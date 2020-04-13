Advertiser Disclosure

If you are a busy working adult, you may be all too familiar with companies not open when you need them on nights and weekends. Fortunately, there are many auto insurance providers that are available to assist you on Saturdays and Sundays with limited hours. If you need to manage your policy or file a claim, you may be able to find car insurance places open on Saturday.

Because it’s important to compare insurance providers before you commit to a policy, we’ve reviewed the best car insurance companies in areas like reputation, coverage options, affordability, customer reviews, discounts, and availability.

Keep reading to learn how auto insurance companies operate on weekends and find a provider who will support your busy schedule. You can also use the tool below to get quotes from companies in your area.

Are Car Insurance Companies Open On The Weekend?

Many drivers work during the traditional 9-to-5 business hours, which means they may wait until the weekend to run errands and handle responsibilities like managing their auto insurance policy. If you’re looking for insurance on the weekend, you may be in luck. Depending on your location, many insurance companies are open on the weekend.

Can I Get Insurance Over The Weekend?

The availability of your provider depends on the area you live and what tasks you are trying to complete. Many will not have open office hours on Saturdays, so you may not be able to walk in to start a policy.

Can I Get Insurance On A Sunday?

If you’re looking for car insurance open on Sunday, you may not be able to get service in-person. However, most car insurance companies have great tools to help you get a car insurance quote online over the weekend.

Why Do I Need Car Insurance Open On The Weekend?

Some offices will be open only to process insurance claims, provide roadside assistance, or make changes to your existing policy. Check out your insurer’s hours of operation to see if it has limitations on the services it provides over the weekend.

Use Online Tools Or Call 24/7

Most top auto insurance companies allow you to get insurance quotes online. These online tools are especially helpful, because they allow you to see an insurance comparison of many providers at once. You can also make payments, file claims, and request roadside assistance on a provider’s website. If you prefer the phone, you can manage your policy when you call a provider’s toll-free customer service number.

Is State Farm Open On The Weekends?

If you’re looking for car insurance places open on Saturday, State Farm auto insurance can be a great option. The company has local agents in your neighborhood, many who have limited office hours on Saturdays. You can find a number of locations open before noon on Saturdays, and you can manage your policy, file a claim, or get a quote during these office hours. Most agents will also be available by appointment after office hours and on the weekends if you can’t make it during those times.

To find a local agent near you, visit the State Farm site and type in your zip code. You can view local agents’ office hours and weekend availability.

A Closer Look At State Farm

State Farm is an insurance company known for its high level of customer satisfaction, which helped it earn a 4.5 rating in our review. This insurer offers standard liability insurance coverage, as well as optional protection like roadside assistance and rental car coverage.

Drivers can benefit from working with knowledgeable local State Farm agents who live in their neighborhood. State Farm has affordable rates with options for many discounts to save even more money. You can save up to 30 percent with the car insurance company’s Drive Safe & Save™ program.

Is Geico Open On The Weekends?

For customers with Geico auto insurance, Geico has some local agents who are available all day on Saturdays, while others are available in the mornings on Saturdays. You can file a claim, manage your policy, or start a new policy. Most locations are closed on Sundays.

To find local office hours for an agent near you, visit the Geico website. Navigate to the Contact Us page and select Find a Local Agent. Type in your zip code to find a Geico agent near you and view office hours or contact them to set an appointment.

A Closer Look At Geico

Geico is one of the largest auto insurers in the nation with a reputation thousands of drivers trust. This company earned a 4.5 rating from our research. It’s known for saving people money through affordable rates and great discounts for seniors, military members, student drivers, and more. Geico provides the minimum required liability coverage, as well as add-ons like mechanical breakdown insurance, rental reimbursement, and roadside assistance.

Independent Agents May Set Their Own Office Hours

If you need a car insurance provider with the flexibility of open office hours on the weekend, you may benefit from working with an independent agent. They operate differently than big brands and may have more availability.

Check your local office for its Saturday and Sunday hours. Agents set their own hours, which tend to be more convenient for busy customers. Most will have at least one day over the weekend when they are open to assist customers. You can generally schedule an appointment for Saturday, Sunday, or after hours.

What If You Buy A Car Over The Weekend?

When you’re shopping for and buying a new car over the weekend, you have to show proof of insurance before you can legally drive it off the lot. In this case, you’ll need to find car insurance open on the weekend. If you do not have an existing insurance policy, most providers will be available via phone or online 24/7.

For the quickest response, call the customer service line over the weekend. You can get a quote and sometimes even start a policy over the phone. Then, you can get proof of insurance emailed to you. You can also visit the carrier’s website to complete this process online.

If you already own a car that is insured, you may be covered for a new car you purchased over the weekend. Many car insurance policies extend coverage to qualifying vehicles like newly acquired cars. Check for a “newly acquired” provision in your auto insurance policy. It will state that the coverage protects a private passenger vehicle that’s purchased after your policy term starts.

This gives you time to shop for coverage for your new car or add the vehicle to your policy. It’s important to note that the grace period is limited, often between 14 and 30 days. Without full coverage, you may only have a four-day grace period for this automatic coverage. Do not rely on this provision for permanent coverage for your new car.

If you're looking for car insurance places open on Saturday to get quotes, keep in mind that you can always start online.