Advertiser Disclosure

There are two implications to the question, “Can I get insurance after an accident?”

A: I was driving uninsured and got into an accident. Can I purchase coverage that will pay for damages after the fact?

I was driving uninsured and got into an accident. Can I purchase coverage that will pay for damages after the fact? B: I’m concerned that no provider will sell me coverage because I have been in an accident. Am I still able to buy insurance?

The answer to question A is a simple no. There is no car insurance you can purchase that will cover events that already happened. In fact, it is illegal for a provider to backdate coverage.

The answer to question B is a complicated yes. Most states require car insurance, so if you are eligible to drive, some company will insure you. However, depending on the nature of the accident, it may be difficult to find affordable car insurance.

This article will explain what to do after you’ve been in a car accident in the short- and long-term. Whatever your car insurance needs, finding the right policy should always start with comparing quotes from different providers. Read our review of the best car insurance companies and try our quote comparison tool below to get started.

In this article:

What To Do If You Get Into A Car Accident

Being involved in a car accident can be traumatic and disorienting. In the moment, it may be unclear how to respond, so it’s a good idea to internalize the following steps before an accident ever occurs.

Knowing exactly what to do can help keep you calm and safe. In general, treat your safety and the safety of those around as your first priority. How to handle repairs and insurance is secondary.

We suggest that if you are ever in an accident, you follow these basic steps in order:

Check yourself for injuries.

Check others for injuries.

Remove yourself to a safe place.

Report the accident to the police.

Trade information with the other driver.

Document damages by taking pictures if you can.

Contact your insurance agent.

Be sure to remain at the scene of the accident until the police arrive. You may have to amend some of these steps depending on the situation. For example, if you are injured yourself then you may not be able to take photos of the damages, and that’s okay.

Even if nobody is hurt, it’s a good idea to contact the police so that a police report can be filed. This will be a key tool for the insurance claims adjuster.

If you aren’t at fault for the accident, you may never need to call your own car insurance company. Instead, file a third-party claim with the other driver’s insurance carrier.

What Happens If You Get Into An Accident Uninsured

Driving without insurance is a terrible idea in most cases. Unless you live in one of the states where car insurance is not mandatory and are wealthy enough to cover the cost of any potential damage and injuries yourself, you need car insurance.

Exactly what will happen if you are caught driving without insurance is different in every state. In no state can you get off the hook by getting car insurance after an accident.

The penalty for driving without liability coverage varies by state and how many times you’ve been caught driving without insurance in the past. Penalties range from fines to incarceration. You could have your license suspended and your car impounded. If an accident results in personal injury or property damage, you can be arrested on the spot.

The chart below describes the penalties for first-time uninsured driving offenses, according to the Consumer Federation of America.

