Collision and comprehensive auto insurance have you covered if your vehicle is damaged in an accident or during inclement weather. But what if you just have a breakdown?

You could find yourself stuck in a ditch or stranded miles from the nearest gas station. That’s when roadside assistance could come in handy, and the best roadside assistance plans will help you get winched, towed, or back on the road quickly.

If you’re considering purchasing a roadside assistance plan, this article will help you decide which option is best for your needs and budget. Many of the best car insurance companies in the industry offer roadside assistance as cheap add-ons to insurance policies. You can get coverage from warranty companies and standalone roadside assistance providers like AAA, too.

What Is A Roadside Assistance Plan?

Think of a roadside assistance plan as a very specific type of auto insurance. For a monthly, semiannual, or annual fee, you have access to emergency road services when your car malfunctions. The best roadside assistance plans include:

Towing

Flat tire replacement

Lockout services

On-site repairs

Winching

Roadside assistance plans are a common offering for major auto insurance companies, but they are also offered by standalone roadside assistance companies, vehicle manufacturers, and even credit card companies and cell phone providers like American Express and Verizon.

Some providers have their own dedicated roadside technicians, and others hire local independent contractors. To use a roadside assistance plan, simply contact your provider whenever you need a service. Customer support will walk you through what to do and contact the necessary services on your behalf.

Be aware that almost all roadside assistance plans have limits. There is usually a maximum towing distance, a ceiling on service hours, and a coverage liability limit.

Are Roadside Assistance Plans Worth It?

Have you ever needed a tow, winch, locksmith, or someone to replace your flat? If the answer is yes, then you might find a lot of value in a roadside assistance plan. Even if the answer is no, it might give you peace of mind just to know that the service is there for you.

The best roadside assistance plans help you deal with unexpected situations, especially ones you may encounter during long road trips far from your accustomed surroundings.

Some roadside assistance plans are much cheaper than the cost of a towing or winching service, while others could cost you several hundred dollars. Ultimately, whether roadside assistance is worth it depends on the provider you choose.

Where Can You Get Roadside Assistance Plans?

There is no single best roadside assistance plan for everyone. When shopping for a plan, consider your needs and budget. High-end roadside assistance can be expensive, and very low-cost roadside assistance may not offer the services you need.

Here’s a look at some of the most popular providers of roadside assistance and what you’ll get from each service.

Provider Average Cost Coverage Towing Limit Policy Limits Better Business Bureau Rating AAA $38–$164 -Towing -Flat tire change -Jumpstart -Fuel delivery -Mechanical first aid -Locksmith service -Identity theft protection -Passport photos -Trip planning Nearest gas station, AAA-approved repair shop, or preferred mechanic Limit of 4 service calls per membership year A+ AARP $64–$84 -Towing -Flat tire change -Fuel delivery -Battery boost -Winching -Lockout service -Trip routing -Auto theft reward -Emergency hospital bond -Arrest bond certificate -Legal defense reimbursement -Trip interruption guarantee 5 miles with basic package, 100 miles with premium package Limit of 3–4 service calls per year, depending on package A+ Allstate Motor Club $86–$144 -Towing -Jumpstart -Fuel delivery -Lockout service -Flat tire change -Trip planning $150–$250 benefit per tow, depending on package Limit of 3–5 service calls per year, depending on package A+ American Express Free* -Towing -Winching -Jumpstart -Fuel delivery -Lockout service -Flat tire change Nearest repair shop Only provides coordination and assistance with obtaining services (cost of services are the responsibility of the customer) A+ Carchex $60–$110 -Towing -Mechanical first aid -Flat tire change -Emergency battery service -Lockout service -Fuel delivery -Theft reward -Trip route mapping 25 miles Limit of 5–unlimited service calls per year, depending on package A+ Geico $14 -Towing -Jumpstart -Flat tire change -Lockout service Nearest repair shop Limit of 5 service calls per year A- OnStar $300–$756 -Automatic crash response -Automatic emergency services contact -Towing -Flat tire change -Fuel delivery -Stolen vehicle assistance -Remote vehicle diagnostics -2GB hotspot data 40 miles or nearest repair shop Service limits vary by customer and state F Progressive $16 -Towing -Winching -Jumpstart -Fuel delivery -Battery change -Lockout service -Flat tire change -On-scene labor 15 miles or nearest repair shop Service limits vary by policy A+ USAA $14 -Towing -Lockout service -Jumpstart -Flat tire change -Fuel delivery Nearest repair shop Pays up to $100 per occurrence Not rated

*Included with American Express Serve® or Bluebird® by American Express membership.

