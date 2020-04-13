Advertiser Disclosure

Vehicle registrations and auto insurance can be tough to navigate, and you may find yourself asking: Can my car be registered in one state and insured in another?

Generally, the answer is no. Your car should be both registered and insured in your state of legal residence. Insuring your car in a state where you don’t reside is fraud. Insurance fraud carries heavy penalties, the least of which is that your claims will be denied.

If your vehicle is currently registered and insured in different states, you do not necessarily need to panic. If you have recently moved, you have some time to switch your car insurance policy (but do it ASAP). This article describes some of the common scenarios for having a car registered and insured in different states and explains how to switch your insurance when the time comes.

License, Registration, And Insurance

Your car should not be registered in one state and insured in another. Your driver’s license, registration, and car insurance need to match. In many states, you can’t even register your car until you’ve provided proof of insurance. Even states that allow you to register a car without proof of insurance require that you provide proof of insurance within a certain timeframe.

Whenever you move to a different state, you’re required to register your vehicle with that state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The timeframe in which you must do so varies by state. If you are visiting a state temporarily, you do not need to register your vehicle. All states allow you to drive an out-of-state car for a certain number of consecutive days (usually around a month).

State Timeframe to Register Your Vehicle Alabama 30 days Alaska 10 days Arizona 15 days Arkansas 30 days California 20 days Colorado 90 days Connecticut 60 days Delaware 60 days District of Columbia 30 days Florida 10 days Georgia 30 days Hawaii 30 days Idaho 90 days Illinois 30 days Indiana 60 days Iowa 30 days Kansas 90 days Kentucky 10 days Louisiana 30 days Maine 30 days Maryland 60 days Massachusetts As soon as you become an MA resident Michigan As soon as you become an MI resident Minnesota 60 days Mississippi 30 days Missouri 30 days Montana 60 days Nebraska 30 days Nevada 30 days New Hampshire 60 days New Jersey 60 days New Mexico 60 days New York 30 days North Carolina When previous registration expires or gainful employment in NC is accepted, whichever comes first North Dakota 20 days Ohio 30 days Oklahoma 30 days Oregon 30 days Pennsylvania 20 days Rhode Island 30 days South Carolina 45 days Tennessee 30 days Texas 30 days Utah 60 days Vermont 60 days Virginia 30 days Washington 30 days West Virginia 30 days Wisconsin 60 days Wyoming 30 days

After you establish residency in a new state, changing your license, registration, and auto insurance should be one of your first priorities.

Car Insurance

Changing your insurance policy is usually very easy. Simply contact your auto insurance carrier and explain that you’ve moved. Many providers let you change your policy online in a matter of minutes.

There are states where car insurance is not mandatory: Virginia and New Hampshire. These states have their own special rules for insurance, but they do both require you to register your vehicle.

Driver’s License

The process for obtaining a new license is different in each state. Contact your local DMV for details. In some cases, it is simply a matter of paperwork if you already have a license in another state.

In some states, the requirements are more burdensome. You might need to pass a written test. If you do need to take such a test, it is strongly advised that you spend some time studying first. The test may ask about obscure rules of which you are unaware. For example, do you know how old you need to be to ride in the back of a pickup truck in North Carolina?

Most state DMVs will provide free review materials online or at local offices.

Registration

Vehicle registration is also different between states, but is usually just a matter of paperwork and a fee. Most states require that you have in-state insurance and an in-state driver’s license before you can register your car, so you should take care of those things.

What If I Split My Time Between States?

Can your car be registered in one state and insured in another if you split your time between states? You may spend your winters in one place and summers in another. You may commute between states for work. You may live in Kansas City. In these cases, having your car registered in one state and insured in another may not be as much of an issue.

If you're frequently driving in multiple states, discuss the particulars with your insurer. The best thing you can do is accurately inform your car insurance agent of your situation and work out a personalized solution.

Failing to inform your auto insurance carrier of your multi-state status is a bad idea. It may save money in the short term, but when it comes time to file a claim, the truth will come out. You don’t want to pay into an insurance policy for years only to have your claim cancelled when you need it most.

Military Members

If you are a member of the military, the rules are a little different for you. Servicepeople declare residency in the state to which they intend to return after deployment. Laws differ in each state, but almost all states make registration exceptions for active-duty military. As long as your vehicle registration is current in your declared home state, you do not usually need to register in a state where you are deployed.

Temporary Moves

For temporary moves, you may not have to change your registration. Many states allow you to drive out-of-state vehicles for a certain number of days (usually around a month). Be aware that most states consider employment a means of establishing residency. If you are working in your temporary state, you will likely need to change your car insurance and registration.

College Students

If you are a college student attending school out of state, you will probably need to register any vehicle you bring with you. Speak with your auto insurance provider directly to find the best solution. If you need to leave your car behind, but need to keep it insured, there are options for reducing fees, like low-mileage discounts and parked car insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can my car be registered in one state and insured in another?

You almost always need to have your license, registration, and insurance in the same state. You usually cannot register a vehicle without first providing proof of insurance. Most states have a 10- to 60-day grace period until you need to update your insurance and registration after moving.

The state must also be your place of primary residence. If you have dual residency between two states, you should check with each state’s DMV and your car insurance provider to determine in which state to register and insure your vehicle.

Can I drive a car registered in a different state?

You must register your car in the state where you reside. When you visit other states, you are allowed to drive your car that is registered in your home state. Most states have rules for how long you can continue to operate a vehicle registered outside of the state. Check local laws, but the average is about 30 days.

How long do I have to register a vehicle with out-of-state plates?

How long you have to register a vehicle with out-of-state plates is different from state to state. In most cases, you will be fined if you do not register your vehicle within a certain amount of time after moving.

Does my license have to match my vehicle registration?

Your driver’s license needs to match your vehicle registration. In most states, you cannot register a vehicle without holding a state-issued license.