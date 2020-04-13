Advertiser Disclosure

When browsing for auto insurance, you want to be sure that any given provider is legitimate. Insurance is a highly regulated business in the United States, and you should only purchase coverage from authorized providers. All authorized insurance retailers in the U.S. are assigned an NAIC number and a DMV code. These are known as insurance company codes.

Even authorized insurers don’t always sell the highest quality products. In addition to checking if a company is fraudulent or real, an insurance company code can help you look at a company’s financial data and complaints.

This article will discuss two types of insurance company codes: the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) number and the DMV code. We’ll tell you what these codes are for and how to look up your provider’s code.

In This Article:

What Is An NAIC Number?

The NAIC, or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, is an organization created to conduct regulatory oversight of insurance practices in the U.S.

Each state has its own insurance commissioner and insurance laws, but the NAIC can track companies across state lines and helps to establish standards and best practices. The NAIC also provides consumer productions and reports.

Every insurance company is assigned a code by the NAIC. This code can be used on the NAIC database to do the following:

View the number of closed complaints

Report fraud

Review enforcement actions taken against a company

Read market conduct examination reports

Download financial statement data

Check the NAIC website for a complete list of insurance company codes. Listed below are the codes for some of the largest auto insurance providers for your convenience:

Geico : 35882

: 35882 USAA : 25941

: 25941 Allstate : 37907

: 37907 Progressive : 10243

: 10243 State Farm: 25178

If you have a complaint with your insurance company, contact your state insurance commissioner. These complaints will then be listed and searchable on the NAIC website.

What Is A DMV Code?

Each state has different insurance laws and regulations. To provide auto insurance in any state, a company must register with the insurance commissioner. All companies authorized to sell insurance in any state are assigned a DMV insurance company code.

DMV codes should be listed on your insurance card, and may be needed in order to register your vehicle. Contact your car insurance provider for more information.

As a consumer, you do not really need to know which company is assigned which codes while shopping for auto insurance. This is something you do not need to know until after you have purchased insurance.

How Do I Find An Insurance Company Code?

Insurance company codes can be useful for looking up financial reports, complaints, and enforcement actions. If you’re looking for an NAIC code, you can visit the NAIC website for a list of insurance companies’ codes. DMV codes can be found on your insurance card.

Other Valuable Ratings For Car Insurance Companies

There are a number of rating agencies and websites that review car insurance providers, many of which can be helpful. Before purchasing auto insurance, consider checking the following ratings. These are not insurance company codes, but are reliable numbers that can help you better understand a company.

Rating What it tells you J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM This score gives an indication of how satisfied customers are with the claims process. It might tell you how likely it is your claim will be accepted, as well as the speed and ease of the claims process with a particular company. AM Best Financial Strength Rating This rating indicates the financial strength of a company. The stronger a car insurance company’s financial strength, the more able it is to meet obligations and pay out claims. Better Business Bureau Rating BBB ratings are based on customer satisfaction and company reputation. A company with a high BBB rating is known for treating customers fairly and making reasonable efforts to resolve complaints. Provider Reviews Our provider reviews offer consumer-focused analyses. Scores are based on customer reviews, ease of claims filing, and quality of coverage.

