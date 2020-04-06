Advertiser Disclosure

Missouri-based Premier Protection Services is one of many extended warranty providers. Below, we’ve reviewed its coverage options, customer service, and market reputation.

One important thing we learned during our research is that Premier Protection Services may be out of business and no longer be selling extended warranties, despite its continued online presence. When we called its phone number, an extended warranty company named Drivers Protection answered. Both companies are based in Saint Louis, Missouri. However, it looks like some people may still be covered by Premier Protection Services.

If your Premier Protection Services coverage has expired or you were looking into this company’s services, we recommend reading our review of the best extended car warranty companies to learn about your other options and get quotes.

Summary: What We Think About Premier Protection Services

Premier Protection Service acts as a broker and sells vehicle protection plans from other companies like Marathon Group, Allegiance Administrators, and Royal. This company is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Pros Cons Accepted at all ASE-certified repair centers Only three coverage plans Sample contracts displayed online Benefits and limits vary greatly depending on the administrator of the plan Low Better Business Bureau rating

Premier Protection Services Coverage Options

If you’re able to get coverage from Premier Protection Service, the company offers three types of vehicle protection plans: exclusionary new car coverage, stated component coverage, and powertrain coverage.

As with most vehicle protection plans, coverage will begin 30 days and 1,000 miles after the date of purchase of the contract. Here is a quick overview of each plan.

Exclusionary New Vehicle Protection Plan: This is the most comprehensive level of coverage offered by Premier Protection Services and can be compared to a factory warranty or a bumper-to-bumper warranty. Under this coverage, all electrical and mechanical systems and components on the car are covered. However, some parts and services like wiper blades, tires, and oil changes are excluded under this plan.

While your service contract will contain a complete list of exclusions under this coverage, here are a few standard exclusions you can expect:

Repair or replacement due to pre-existing conditions

Parts not covered by the original manufacturer's warranty

Breakdown due to negligence or improper maintenance

Stated Component Vehicle Protection Plan: Stated component coverage provides protection for some important and expensive components of the car such as the engine, air conditioning, brakes, and fuel system, as well as many smaller parts. Since the exact items covered in each component group will vary by the administrator, we recommend referring to the sample contracts for a complete list.

Enhanced Powertrain Vehicle Protection Plan: Enhanced powertrain coverage is best suited for older and higher mileage vehicles and is designed to protect important car components such as the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axle assembly, fuel system, electrical system, and air conditioning.

Additional Benefits For Premier Protection Services Contracts

Depending on your contract administrator, your Premier Protection Services vehicle protection plan could include the following additional perks:

Roadside assistance

Towing

Rental reimbursement

Trip interruption services, such as meals and lodging

Since the availability of the benefits varies greatly by the administrator, we recommend referring to your service contract to determine your correct benefits. If your plan is administered by Royal, the roadside assistance benefit is not transferable and may not cover reimbursement of services by other providers.

Before signing any contract, it is important that you read through the terms and conditions carefully. Your Premier Protection Services auto warranty contract should specify your deductible and the limits of liability. It should also specify if the repairs will be performed using new or remanufactured parts, what is an accepted per hour rate for labor charges, and so on.

Premier Protection Services Contracts: Transfer And Renewal

If you sell your vehicle, you can transfer the plan to the new owner by paying a transfer fee ($50 to $75) or cancel the plan. Vehicle protection plans canceled within the first 30 days are generally eligible for a full refund. If you cancel your Premier Protection Services car warranty contract after the first 30 days, you will have to pay a cancellation fee ($50 to $150) and receive a prorated refund.

Premier Protection Services Quotes And Claims Process

You may no longer be able to get a quote from Premier Protection Services. When you call the number listed on the website, you may be directed to a different company.

No matter what extended warranty provider you speak to, do not feel pressured to make an immediate decision to purchase the contract. Always remember to read through the inclusions, terms, and conditions carefully before you sign on the dotted line.

While the online sample contracts will help you gain a rough understanding of what would be covered under each plan, you should refer to your own contract for specific details.

Filing A Claim

Premier Protection Services car warranty plans are accepted at all dealerships and ASE-certified repair facilities in the country. If you have a breakdown, you should take reasonable steps to prevent any further damage and get the vehicle towed to a repair facility.

You will need to provide the repair shop a copy of your contract and your contract number. Both you and the repair facility should contact the administrator to get prior authorization for the repairs. Repairs without prior authorization may not be eligible for coverage. Exceptions may be made in some cases where the breakdown occurs after normal business hours and the repair costs less than $400. However, you should still inform the administrator of the repairs as early as possible.

Upon diagnosis, the administrator will issue an authorization number. This number should appear on your repair receipts. If a teardown is deemed necessary, you will have to authorize it and pay the costs. The administrator will pay for the teardown if the breakdown is caused by a covered part.

If your claim is approved, the payment will be made directly to the repair shop or you will be reimbursed for the repair costs. If you have a deductible, you will be required to pay it directly to the repair shop.

Premier Protection Services Cost

Factors such as the make, model, year, and mileage of your car and the type of coverage you want will determine the total cost of your vehicle protection plan. Each contract is specific to a particular car.

Premier Protection Services Customer Reviews

Premier Protection Services is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is rated C- by the organization. The company’s business profile on BBB currently displays a “Believed to be out of business” notification because mail sent to the business address was returned. All five customer reviews for the company have a low one-star rating and describe “rude, unprofessional” behavior.

Out of seven complaints filed against Premier Protection Services on the BBB in the last three years, one has been closed in the last 12 months. Issues reported by customers include long delays in cancelation and obtaining refunds, misleading marketing, and aggressive sales practices. When we called the phone number listed on the website, the call went to “Drivers Protection” instead of Premier Protection Services.

Our Verdict: Premier Protection Services

Premier Protection Services offers three standard vehicle protection plan options, and its plans are accepted at all ASE-certified repair shops in the country. However, the fact that it may be out of business will likely lead you to select another company.

If you call Premier Protection Services’ number and talk to Drivers Protection, make sure to ask for additional information about the company’s plans and see what information you can find. In our research, we couldn’t find a Drivers Protection website, but we found it has a B- BBB rating, has been in business for two years, and has not accumulated many customer reviews. The representatives we spoke to over the phone were friendly and answered our questions. Drivers Protection uses mostly different providers than the ones Premier Protection Services uses, so coverage options will likely vary between the two companies.

Alternate Extended Warranty Providers

Shopping around for an extended warranty is a smart way to ensure you get the best coverage and benefits for your money. We recommend getting at least three quotes before you make a decision.

To help you save time, we’ve researched several of the best extended warranty providers, including Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield. These companies all have strong reputations in the industry and offer a variety of coverage options. Contact each company to get quotes.