State Fine Imprisonment or Community Service Suspension Alabama Up to $500 Up to 3 months in prison Suspension of registration until $200 reinstatement fee is paid Alaska N/A N/A Suspension of license for no less than 90 days Arizona At least $500 N/A Suspension of license and registration for three months Arkansas $50–$250 N/A Suspension of registration until proof of insurance coverage is provided and $20 fee is paid California $100–$200 plus penalty assessments N/A Potential vehicle impoundment Colorado At least $500 At least 40 hours community service Suspension of license until proof of financial responsibility is provided Connecticut $100–$1,000 N/A Suspension of license and registration for one month and until proof of insurance is provided District of Columbia $500–$2,500 N/A Suspension of license and registration until proof of insurance is provided and a fee is paid Delaware $1,500–$2,000 N/A Suspension of license for six months and until proof of insurance is provided Florida $150 N/A Suspension of license and registration until proof of insurance is provided and fine is paid Georgia $200–$1,000 Up to 12 months in prison Suspension of license for six months, until proof of insurance is provided, and after $200 fee is paid Hawaii $500 75–100 hours of community service in lieu of fine Suspension of license for three months and until proof of insurance is provided Idaho $75 N/A Suspension of license until proof of financial responsibility is provided Illinois $501–$1,000 N/A Suspension of license for three months and until $100 fee is paid Indiana N/A N/A Suspension of license for 90 days to 1 year and until $150 fee is paid Iowa $250 Community service in lieu of fine Possible impoundment and suspension of license and registration Kansas $300–$1,000 Up to six months imprisonment Suspension of license and registration until proof of insurance is provided and $100 fee is paid Kentucky $500–$1,000 Up to 90 days imprisonment Suspension of registration for one year or until proof of insurance is provided Louisiana Up to $500 N/A Suspension of registration, revocation of plates, and possible vehicle impoundment until proof of insurance is provided and $60 fee is paid Montana $250–$500 Up to 10 days imprisonment N/A Maine $100–$500 N/A Suspension of license and registration until proof of insurance is provided Maryland $150–$2,500 N/A Suspension of registration until proof of insurance is provided and $25 fee is paid Massachusetts $1,000 Up to one year imprisonment Suspension of license for 60 days Michigan $200–$500 Up to one year imprisonment Suspension of license for 30 days or until proof of insurance is provided and $25 fee is paid Minnesota $200–$1,000 Up to 90 days imprisonment Suspension of license for 30 days to 12 months and possible vehicle impoundment until proof of insurance is provided Mississippi $100–$500 N/A Suspension of license for one year or until proof of insurance is provided Missouri Up to $300 N/A Suspension of license and registration until proof of insurance is provided and $20 fee is paid Nebraska N/A N/A Suspension of license and registration until proof of insurance is provided and $100 fee is paid Nevada $250–$1,000 N/A Suspension of registration until SR-22 is provided and $250 fee is paid New Hampshire N/A N/A N/A New Jersey $300–$1,000 Community service Suspension of license for one year New Mexico Up to $300 Up to 90 days imprisonment Suspension of registration until proof of insurance is provided New York $150–$1,500 Up to 15 days imprisonment Suspension of license and registration for 90 days or the amount of time the vehicle was operated without insurance North Carolina $50 Up to 45 days imprisonment Suspension of registration for 30 days and $50 fee is paid North Dakota $150–$1,000 N/A Suspension of license until proof of insurance is provided and $100 fee is paid Ohio N/A N/A Suspension of license and registration until proof of insurance is provided and $160 fee is paid Oklahoma Up to $250 Up to 30 days imprisonment Suspension of license and possible vehicle impoundment until proof of insurance is provided and $275 fee is paid Oregon $130–$1,000 N/A N/A Pennsylvania $300 N/A Suspension of license and registration for three months, after proof of financial responsibility is provided and $100 fee is paid Rhode Island $100–$500 N/A Suspension of license and registration up to three months, after proof of financial responsibility is provided and $60–$100 fee is paid South Carolina $100–$200 and $5 for every day without insurance Up to 30 days imprisonment Suspension of license and registration until proof of insurance is provided and $200 fee is paid South Dakota Up to $500 Up to 30 days imprisonment Suspension of license and registration for 30 days to 1 year, after proof of financial responsibility is provided and $50 fee is paid Tennessee Up to $100 N/A Suspension of license and registration until proof of financial responsibility is provided, $100 fee is paid, and driver’s license examination is passed Texas $175–$350 N/A N/A Utah Not less than $400 N/A Suspension of license and registration until proof of owner’s security is provided and $100 fee is paid Vermont $250–$500 N/A Suspension of license until proof of financial responsibility is provided Virginia Up to $500 N/A Suspension of license and registration until proof of financial responsibility is provided and $500 fee is paid Washington Up to $287 Community service N/A West Virginia $200–$5,000 15 days–1 year imprisonment Suspension of license and registration until proof of insurance is provided and $350 fee is paid Wisconsin Up to $500 N/A N/A Wyoming $250–$750 Up to six months imprisonment N/A

This table is intended to provide a general idea of penalties for driving without insurance by state. Check with your local DMV to be certain, as state laws are always subject to change.

In addition to the legal penalties you will face, you can be sued in civil court for damages and medical expenses if you cause an accident and do not have car insurance.

