The East Coast is known for its driving conditions. That is why it’s crucial for drivers in this area to carry a good auto insurance policy. You’ll need to compare your options before making your final decision on coverage. Below, we review NJM auto insurance so you can decide if it is the right choice for you.

When looking for the best auto insurance, it’s a smart move to shop around and compare quotes. In addition to contacting NJM, we recommend using the tool below to find other providers available in your area.

In This Article:

About NJM Auto Insurance

NJM Insurance Company, or New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance, was established in 1913. In the past, it provided exclusive offerings for members. However, it recently became available to the public in 2018. NJM Insurance is known for its competitive rates and good customer service.

Unfortunately, this insurance company is mostly only available in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. It offers its customers home, auto, and business insurance, with a few additional coverage options for a handful of other neighboring states.

Customers of NJM Insurance stay loyal because of the company’s strong financial standing and local agents. These customer service agents are familiar with the area and surrounding community and can create a personalized experience.

NJM Auto Coverage

NJM offers standard insurance coverage for personal vehicles, which includes:

Property damage and bodily injury liability coverage : Covers another driver’s personal injuries or property damage when you are at fault in an accident

: Covers another driver’s personal injuries or property damage when you are at fault in an accident

Collision : Covers the cost of repairing your vehicle after a collision with another car or an object

: Covers the cost of repairing your vehicle after a collision with another car or an object

Comprehensive : Protects your car when it is damaged by things other than a collision like fire, theft, vandalism, or animals

: Protects your car when it is damaged by things other than a collision like fire, theft, vandalism, or animals

Medical payments : Covers your medical expenses if you are injured in an accident

: Covers your medical expenses if you are injured in an accident

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage: Protects you when the other party involved in the accident does not have sufficient insurance to cover losses

You can also add roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, gap insurance, new car replacement, and transportation expense reimbursement to your NJM auto insurance policy.

NJM Insurance insures specialty vehicles like boats, motorcycles, and classic cars. It also provides coverage for business, floods, homes, motorcycles, and renters. Businesses can get worker’s compensation coverage if they are located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, or Pennsylvania.

NJM Auto Insurance Costs And Discounts

Many personal factors affect the cost of your car insurance premium. Details like your gender, age, zip code, credit score, driving record, and the type of car you drive can make your rates go up or down. Make sure to speak to a local agent about your specific circumstances and how they’ll affect your rates.

NJM auto insurance is known for reasonable rates. For instance, a single male could get rates of $1,272 for the year, which is cheaper than the overall New Jersey state average.

You can save more if you qualify for one of NJM Insurance’s discounts for:

Holding multiple policies like homeowner’s or renter’s insurance

Protecting multiple vehicles on an auto policy

Paying your premium in full

Having safety features installed in your car

Getting good grades

Completing a defensive driving course

You can also enroll in the NJM SafeDrive program. This app tracks data about your driving habits like your speed, acceleration, cornering, braking, and distracted driving.

It rewards you with a discount if you are a safe driver. Drivers who participate in this program get a score that lets them compare results with other drivers. You can also become eligible for a discount if you consistently drive safely.

NJM Quotes And Claims Processes

NJM Insurance has a reputation for its customer satisfaction in the claims filing process.

How To Get A Quote

Visit the website to request an NJM auto insurance quote. Enter information about yourself like your zip code, address, vehicles, and driving history. You will get a quote for auto insurance coverage. Soon, an agent will reach out to you to finish the process to start your policy.

How To File A Claim

NJM auto insurance was a part of J.D. Power’s 2019 Personal Auto Claims Certification program. This means there was customer satisfaction across the board with its claims process. To report an incident, you can simply call the customer service line and provide your policy number.

You can also report your claim online. Log in to the customer dashboard, and enter information about the incident and any losses. Make sure you have your policy number, the date and time of the accident, a description of what happened, and pictures of the damage.

NJM Customer Reviews

NJM Insurance has an overall good reputation when it comes to customer service. It has the trust of its customers and responds to customer claims with care and attention. The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠ named NJM auto insurance “among the best” for cost, claims satisfaction, and customer satisfaction.

Customer reviews said NJM processed claims fast and efficiently. Many said the claims approvals were fair and accurate. They also complimented the knowledgeable staff that was transparent about their processes.

Here are some customer reviews for NJM auto insurance:

“Best choice I ever made. I never had a problem as long as I paid on time. Or even if I couldn't, I would just let them know. I get money back for just being a customer and more! These company policies are A1… I will always recommend them to everyone I know in NJ and PA. Amazing company!” -Kai W. via Yelp

“The service I received was quick and personal. The woman on the phone waited with me while she sent me the PDF of the policy, allowed me to print and sign it, and then take and send a picture back to her to expedite the bureaucratic process. So far, with service like this, I have high hopes for my relationship with NJM.” -Chris Y. via Yelp

Final Thoughts And Our Verdict On NJM Auto Insurance

NJM Insurance is a decent option for affordable car insurance coverage, but only if you live in its limited service areas of New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Customers like NJM auto insurance for its wide selection of coverage options. The company also offers a lot of discounts to save you money and is backed by a strong financial foundation, as shown by its A++ rating on AM Best. Unfortunately, NJM does not have a mobile app to allow you to manage your policy on the go.

Online reviews have positive things to say about the claims filing process with NJM. If you are looking for a no-hassle claims process and you live in select East Coast states, you could benefit from NJM’s low rates.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

You could get even better rates when you shop around for car insurance. You can compare coverage options, monthly premiums, and a company’s reputation for customer service.

We made this process easier for you by reviewing some of the best car insurance companies around the nation. Check out our choices, and enter your zip code below to start comparing auto insurance quotes.

Geico: Best Overall

Geico auto insurance received a 4.5 rating after our research. It provides great discounts for students and members of the military. Because Geico earned an A++ rating on AM Best, customers can feel protected by the auto insurance company’s better-than-average financial standing.

This insurance carrier is available in all 50 states, and it’s known for its great customer service. Geico offers liability insurance, as well as medical payments, uninsured motorist coverage, and comprehensive coverage.

State Farm: Best For Students

State Farm auto insurance earned a 4.5 rating in our review. Consider this insurance company if you have student and teenage drivers. Its Drive Safe & Save™ program encourages drivers to improve skills while potentially earning a discount on rates.

State Farm has service areas in 48 states. It offers discounts for bundling multiple policies or having more than one vehicle on your auto insurance policy. You can obtain standard protection for bodily injury and liability coverage, collision, comprehensive, medical payments, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage. State Farm also offers rideshare coverage and roadside assistance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is NJM insurance cheap?

NJM auto insurance has some of the lowest rates in the states the company serves. We found that a single male could get an annual car insurance premium of $1,272.

Who has the cheapest car insurance in New Jersey?

For more information about how you can save money on insurance, check out our picks for the best car insurance in New Jersey. We found USAA and Progressive to be great choices for affordable coverage.

Can anyone get NJ Manufacturers Insurance?

Yes, most anyone who lives in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania can get auto insurance from NJM. Your car must be registered to the state you live in.

Does NJM auto insurance cover rental cars?

You are eligible for rental car coverage if you have collision coverage and other-than-collision coverage, also known as comprehensive car insurance.