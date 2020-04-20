Advertiser Disclosure

The best insurance agencies offer superior customer service and help customers best navigate a wide array of plans and discounts opportunities. In this article, we’ll find out if the Chicago-based Advanced Auto Insurance measures up.

Even if you decide to use an agency to help shop for car insurance, it’s always a good idea to do some of your own research too. A good place to start is by reading our review of the best car insurance companies in the industry. To get an idea of what you can expect to pay for car insurance, enter your zip code below.

Advanced Auto Insurance Overview

Advanced Auto Insurance is an insurance agency based in Chicago that has serviced customer accounts in northeastern Illinois for 18 years. In addition to auto insurance, Advanced sells renters and homeowners insurance. It works with over 25 insurance companies including Progressive, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers.

While an insurance agency can be more expensive than dealing with an insurance company directly, this is not always the case. Some insurance agencies may have special deals with providers that allow them to secure rates you could not otherwise get on your own.

Even if you end up paying a premium to work with an insurance agency, it could be a worthwhile investment. It can be a lot of work to shop for car insurance. A good auto insurance agent may be able to secure discounts that more than make up for the cost of their commission.

With Advanced Auto Insurance, you can get bilingual service in English and Spanish.

Is Working With An Insurance Agency Right For You?

Pros Cons Insurance agents are professionals who are well acquainted with the insurance marketplace. They can help you navigate the complexities of insurance. The added middleman means that your rates may ultimately be higher. Some insurance agencies can secure special deals with providers that are not available to individuals. You do not know if your insurance agent has better deals with certain companies that motivate them to push certain policies. Agencies provide another layer of customer support. You can have a dedicated agent handle claims on your behalf.

Advanced Auto Insurance Coverage

Advanced Auto Insurance can help you find any basic car insurance coverage you need. With Advanced, you have access to the six standard types of car insurance:

Liability coverage : Pays for property damage and medical costs for other drivers when you are at fault in an accident

: Pays for property damage and medical costs for other drivers when you are at fault in an accident Collision coverage : Pays for damage to your vehicle regardless of who is at fault

: Pays for damage to your vehicle regardless of who is at fault Comprehensive coverage : Pays for damage to your vehicle for non-collision incidents such as hail, theft, and vandalism

: Pays for damage to your vehicle for non-collision incidents such as hail, theft, and vandalism Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage : Pays for damages to your vehicle in the event that the other driver is uninsured or underinsured

: Pays for damages to your vehicle in the event that the other driver is uninsured or underinsured Medical payments : Pays for medical expenses that result from an accident regardless of who is at fault

: Pays for medical expenses that result from an accident regardless of who is at fault Personal injury protection: Pays for medical expenses, lost wages as a result of injury, and death benefits in some cases

Advanced Auto Insurance also provides motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, and SR-22 insurance. SR-22s are often required for drivers who have had their license suspended because they lacked state minimum insurance coverage or have too many infractions on record.

Advanced Auto Insurance Cost

Car insurance is a difficult product to definitively price, because there are a wide variety of factors that impact premiums.

In order to remain profitable, car insurance companies tailor prices by placing drivers in risk pools. People that insurance companies believe are more likely to file claims are more expensive to insure. Some common factors used to determine risk and set premiums include:

Location

Age

Gender

Credit score

Vehicle make and model

Driving record

Marital status

You can get a quote from Advanced Auto Insurance to find out how much you would pay for a policy. However, it should be noted that when our review team tested Advanced’s quotes tool, it did not work. To get a quote from Advanced, you may have to call the agency directly.

Discounts

Most car insurance companies offer policy discounts. A savvy insurance shopper will seek out companies that offer the most relevant discounts to their driving habits. An excellent insurance agent is familiar with all of the discounts offered by local providers and knows which policies will best suit their customers.

Advanced Auto Insurance provides the following types of discounts:

Multi-line discounts

Homeowners discounts

Discounts for individuals with clean drug records

Discounts for students

Advanced Auto Insurance Claims Process

When it is time to file a claim, you can contact an Advanced Auto Insurance agent or reach out directly to the auto insurance company that is underwriting your policy through Advanced. The process may differ among providers, but if you have an account serviced by Advanced, you can be certain that an agent will help you navigate the appropriate paperwork and forms.

Advanced Auto Insurance Ratings And Reviews

As a small, regional provider, Advanced Auto Insurance does not have Better Business Bureau or AM Best profiles. The company does, however, have a positive customer service reputation on Google.

Though there are a relatively small number of reviews, Advanced has a better review trend than many companies we examine, especially for an insurance agency. Nearly every reviewer goes out of their way to mention an agent, Santiago Cisneros, by name. The main reason to work with an agency in the first place is for access to quality customer service, and Advanced Auto Insurance seems to have it.

“I am really happy with my car’s insurance, and it is because of Santiago Cisneros’s excellent customer service… When I [call] him for questions, he always [answers] on time and fast.” -Elizabeth Giarldo

“Santiago [is] a great agent. He [helped] me to repair my vehicle at the shop. Quick and easy. Thank you, Santiago.” -Jose Bautista

Filing a car insurance claim after an accident is generally a stressful experience. Many people who leave reviews for an auto insurance provider or agent do so in the wake of a bad experience. It is rare to see the kind of positive review profile that Advanced Auto Insurance maintains. That said, there are not many reviews, so such a profile is based on a relatively small sample size.

Our Verdict: Advanced Auto Insurance

An insurance brokerage delivers value based on quality of customer service. Based on customer reviews, Advanced Auto Insurance may be a good choice if you live in the Chicago area. If you struggle with English, navigating complicated insurance policies can be exceedingly difficult. Advanced could be the right choice for customers who want support in Spanish.

Recommended Car Insurance Providers

It’s not a bad idea to use a broker to help find the perfect auto insurance. However, even if you are using a broker, it’s smart to compare rates for yourself.

Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and pricing. In addition to the auto insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.

Use our tool below to start comparing personalized car insurance quotes, and check out our top two providers: USAA and Geico.

USAA: 5.0 Stars

USAA car insurance is one of the most affordable options on the market. USAA was founded in 1922 by a small group of military officers who were unable to find low-cost coverage. It has since grown into one of the largest car insurance companies in the United States.

Because there are no shareholders, USAA even returns a portion of its profits to its members. You can be assured that USAA has customers' best interests in mind.

USAA is assigned a financial strength rating of A++ from AM best, indicating a superior ability to meet financial obligations. It also received a 5 out of 5 score in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM. An easy claims filing process and high probability of customer payouts make USAA easy to recommend. It is the only insurance provider that we rated a full 5.0 stars out of 5.0.

The only downside to USAA insurance is that customers must be a member of the U.S. armed services or an immediate family member of someone who is. If this does not apply to you, there are other great coverage options out there.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico is one of the most well-known car insurance providers on the market. This isn’t only because of its aggressive advertising campaign. Geico reliably provides some of the lowest premium options. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, the same company that owns Dairy Queen, Duracell, and Fruit of The Loom.

We rate Geico auto insurance at 4.5 stars out of 5.0. As its advertisements suggest, it offers affordable premiums that save customers money. Geico has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++. Claims can be filed quickly and easily through the Geico mobile app, and service response times are quick.

We think Geico is the best choice available to the mass market consumer. With a range of policy discounts like a good student discount and safe driving discount, Geico is a good place to start when comparing auto insurance quotes.