MIC General Insurance, a subsidiary of National General Insurance, underwrites auto insurance policies for drivers in North Carolina. Here, we’ll review MIC General’s auto insurance offerings and the competitive discounts you could qualify for to start saving money on your car insurance.

Overview Of MIC General Insurance

MIC General Insurance underwrites auto insurance policies for North Carolina drivers. MIC is one of the companies in the National General Insurance Company (formerly GMAC) group of insurance companies that provides auto, home, and health policies.

MIC General Insurance, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has a scant online profile. We did find a lot of information about parent company National General Insurance, however. This company has been in operation for over 60 years and is best known for car insurance.

Let’s dive into cost, coverage options, discounts, and reviews of MIC General auto insurance and National General’s insurance offerings in North Carolina.

MIC General Insurance Coverage

Each state has different minimum liability insurance requirements that motorists must carry to legally drive in that state. North Carolina’s liability limits are 30/60/25 which means:

$30,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability

With a MIC General Insurance policy, you can get the following standard types of car insurance:

Liability insurance covers the minimum requirements of bodily injury and property damage required by the state.

Collision insurance covers any damage done to your car after a collision.

Comprehensive insurance covers any damage done to your car by anything other than an accident, like hazardous weather conditions, animal damage, theft, or vandalism.

Medical payments covers the cost of your medical bills after an accident.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you from having to pay for your own injuries and property damages after an accident with a motorist that has insufficient insurance coverage.

You can also get coverage like roadside assistance, accidental death and dismemberment, and an auto protection plan with MIC General Insurance.

North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning that after an accident, an at-fault party will be held financially responsible for the cost of damages and injuries to property and persons. “Contributory negligence” laws are used to assign fault after an accident. This system allows for some gray area, allowing the possibility that both parties were, at least a little, at fault for causing an accident.

A common example of this law in action is an accident where one party was slightly speeding and the other party made an illegal turn that resulted in the collision. In this instance, both parties would have different degrees of blame in the accident.

Cost Of MIC General Insurance

According to the Insurance Information Institute, North Carolina drivers spent an average of $699.99 on car insurance in 2016. When that price is broken down, we’re looking at $321.05 on collision insurance, $145.12 on comprehensive insurance, and $370.54 on liability insurance. Not all drivers purchase all types of insurance.

MIC General Insurance corporation offers many discounts on car insurance policies, including:

Paid in full discount: This allows customers to save money on their premium when it is paid up front and in full.

This allows customers to save money on their premium when it is paid up front and in full. Multi-vehicle discount: Save money when you insure more than one vehicle with MIC General.

Save money when you insure more than one vehicle with MIC General. Safe driver discount: This discount is available to customers after they complete a defensive driving course.

This discount is available to customers after they complete a defensive driving course. Low mileage discount: Save on select coverage by using electronics that track your mileage.

Save on select coverage by using electronics that track your mileage. Affinity discounts: You’ll qualify for this discount depending on what professional affiliations you have. Be sure to ask your MIC General auto insurance agent if you qualify.

You’ll qualify for this discount depending on what professional affiliations you have. Be sure to ask your MIC General auto insurance agent if you qualify. Multi-policy discount: If you have a home and auto policy with MIC General Insurance, you can bundle them and start saving money on both.

If you have a home and auto policy with MIC General Insurance, you can bundle them and start saving money on both. Paperless discount: Switch to electronic billing and save money.

Switch to electronic billing and save money. Anti-theft discount: Check out the safety features on your car to see if you could get a discount on your premium.

Check out the safety features on your car to see if you could get a discount on your premium. Auto pay discount: Set up automatic payments and get a discount.

MIC General Insurance also covers RVs. If you put your car and RV on one policy, you could earn a multi-vehicle discount of up to 20 percent off. Plus, an added benefit to this discount is the ability to only have to pay one deductible if your car and RV are involved in the same covered accident.

MIC General also covers motorcycles. You could qualify for one of MIC General’s motorcycle policy discounts like the safe-rider discount and multi-cycle discount if you complete a safety course and add multiple motorcycles under one policy.

Quotes And Claims Processes

To get a quote from MIC General Insurance for your auto policy, you can call or go online to fill out a quote form. You’ll have to indicate:

Your zip code

How many cars and drivers you want to insure

Vehicle information

Your contact information

Personal factors about you like your location, if you have a driver’s license, your payment history, marital status, driving history, and military or student affiliations

To submit a claim on your MIC General Insurance policy, call the phone number on your policy card (800-468-3466). There are agents available 24 hours a day 7 days a week to process and manage your claim. You could also go onto National General’s website to submit a claim.

National General does not offer a mobile app that customers can use to manage their policy.

Ratings And Reviews For MIC General Insurance

MIC General Insurance has earned an A- financial strength rating from AM Best and is not accredited or rated by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). National General Insurance, MIC General Insurance’s parent company, is accredited by the BBB and has an A+ rating.

There aren’t many customer reviews online for MIC General Insurance, but you can find plenty of comments for National General auto insurance.

“We cancelled our insurance months ago, but they continue to attempt to take payments from us. The insurance when purchased was not what we had requested (short-term instead of long-term), and they are unresponsive when you attempt to contact them. I would not recommend them.” -Julie C. via BBB

“This company has been the absolute worst experience ever. They treat customers like criminals. Run as fast as you can. There are plenty of other companies out there who will treat you better. I [wish] I had done my homework before signing up with them. -Jennifer C. via BBB

“Great company to work with, nice people, great service, competitive pricing.” -Jason R. via Google

“I had great and speedy customer service. Was very knowledgeable about the products she was selling me. My agent was making sure I was getting everything that I needed. Would definitely recommend Direct insurance to everyone.” -Stephanie F. via Google

Final Thoughts On MIC General Insurance

Given the little information that could be found online about MIC General Insurance, it's hard for us to give an accurate rating. We do feel confident in rating MIC’s parent company, National General Insurance though. We think National General is an average choice overall.

National General Insurance offers standard coverage options with a variety of valuable discounts that could help you save money on car insurance. The negative customer reviews on Google and BBB do give cause for concern about the company’s customer service. But we feel the company can be positively redeemed by strong AM Best and BBB ratings.

If you’re a motorist in North Carolina looking for car insurance, you might consider MIC General Insurance, but we think there are a number of better choices out there. Start comparing auto insurance quotes by following the link below.

When shopping for car insurance, it's smart to get quotes from multiple providers.

Geico offers competitive discounts for things like being a good student, loyal customer, and safe driver. The insurer has earned a positive reputation among industry experts, with an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the BBB.

