you pay off the loan or lease.

If your vehicle is considered a total loss, Progressive will cover up to an additional 25 percent of the current value of the vehicle to help you pay off the loan or lease. Roadside assistance: This plan provides towing, flat tire changes, lockout service, fuel delivery, and similar emergency services.

This plan provides towing, flat tire changes, lockout service, fuel delivery, and similar emergency services. Rideshare coverage: Most apps only cover the driver while in the process of transporting passengers with Uber or Lyft, leaving them vulnerable while waiting for a job. Progressive covers the interim for complete protection.

Most apps only cover the driver while in the process of transporting passengers with Uber or Lyft, leaving them vulnerable while waiting for a job. Progressive covers the interim for complete protection. Rental car reimbursement: Rental vehicles are partially covered when your car is in the shop because of a covered loss.

Rental vehicles are partially covered when your car is in the shop because of a covered loss. Custom parts and equipment: If you have aftermarket components on your vehicle, Progressive will pay for the damaged equipment if it occurred during a covered incident.

Alternative North Carolina Car Insurance

Some drivers can’t get typical North Carolina auto insurance because of a poor driving record, DUIs, or bad credit. For these drivers, there’s still a chance to get behind the wheel with coverage from the North Carolina Reinsurance Facility.

While this organization will help high-risk drivers get behind the wheel of a car, it should be seen as a last resort. Policy premiums are incredibly high, and you can find better car insurance options in North Carolina if you do a little digging.

Driving In North Carolina

According to Statista, there are more than seven million licensed drivers on the roads in North Carolina. With numbers like this, it places eighth in most drivers among the fifty states.

Teen drivers in North Carolina can get a learner’s permit at the age of 15. Once the teen reaches 16 years old and has completed a driving course, he or she can receive a limited provisional license. With this license, the young driver may not operate a vehicle from 9:00 PM through 5:00 AM EST. In addition, there can’t be more than one passenger in the vehicle under the age of 21, unless the occupants are family members.

North Carolina Car Insurance Costs

The state ranks as having some of the best road conditions in the nation, according to a study by Reason Foundation. That may be part of the reason that the rates for car insurance in North Carolina are some of the most affordable in the country. The Insurance Information Institute found North Carolina car insurance costs to be the sixth lowest when compared to other states, with $705.56 as the average expenditure.

Save Money On Auto Insurance In North Carolina

While finding the cheapest North Carolina car insurance starts with the company you choose, there are other ways to keep the rates low. Start by getting multiple quotes online and comparing coverage. You also want to consider these ways to lower your premiums.