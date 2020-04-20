Advertiser Disclosure

Car insurance policies protect you and your vehicle in case of an accident or natural disaster, and a minimum level of coverage is required by law in most states. But can you have two car insurance policies?

There are a variety of reasons someone might consider holding two car insurance policies. In this guide, our review team answers commonly asked questions about having multiple car insurance policies to help you decide whether or not a second policy is right for you.

If you’re in the process of shopping for car insurance, we recommend getting a few quotes so you can compare coverage and cost. Use our tool below to get started.

In This Article:

Is It Legal To Have Two Car Insurance Policies?

It is legal to have two car insurance policies. Some people have a second car insurance policy in order to cover their classic or luxury vehicle. Many people accidentally have two car insurance policies because they forget that they have another active policy or mistakenly think that it expired.

While having two car insurance policies is legal, filing the same claim with two insurance companies is not. If you get paid by two car insurance companies for the same claim, you have committed insurance fraud.

Can You Have Two Insurance Policies On The Same Car?

You can technically have two car insurance policies on the same vehicle, but it is not recommended. Double-insuring a vehicle may violate the policies of one or both insurance carriers. In addition, if one of your insurance companies finds out that you own another policy on the same vehicle, that company may ask the other company to pay future claims. This could cause your claim payments to be delayed or not paid by either provider.

Can You Have Two Policies On Different Vehicles?

It is legal to have two car insurance policies on different vehicles. A common reason to do this is when your carrier can’t provide insurance on one of your vehicles, such as a classic car or luxury vehicle.

However, having two car insurance policies on different vehicles generally costs you more money, so it is not recommended. Many insurance providers offer multi-car discounts. And if you live in a household with multiple people, your existing insurance policy may require that all drivers in your household be added to your existing policy. This can potentially raise the rate of your insurance premium, so it is best to take advantage of the one plan you already have.

Can You Have Two Policies In The Same Household?

Two car insurance policies can be held in the same household for certain reasons. If someone in the household owns a classic or luxury car, they may need a different car insurance policy to cover that specific vehicle.

Insurance companies often require all members of a household who are licensed to be listed on a policy. If you hold two or more car insurance policies, you will likely have to add all of the other household members to each of your policies. Listing additional drivers can sometimes add cost to your plan, especially when a young driver is added. Because of that possibility, it is wise to stick with one auto insurance policy per household when possible.

Can My Significant Other And I Have Two Policies?

If you live with your boyfriend or girlfriend, they are a member of your household, and your car insurance company will likely ask them to be listed on your policy. Because adding someone to your policy could potentially raise your premium, it is generally recommended that you share one car insurance policy. You can also potentially get a multi-car discount by taking this action, too.

However, if you do not live with your boyfriend or girlfriend, they may already be covered under an auto insurance company’s “permissive use” clause. A permissive use clause allows drivers who do not live with you to operate your vehicle under your consent. Each insurance company has a different permissive use clause, but your significant other will generally be covered if they do not live with you.

It is important to note that if your significant other is not currently insured by another provider, they are typically not covered under the permissive use clause of your insurance policy. In addition, if your significant other drives your vehicle frequently (more than 10 to 15 times a year), they need to be added to your policy.

There are a few reasons to keep your car insurance policies separate if you do not live together. If you or your partner hold a poor driving record or bad credit score, adding yourself or your partner to the other’s policy will likely raise auto insurance rates. Another reason to have two car insurance policies would be if one of you drives a very expensive vehicle. By adding one to the other’s plan, the rates could potentially rise for both of you.

Our Recommended Auto Insurance Providers

If you plan to make a change to your auto insurance policy, we recommend reading our review of the best auto insurance companies. It could be a great time to switch your provider if you can get a better deal with a different company.

Insurance Provider USAA State Farm Geico Overall Rating 5.0 4.5 4.5 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A++ A++ A++ J.D. Power Claims Servicing Score 5 3 3 Usage-Based Insurance ✓ ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ ✓ New Car Replacement ✓ ✓ Multi-Car Discount Varies 20% 25%

Whenever you shop for insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare car insurance coverage. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.

Use our tool below to start comparing personalized car insurance quotes.