The best roadside assistance plans combine useful services with a low price tag.

OnStar offers by far the most features of any top roadside assistance service, including automatic emergency service dispatching. However, the company holds an F rating from the BBB and is flooded with complaints from customers who say their service reimbursement fees were not honored. With the heftiest price tag of the group, these signs are too worrying to make the investment advisable.

American Express, while a free service offered to card members, is different from the other providers we compare in that it does not pay for roadside services. Instead, it grants access to an emergency dispatch hotline.

Because this service comes free for members, there is no reason not to take advantage of it. However, if you are shopping around for the best roadside assistance plan, we would recommend looking elsewhere.

Our Top Picks: Best Roadside Assistance Plans

Just as there is no best car insurance provider for everyone, there is no best roadside assistance plan for every driver. That being said, there are three providers that stand out from the competition: Progressive, AAA, and USAA.

Buying a roadside assistance package through your insurer is usually the cheapest option, but premium services like AAA can be worth the separate fee.

#1 Best Roadside Assistance Overall: Progressive

Progressive roadside assistance is only slightly more expensive than other low-cost competitors, while also offering better benefits. The most generally useful roadside services are towing, winching, and lockout services. Progressive offers all of these, and the Progressive towing service has a greater range than similar competitors.

If you have Progressive car insurance already, going with Progressive roadside assistance is a no brainer. Even if you don’t have Progressive, we recommend looking into the insurer for its great coverage.

#2 Best Plan Features: AAA

AAA roadside assistance is the gold standard in roadside assistance plans. AAA offers three different policies: Classic, Plus, and Premier. The Classic plan limits tows to five miles, but with the Plus plan, you can have your vehicle towed up to one hundred miles, which is much farther than most roadside assistance packages.

With even the most basic AAA membership, you have access to Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) services. AAA can help you complete any paperwork you would normally do at the DMV like vehicle registration, titling, and plate renewal services. Instead of going to the DMV, you can do these things at a AAA office, and AAA covers all the necessary fees.

The benefits of the Plus and Premier AAA memberships are that they offer reimbursements for locksmith fees, trip interruption, emergency medical transport, and even windshield repair.

#3 Best Value: USAA

We think USAA car insurance provides great value, and this opinion extends to its roadside assistance program. While the services included are limited, at $14 per year it is among the cheapest means to get roadside assistance. Even if you only use it once a year, USAA roadside assistance is well worth the premium.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best roadside assistance service?

There is no single best roadside assistance service. Which service is best for you depends on your needs and budget. We think Progressive offers the best overall roadside assistance package, and AAA offers the best premium service.

To get roadside assistance with Progressive, you will need to have a Progressive auto insurance policy.

What does roadside assistance cover?

Roadside assistance coverage varies depending on the provider. Standard roadside assistance offerings include towing, winching, lockout services, and flat tire services.

Other less common offerings include roadside maintenance, trip planning, and fuel delivery. None of these features are unlimited, however. Even the best roadside assistance plans cap the number of service calls customers can make in a year.

Is AARP better than AAA?

It depends on which plan you decide to purchase. The least expensive AAA plan is cheaper than the least expensive AARP plan. However, the most expensive AAA option costs more than the most expensive AARP option.

For the lower cost plans, we think that AAA is a better option. It allows for more monthly service calls and a useful Motor Vehicle Department service. Premium AARP plans include more options like emergency bonds and legal defense fees, but these extras are superfluous for some customers.

How much is a roadside assistance plan?

The price of a roadside assistance plan varies depending on the provider and services. The cheapest plans can be as little at $14 a year (Geico, USAA), and the most expensive plans are upwards of $100 a year (OnStar).