Owning a car is a necessity in most of the United States. In places with little or poor public transportation infrastructure, a car is often necessary to earn income. Those that need government assistance such as Medicaid might have a tough time affording insurance premiums. So, is there a Medicaid car insurance program?

This article will review car insurance options for families that receive Medicaid benefits, as well as offer suggestions for reducing policy premiums.

Can You Get Medicaid Car Insurance?

Medicaid provides health insurance benefits to over 70 million low-income Americans. It is jointly funded by state and federal programs, and the extension of Medicaid benefits are different in each state. Services provided by Medicaid also differ in each state, but doctor visits and emergency care are usually covered, along with dental benefits and a stipend for nursing home fees.

There is no such thing as Medicaid car insurance, but Medicaid can cover your hospital bills should you get into an automobile accident. If you are at fault for the accident, Medicaid will pay for your hospital fees but not the fees for anyone else.

Medicaid will not cover any damages to your vehicle, nor will it act as liability insurance. Having Medicaid does not make your car legally insured.

If you are not at fault, you can have your fees paid for by Medicaid. However, if there is an insurance settlement and you are awarded damages, you will need to reimburse the state with that money. In a no-fault insurance state, you are required to pay for your own expenses regardless of who is at fault. In such cases, Medicaid should cover your hospital bills.

Types Of Car Insurance

Minimum insurance requirements are different in every state. With the exception of Virginia and New Hampshire, every state requires some amount of liability coverage, and other standard types of auto insurance are available for things like covering your vehicle after an accident.

The standard types of car insurance include:

Liability (BI/PD) : Pays for repairs to the other driver’s vehicle if you are found at fault for an accident

: Pays for repairs to the other driver’s vehicle if you are found at fault for an accident Collision : Covers repairs to your vehicle after an accident regardless of who is at fault

: Covers repairs to your vehicle after an accident regardless of who is at fault Comprehensive : Covers repairs to your vehicle that are the result of a non-collision event such as vandalism, theft, or an act of nature

: Covers repairs to your vehicle that are the result of a non-collision event such as vandalism, theft, or an act of nature Medical payments (MedPay) : Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers

: Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers Personal injury protection (PIP) : Covers medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Covers you and your vehicle after an accident if the at-fault driver is uninsured or underinsured

Medicaid car insurance would most closely resemble a MedPay policy. However, the two are not the same. Medicaid would only cover you and does not extend to any passengers in your vehicle.

While minimum car insurance requirements only mandate liability coverage in some states, it is usually a good idea to seek full coverage if you can afford it. Full coverage auto insurance means adding collision and comprehensive coverage to your policy. Without full coverage, you could be left with a damaged vehicle and no means to repair it.

State Sponsored Low-Income Insurance Programs

While there is no Medicaid car insurance, four states do offer special insurance programs for low-income families: New Jersey, California, Maryland, and Hawaii.

New Jersey Special Automobile Insurance Policies (SAIP)

This is the closest thing to a Medicaid car insurance program. SAIP, also known as dollar a day car insurance, is available to residents of New Jersey with a valid New Jersey license who are enrolled in federal Medicaid.

Cost $365/year or $360/year if paid annually Enrollment Eligibility Must possess a valid NJ driver’s license and be enrolled in federal Medicaid Coverage Emergency treatment

Critical brain and spinal cord injuries (policy limit $250,000)

$10,000 death benefit

It is important to note that the SAIP program does not meet the minimum insurance requirements for the state of New Jersey. It does not provide liability coverage and acts mostly as an extension of the health benefits you receive under Medicaid in the event of an accident.

California Low-Cost Auto Insurance Program (CLCA)

California does not have Medicaid car insurance, but it does offer a special insurance program for low-income residents.

