Nationwide and Progressive are two popular household names when it comes to car insurance. But is one a better choice for you and your vehicle? In this review, we’ll compare Nationwide vs Progressive over a variety of categories.

Both Nationwide and Progressive made our list of the best auto insurance companies in the nation. In the end, you may decide that getting a quote from both is your best option. After all, we always recommend getting several auto insurance quotes so you can compare coverage. Use our tool below to get started.

Nationwide And Progressive Highlight Reel

We found Nationwide car insurance to be the best option on the market for seniors, while Progressive car insurance is our first choice for high-risk drivers. However, we think both would provide excellent coverage for most drivers. Here’s a quick overview of our findings.

Nationwide Progressive Overall Rating 4.0 4.5 Superlative Best for Seniors Best for High-Risk Drivers Availability 50 states 50 states Coverage 4.5 4.0 Cost 3.5 3.5 Customer Service 3.5 3.5 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A+ BBB Rating A+ A+ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 3/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.4 4.3

Nationwide Vs Progressive: Coverage Options

Car insurance companies offer many different types of coverage to give customers the peace of mind they need. Compare these options from Nationwide vs Progressive to see which company has more of what you want:

Nationwide Progressive Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness Insurance ✓ ✓ Gap Insurance ✓ ✓ Deductible Savings ✓ ✓ Towing and Labor ✓ Total Loss Deductible Waiver ✓ Custom Parts And Equipment (CPE) ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓

Standout Coverage From Both Providers

Deductible savings bank: Both Progressive and Nationwide offer deductible savings banks. With Progressive, $50 will be subtracted from your collision and comprehensive deductible for every claim-free policy period. With Nationwide, your deductible will be decreased by $100 for every year you drive safely (up to $500).

Accident forgiveness: Nationwide’s accident forgiveness is available for customers in select states. It protects your car insurance rates from increasing after your first at-fault accident.

When comparing Nationwide vs Progressive, we prefer Progressive’s accident forgiveness. You can get small accident forgiveness automatically when you sign up – it includes claims for less than $500. Large accident forgiveness is available as an additional purchase for drivers who have been driving safely with Progressive for more than five years.

Standout Coverage From Nationwide

Towing and labor: Nationwide differentiates between its roadside assistance policy, which includes battery jumps, flat tire services, and towing, and its towing and labor policy that only covers the cost of a tow and labor for up to one hour. Progressive’s roadside assistance policy includes towing and labor and more roadside help.

Total loss deductible waiver: If you add this coverage to your policy, you won’t have to pay the cost of your collision or comprehensive deductible if your car is totaled in an accident.

Standout Coverage From Progressive

Custom parts and equipment: This type of protection covers any aftermarket installation that is stolen or damaged, including your car’s stereo system, custom paint job, and more.

Rideshare insurance: This type of coverage is for people who drive for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft. It covers the cost of medical expenses for you and your passenger, plus rental car reimbursement.

Nationwide Vs Progressive: Cost And Discounts

The cost of car insurance is a major factor when trying to decide what insurance company to choose and how satisfied you’ll be long-term. We compared the cost of policies from Progressive vs Nationwide and found that both offer competitive rates.

Here’s the driver profile we used:

23-year-old female driver

Located in North Carolina

Unmarried

Employed (not by the government)

Not a homeowner

We kept the coverages the same from each provider. Let’s compare the car insurance quotes we got for Nationwide vs Progressive:

Quote Coverage Nationwide $99.48 per month BI limits: 100/300 PD limits: $100,000 UM limits: 100/300 PIP: $15,000 with a $500 deductible Progressive $78.85 per month

We found that car insurance rates from Progressive were more affordable for our driver than Nationwide. Before making a final decision on cost though, it’s important to consider each provider’s discounts. The amount of discounts you qualify for will give you a better idea of which auto insurance company will be most cost-effective for your needs.

Nationwide Progressive Multiple Policies ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ ✓ Automatic Payments ✓ ✓ Usage-Based Rates ✓ ✓ Defensive Driver ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ Distant Student Discount ✓ Sign Online Discount ✓ Online Quote ✓ Multiple Vehicles ✓ Military Discount ✓ Teen Driver Discount ✓ Continuous Insurance ✓ Homeowner ✓ Pay in Full ✓ Paperless ✓ Automatic Payment ✓ Affinity Membership ✓

Standout Discounts From Nationwide

Affinity membership: Nationwide partners with multiple academic and professional organizations to give certain members and employees discounts on car insurance.

Standout Discounts From Progressive

Distant student discount: If a student on your policy goes to school 100 miles away from home or farther and doesn’t bring the insured car to school, you get a discount on your insurance.

Continuous insurance: You qualify for this discount if you haven’t had any lapses in insurance or cancellations in the past from any car insurance provider.

Name Your Price® tool: While not technically a discount, Progressive’s Name Your Price tool can provide great savings. If you go to Progressive to compare quotes, you can search for plans that fit your budget by inputting the price you want to pay for your car insurance first.

Comparing Usage-Based Discounts

Between Nationwide vs Progressive, both companies offer usage-based discount programs through mobile apps or plug-in devices. Here are some of the strengths we found in each program:

Nationwide’s SmartRide® Progressive Snapshot® Program Through the Nationwide mobile app or plug-in device Through the Progressive mobile app or plug-in device 10 percent discount for signing up Average discount of $26 for signing up Up to 40 percent off for safe driving Average discount of $145 for completing the program 3.7 stars on Google Play 4.2 stars on Google Play

Nationwide Vs Progressive: Quotes And Claims

Both Nationwide and Progressive offer online or over-the-phone quotes. To measure each company’s quotes processes, we looked to the J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study℠ that measured customer satisfaction for policy price, distribution channel, and policy offerings. Here were the results:

Nationwide : 828/1,000

: 828/1,000 Progressive: 838/1,000

These numbers tell us that customers are slightly more pleased with the shopping experience provided by Progressive when comparing Nationwide vs Progressive.

According to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study℠, Nationwide customers report higher satisfaction with claims servicing than Progressive customers. Nationwide earned 867 points out of a possible 1,000 in the study, and Progressive earned an 856 points.

Nationwide Vs Progressive: Ratings And Reviews

Before you make your final decision, let’s see what experts and current customers have to say about Nationwide and Progressive.

Both companies received A+ ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best. The BBB rates a company’s transparency and business practices, among other things, and AM Best rates a company’s financial strength.

To give you a better idea of the service you can expect by region, here’s how Nationwide and Progressive performed in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠. The study measured customer satisfaction with company interaction, policy offerings, the billing process, and other factors.

Region Nationwide Progressive California 780 821 Central 807 823 Florida 805 809 Mid-Atlantic 822 828 New England 822 825 New York 822 815 North Central 829 828 Northwest 765 797 Southeast 828 824 Southwest 755 807 Texas 829 816

*All ratings are based on a 1,000-point scale.

Finally, we took a look at customer reviews to compare Nationwide vs Progressive. BBB reviewers praised Nationwide for knowledgeable, professional representatives but complained about the slow claims process. Progressive, on the other hand, was complimented on exceptional customer service and put down for unexplained rate increases.

Nationwide Vs Progressive: Which Provider Is Best?

Coverage Progressive Cost And Discounts Progressive Quotes And Claims Processes Nationwide Ratings And Customer Reviews Progressive Overall Progressive Nationwide put up a strong fight in every category, but ultimately Progressive had higher ratings overall. Our research found that Progressive offers a better shopping experience, affordable prices, and stronger options for coverage. However, we still rate Nationwide highly and think many customers could find better coverage there if they value a smooth claims process.

