Getting a new car or starting to drive can be fun and exciting experiences. However, before you hop in your vehicle for a joy ride, make sure you’ve got the proper coverage to protect yourself, your passengers, and other drivers on the road. What do you need for car insurance? This article will explain the documents and information you need to give your car insurance company with in order to start a new policy.

Car Insurance Checklist

When you’re ready to purchase an auto policy, here’s a checklist of what you need for car insurance:

Driver personal information (name, date of birth, social security number)

Driver history

Vehicle information (mileage, vehicle identification number)

Banking information

Supplemental information to qualify for discounts

What Do You Need For Car Insurance?

Starting a car insurance policy does not have to be intimidating. As long as you are ready with all the information you need, the provider’s customer service agents will be there to support you and answer any questions you have. Start by checking out what documents you need for car insurance. Then, visit the provider’s website, call the customer service line, or visit a local office to start your policy.

Information About Yourself

First, you’ll need to provide the auto insurance company with personal information like your full name, date of birth, and address. You’ll also need to provide your social security number, as most companies will conduct a credit check to determine your insurance rates.

Providing your driver’s license number and state issued helps verify you are legally able to drive, and it allows insurance companies to review your driving history.

Information About Your Driving History

Next, you’ll answer questions about your driving history. The auto insurance company will need to know about recent tickets or citations, accidents, and any information about license suspension. Insurance companies mostly ask for a history of three to five years, but this time frame will vary by state and provider.

Information About Your Car

You will then need to provide information about your car, including the year, make, and model. You’ll also be asked for the vehicle identification number (VIN). This number is usually printed inside your car under the windshield on the driver’s side or inside the driver’s door.

In addition to this information about your vehicle, you may also be asked to provide:

Vehicle mileage

Address where the car is garaged

Name of the registered owner

Date of purchase

To qualify for discounts, you can gather information about safety and security features installed on the car like anti-theft devices, airbags, and more.

If you already have an existing car insurance policy on the vehicle, you may need to provide your new insurance company with your declaration page for your existing policy. This lets the provider know you’re not going with a lapse in coverage. It also shows the current coverage you have on the car, so the company can better assist you in purchasing similar coverage.

Billing Information

To start the policy, you will need to provide payment information. You may choose to enter credit card or bank account information to sign up for automatic payments. It may be a good idea to provide a voided check.

Supplemental Information To Qualify For Discounts

If you’d like to qualify for discounts, ask your insurance provider which ones it offers. You may need to show proof that you are eligible, like:

Proof of good grades with a recent report card

Proof of homeownership

Proof of membership to a qualifying organization (like a credit union, alumni association, etc.)

Completion certificate for a safe driving course or defensive driving course

What Do You Need To Make Changes To Your Policy?

When adding a new driver or vehicle to your policy, the information and documents you need are similar to what you need to start a new policy.

Adding A New Driver To Your Policy

What do you need for car insurance to add a new driver?

New driver’s date of birth

Social security number

Driver’s license number

Information about their driving history

Adding A New Vehicle To Your Policy

To add a new vehicle to your policy, you will need:

Registration for the vehicle

VIN

Declaration page for that car’s existing policy

How To Get Car Insurance

Before starting a car insurance policy, make sure to do your research. Below, we explain the process of determining the coverage you need, getting a quote, and choosing a car insurance company.

How Do I Get Car Insurance?

First, you will need to determine the type of coverage and amount of coverage you need. Each state has its own requirements for minimum coverage for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. It can also be a good idea to add optional coverage to protect yourself from other incidents.

Comprehensive coverage and collision coverage are great to have because they provide extra coverage in accidents and cover damage from events like theft, fallen trees, or flooding.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you get into an accident with a driver who does not have sufficient insurance protection to cover the losses.

Roadside assistance comes in handy if you ever get a flat tire, need a tow, or run out of gas.

Personal injury protection (PIP) covers medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits after an accident.

Next, shop around for auto insurance quotes. It’s best to compare multiple insurance companies so you can determine which one offers the best value for you. Compare aspects like a provider’s customer satisfaction, coverage, availability in your state, and cost. Use car insurance estimate tools to find out what you may pay for the coverage you’re looking for.

Once you decide which insurance company you wish to purchase a policy from, contact the provider online or over the phone. You can also start a policy in person by visiting a local office.

Then, provide the necessary information including your driving record, information about your car, and which coverage you need. Provide billing information and pay any necessary down payment, and you’ll be good to hit the road. Just make sure you keep proof of insurance on you at all times while you drive.

Getting Car Insurance For The First Time

When you’re a teenager, one of the most exciting milestones is learning how to drive and getting your first car. But, teens must also take steps to make sure they’re insured before getting behind the wheel.

Sometimes, this means being added as a driver on a parent’s policy, while other times, it means starting a new policy all on your own for the first time. Here’s what you need to do to get car insurance for the first time:

Shop around for the best car insurance providers. Many support high-risk or teenage drivers by offering lower rates than other companies. Find out what coverage your state requires, and speak with a local agent to see which additional coverages may benefit you. Provide the necessary information to start your policy online, over the phone, or in person. Download the insurance company’s mobile app, if available. With this tool, you can keep your insurance ID card with you at all times and file a claim if an accident occurs.

Do You Need A Title To Get Car Insurance?

Most of the time, auto insurance companies will need proof of ownership for the insured vehicle. However, if you buy a new car and do not yet have the lease or sale finalized, most insurance companies will allow you to start a policy without it. You can then provide proof of ownership within a certain amount of time after the sale is finalized.

If you wish to insure a car that is not yours, consider purchasing a non-owner insurance policy. This protects you when you drive someone else’s car.

How Do I Show Proof Of Insurance?

Many car insurance companies have a mobile app that you can download to your phone so you can quickly access insurance ID cards. You can also print out these cards from the company’s website, or the insurance company can send you a copy of these cards in the mail. Keep your insurance card in your car or wallet, so it will be ready to show if you get pulled over.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

After you collect what you need for car insurance, shop around for car insurance to get the lowest quotes and compare providers. Enter your zip code below to get started.