Cost $256–$611/year Enrollment Eligibility Must possess a valid California driver’s license

Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

Be at least 16 years of age

Have a good driving record

Meet below the maximum income requirements based on household size ($31,900 for 1 person, $43,100 for 2 people, $54,300 for 3 people, $65,500 for 4 people) Coverage Up to $10,000 per person in case of bodily injury or death

Up to $20,000 per accident in case of bodily injury or death

Up to $3,000 for property damage

Optional: Uninsured motorist coverage up to $20,000 per accident

Optional: Medical payments coverage of $1,000 per person injured

The basic coverage provided by CLCA does meet the state of California’s minimum coverage requirements.

Maryland Auto Insurance (MAI)

The state of Maryland does not sponsor Medicaid car insurance or any other type of low-income insurance. However, there is a private company called Maryland Auto Insurance that provides specialty coverage for low-income drivers who are unable to find coverage elsewhere.

Cost Varies based on your coverage and demographic profile Enrollment Eligibility Must be a resident of Maryland

Possess a valid Maryland driver’s license

Have had your auto insurance policy cancelled by another provider or been denied coverage by at least two different providers Coverage Up to $30,000 per person in case of bodily injury or death

Up to $60,000 per accident in case of bodily injury or death

Up to $15,000 for property damage

Optional: Uninsured motorist coverage up to $60,000 per accident for medical expenses and $15,000 per person for property damage

Optional: Up to $25,000 per person for personal injury protection

Optional: Collision coverage

Optional: Comprehensive coverage

Optional: Rental coverage

Optional: Towing reimbursement

Insurance offered by MAI does meet the state minimum coverage requirements. Drivers who are eligible should reach out to Maryland Auto Insurance directly to receive a quote.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Insurance In Hawaii

Supplemental security income is a federal program that provides aid for low-income individuals over 65 years old, the blind, and the disabled. In the state of Hawaii, depending on where exactly you live, people who receive SSI may also be eligible for state-provided motor vehicle insurance.

If you are a Hawaii resident, contact your local county health or human services office to find out if state-provided auto insurance is available to you.

Cost Free Enrollment Eligibility Must be 65 or older, blind, or disabled

Receive SSI benefits

Possessions valued at less than $2,000 for single drivers and less than $3,000 for married couples, excluding your home and car Coverage Coverage varies depending on location

Tips For Low-Income Families

Finding cheap auto insurance can be difficult, and it can be even harder to meet coverage requirements when you are living month-to-month. Your credit score and neighborhood are commonly used to determine premiums, and these rarely work in the favor of people who already lack financial resources.

As a major expense, it makes sense to look for options like Medicaid car insurance. Unfortunately, Medicaid car insurance programs do not exist.

There are many charity and community services that may help low-income families pay their bills. If you are struggling, you might reach out to your community for support. Such charities are often unable to meet the needs of every member of the community, so this option may not be the most reliable.

Here are some ways you can save money on your car insurance. In addition to these tips, our articles about finding the cheapest full coverage insurance and finding cheap car insurance with no deposit could provide additional useful information.

1. Drive As Little As Possible

Most auto insurance providers offer low-mileage discounts or can calculate your car insurance rates with your annual mileage in mind. If you do not drive your car often, you may be eligible for such benefits. Driving your car less will also reduce wear and tear and save on fuel costs.

Of course, this may not be possible depending on where you live and how far your job is from your home. Luckily, low-mileage drivers are guaranteed to save money on their car insurance rates in California.

2. Take A Defensive Driving Class

Ask your auto insurance provider if you can receive a premium discount for completing a defensive driving class. These classes usually cost between $20 and $40 depending on your state, but are generally worth it as you can save more than that in a single payment period.

There are online defensive driving options available as well, if you cannot afford to attend what is sometimes a six-hour lecture. Online classes usually let you take the course in parts at your own pace. If you are taking an online defensive driving class, make sure your class is approved by your car insurance company beforehand. Read our American Safety Council review for more insight into the process.

3. Ask For A Higher Deductible

Policies with a higher car insurance deductible generally come with a lower premium. This is a risky option, however. If your deductible is too high, you may not be able to afford to fix your car in the event of an accident, even if you have insurance. Make sure you can afford your deductible should the worse happen.