Even if you aren’t at fault for an accident, you will be punished for not carrying insurance. If the other driver causes the accident and you don’t have insurance, you can’t collect damages in states with “no pay no play” policies. States with such policies include:

Alaska

California

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

New Jersey

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

You’ll also be unable to file a third-party claim in a “no-fault” insurance state. In such states, you make claims through your own insurance no matter who caused the crash. If you don’t have insurance, you won’t be able to fix your car or pay your medical bills. The no-fault states are:

Florida

Hawaii

Kansas

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New Jersey

New York

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

Utah

So, can you get insurance after an accident? You can get car insurance after an accident, but it’s a lot better to buy it before an accident to avoid fines, imprisonment, and a potentially massive civil lawsuit.

How To Find Cheap Auto Insurance After An Accident

You can get car insurance after an accident. However, your rates are likely to be higher than drivers with no accidents on their driving records. Some providers may decline to renew your coverage because you’ve filed too many claims. Just because your car insurance got cancelled does not mean you can’t purchase insurance somewhere else.

Auto insurance providers will increase rates for drivers they deem to be high-risk. An accident, or multiple accidents on your driving record, will make insurers think you are more likely to file a claim.

Some insurance providers offer accident forgiveness policies or other discounts that can lower premiums after an accident. Most providers will lower your rates if you complete a defensive driving class. Carriers are required to reduce your rates for completing a defensive driving class in California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and other states.

Even if not required, providers may still lower your premiums for taking a defensive driving class. Check with your insurance agent.

If your auto insurance provider raises your rates after an accident, you may consider switching providers. Your new provider will see the accident on your driver report and factor that into your rates. However, other providers may calculate your driver discounts differently. Shop around and compare quotes to decide for yourself.

Another option is to stick with your current provider but switch to a plan with a higher deductible.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

If you’ve been in an auto accident and your rates have changed, it’s a good time to compare quotes. Some providers may offer you lower premiums. Find out by using our quote comparison tool.

Described below are two of our favorite providers that have excellent discount options, especially for high-risk auto insurance.

USAA: Best For Military Families

USAA car insurance is only available to military members and their spouses. With 5.0 stars out of 5.0, it is our highest rated provider. It boasts an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and scored 5 out of 5 in the J.D. Power 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM. Certainly look into USAA insurance if you are eligible.

USAA offers accident forgiveness for an additional cost. If you are a USAA customer for five years without an accident, accident forgiveness is provided for free. When it is time to file a claim, the USAA filing process is simple, and customer satisfaction scores are high.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

Progressive car insurance offers many good discount options for high-risk drivers. Our research found that it is usually more affordable for drivers with a DUI or DWI on record than other companies.

Progressive also has an accident forgiveness program. In states where it is available, Progressive’s loyalty program forgives small accidents (less than $500) automatically. If you are a Progressive customer for five years and maintain clean records, you will be forgiven for one accident over $500.

Progressive discount options include the SnapshotⓇ safe driving app, policy bundling, and a deductible savings bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get insurance the same day as an accident?

You can buy insurance any time that you want. However, you cannot buy insurance that will cover an accident that happened before the time of purchase.

How long after buying insurance can I file a claim?

You can file an auto insurance claim as soon as your insurance is issued. Some other types of insurance policies, such as life insurance, may only activate a set amount of time after purchase. This would be indicated in your insurance contract.

How can I lower my insurance after an accident?

Lowering your insurance after an accident may be different depending on your provider. Some providers offer accident forgiveness and will not raise your car insurance rates in the first place. In many cases, you can lower your insurance by completing a defensive driving course. You can also try switching to a policy with a higher deductible or change providers altogether.

By how much does car insurance go up after an accident?

How much your insurance will rise after an accident depends on your provider, your policy, your state, and the amount of damage caused by the accident. Some providers offer accident forgiveness for at-fault accidents, and your rates will not increase at all.

If you are not at fault, your insurer likely won’t raise your rates either. If you are the at-fault driver, expect your rates to rise anywhere from 15 to 50 percent.