4. Work With An Insurance Agency

Auto insurance agencies work with customers to find the best policy options for their budgets. Sometimes these agencies have access to special discounts not available to individuals. Consider contacting an agency to help you find the best local providers for your needs, but do your own research too to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

5. Qualify For Discounts

Most providers offer discounts and premium reduction programs. Ask your provider to learn what discounts are available. Common discounts offered by companies like USAA, Geico, and Progressive include:

Multiple policy discounts

Multiple car discounts

Safe driving discounts

Good student discounts

Discounts for cars with safety features such as anti-lock brakes and airbags

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

Finding low-cost car insurance can be difficult, especially for low-income families. The best thing you can do to get cheap insurance is to shop around and compare car insurance quotes. Not all providers weigh every metric equally, so find a policy that matches your needs.

Use our quote comparison tool to get started.

There are a lot of auto insurance companies that offer low-price insurance, but which don’t reliably pay claims. Some providers have coverage details that make policies little short of an outright scam. Make sure that you deal with a reputable provider by comparing reviews and industry reputation.

Here are two reputable choices for cheap car insurance:

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

Progressive was founded in 1937 and originally specialized in insurance for risky drivers. It has since grown to be one of the largest, most well-known providers in the United States. The company has even expanded internationally and now offers coverage in Australia.

We rate Progressive car insurance at 4.5 stars out of 5.0. It is a good option for high-risk drivers, especially those in their 20s and those with a DUI on record.

Progressive’s Name Your Price® tool lets you start shopping for auto insurance by entering the price you want to pay. Progressive will then find a set of policies, limits, and deductibles that meet the amount you can afford. Discounts offered by Progressive include a deductible savings bank, policy bundling, and the Snapshot® mobile app for safe drivers.

Geico: Best Overall

Geico’s advertising campaign has made it one of the most well-known providers on the market. But a British Gecko isn’t the only thing for which the company is known. Geico reliably offers some of the lowest premium options, and we rate Geico auto insurance at 4.5 stars out of 5.0.

Geico’s affordable premiums and easy claims filing process make the insurer easy to recommend. The Geico mobile app makes claims filing simple, and service response times are quick. Geico’s AM Best financial strength rating is A++, indicating a superior ability to meet financial obligations.

With a range of policy discounts like the safe driving discount and good student discount, Geico is a great place to start when comparing car insurance quotes.

Frequently Asked Questions: Medicaid Car Insurance

Does Medicaid cover car insurance?

There is no Medicaid car insurance. However, if you are injured in an automobile accident, Medicaid may pay for your hospitalization costs. It will not cover property damages, nor the medical bills for any passengers.

Who qualifies for dollar a day insurance?

Dollar a day insurance is an auto insurance assistance program in New Jersey. To qualify, you must possess a valid New Jersey driver’s license and be enrolled in federal Medicaid. Note that the dollar a day insurance program offered does not meet the minimum insurance requirements for the state of NJ.

How can I get dollar a day car insurance?

If you are a resident of the state of New Jersey, hold a valid NJ driver’s license, and are enrolled in a federal Medicaid program, you are eligible to purchase dollar a day insurance. SAIP coverage can be purchased from most car insurance agents in NJ.

How do I qualify for cheap car insurance?

Car insurance rates are determined by a number of factors, including age, driving record, credit score, and marital status. In general, those between the ages of 35 and 60 who have high credit scores, clean driving records, and own homes qualify for some of the lowest insurance rates.

Can low-income households qualify for car insurance discounts?

Most states do not offer special insurance discounts for low-income households. The exceptions are New Jersey, California, Maryland, and Hawaii, which have insurance that low-income families may qualify for. However, there are many common car insurance discounts for which anyone can qualify.

These include:

Safe driving discounts

Low mileage discounts

Good student discounts

Multiple policy discounts

Check with your auto insurance provider to discover what discounts are available to you.