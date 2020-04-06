Advertiser Disclosure

If you aren’t a United States citizen, there are special details to consider before buying a car, like how to get licensed and insured. This guide provides a summary of everything you need to know about car insurance for international students.

We’ve also reviewed the best car insurance companies in the country, and our recommendations are a good place to start for anyone looking to buy car insurance, including international students.

The chart below gives an overview of what we believe are the best auto insurance companies for international students, but be sure to read the entire guide for a more detailed analysis. Also try our quote comparison tool to compare car insurance rates in your area.

Best Car Insurance For International Students

Provider Our Rating Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating Good Student Discount Non-Owner Insurance Geico 4.5 / 5 A+ Yes Yes State Farm 4.5 / 5 A+ Yes Yes Erie Insurance 4.0 / 5 A+ No Yes AAA 4.0 / 5 A+ Yes No Auto-Owners Insurance 4.0 / 5 A+ Yes No

Car Insurance Requirements For International Students

U.S. cities are spaced far apart, and public transportation within and between these cities is often poor or nonexistent. Access to a car and the ability to drive is a necessity for many living in the United States.

In addition to the car itself, all drivers need two things: a driver’s license and proof of insurance. Insurance is important, because car accidents aren’t only dangerous – they’re expensive. Even a low-speed crash can cause damages ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 or higher.

Car insurance for international students works the same as it does for everyone else in the United States. However, buying car insurance isn’t always simple, partly because there are a variety of different types of car insurance. Most providers offers the following standard coverages:

Liability coverage : Liability auto insurance pays for injuries to other people and property damage in the event of an accident where you are at fault. It will not help pay for your own car’s repairs.

: Liability auto insurance pays for injuries to other people and property damage in the event of an accident where you are at fault. It will not help pay for your own car’s repairs. Collision coverage : Collision pays for repairs to your car in the event of a collision with another vehicle or object. It will cover the cost of your own repairs, even if it was you that caused the accident.

: Collision pays for repairs to your car in the event of a collision with another vehicle or object. It will cover the cost of your own repairs, even if it was you that caused the accident. Comprehensive coverage : Comprehensive car insurance pays for repairs to your vehicle after non-collision events such as theft or natural disasters.

: Comprehensive car insurance pays for repairs to your vehicle after non-collision events such as theft or natural disasters. Personal injury protection (PIP) : PIP pays for your medical expenses that result from an accident and may even reimburse lost wages if your injuries cause you to miss work.

: PIP pays for your medical expenses that result from an accident and may even reimburse lost wages if your injuries cause you to miss work. Medical payments (MedPay) : MedPay covers your medical expenses as well as those of your passengers.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Even though car insurance is legally required by most states, not every driver has it. UM/UIM will pay to repair your vehicle after an accident with an uninsured driver or a driver that cannot cover the full cost of damages.

Minimum insurance requirements vary by state, so be sure to check local laws. In most cases, it’s not a good idea to purchase only the minimum required coverage. Many states only require liability insurance, which will not pay for repairs to your own vehicle if you are at fault. You can even be sued if you cause an accident and your insurance does not cover the entire cost of the repairs.

Car Insurance Alternatives

There are some cases in which you can drive without purchasing standard car insurance for international students. If you plan on buying a car, you will need car insurance. If you only plan to drive in the U.S. for a short period of time, you might choose to rent a car instead of buying one. When you rent a car, insurance is usually included under the rental agreement.

Other alternatives to consider are short-term car insurance and non-owner insurance. These are cheaper than annual plans and good options if you will only drive for a short period of time. Non-owner insurance can be used if you do not own a car but intend to regularly borrow a friend’s vehicle.

How To Get A U.S. Driver’s License

In addition to car insurance for international students, you need a license to drive legally in the U.S. In fact, you will not be able to purchase insurance if you do not first have a driver’s license. International students can apply for a state-issued driver’s license or buy an international driver’s permit.

Driver’s License

Any F, M, or J non-immigrant in lawful status is able to apply for a driver’s license in the U.S., though the specific requirements and steps for doing so are different in each state. If you want to get a license, it’s best to seek advice from someone in the international student affairs office at your school.

While the details for getting a license are different in every state, you will generally need your passport, visa, and proof of legal residence – which could include a national ID, recent utility bill, recent bank statement, or rental payment statement. You will need to fill out various forms, which you can learn more about at your international student affairs office.

Once you’ve collected the necessary documents, the process for getting a driver’s license is the same as it is for any U.S. citizen. This usually includes:

Eye exam : You will be allowed to wear corrective lenses to complete the eye exam. If you do so, this will be noted on your license, and you will be required to wear glasses or contacts whenever driving.

: You will be allowed to wear corrective lenses to complete the eye exam. If you do so, this will be noted on your license, and you will be required to wear glasses or contacts whenever driving. Written test : The specifics of this test are different in every state. Most states have online resources and/or study guides available at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

: The specifics of this test are different in every state. Most states have online resources and/or study guides available at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Driving test: The specifics of this test also vary by state, but generally require you show an ability to follow basic traffic laws and perform regular driving actions like turning and parking.

International Driver’s Permit

An international driver’s permit acts the same as a driver’s license and can be used to purchase car insurance for international students. To apply for one, you must have a driver’s license in your home country for at least six months.

An international driver’s permit is valid for one year and can be renewed. You can only buy an international driver’s permit from American Automobile Association or American Automobile Touring Alliance.

Where To Find Car Insurance For International Students

Once you have a driver’s license or an international driver’s permit, you will be able to buy car insurance. Be aware that many insurance companies will request a driving history record from your home country.

There are numerous car insurance providers in the United States, and the cost of coverage – an annual or semi-annual fee called a premium – varies depending on several factors:

City you live in

Driving record

Vehicle make and model

Age

Gender

Marital status

Credit score

Profession

There is no one best option for everyone, so it is important to compare car insurance quotes if you want to save money.

Unfortunately, car insurance for international students tends to be expensive. Young drivers and those without a credit score or much driving experience are likely to have higher premiums. There are companies that offer special discounts to students and safe drivers though, so it isn’t impossible to find a good auto insurance rate.

We recommend you start with our suggestions and use the quote tool below to compare rates and find the best policy for you.

Geico

Geico auto insurance is well-known for a reason. The car insurance company has a high level of customer satisfaction, stable financial status, and often the cheapest auto insurance rates.

Geico is a good choice for car insurance for international students, because it offers premium discounts for student drivers in good academic standing. Geico has also partnered with the National Association of Graduate-Professional Students (NAGPS) to offer special discounts to members, and Geico offers some of the lowest prices for non-owner insurance.

State Farm

State Farm is known for handling claims quickly. Like Geico, it has a high level of customer satisfaction and offers discounts for student drivers with good grades. When we performed our industry review, we named State Farm auto insurance the best for students for its many discount opportunities and programs like Steer ClearⓇ, a safe driving app for drivers under age 25.

Note that State Farm car insurance is not available in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. State Farm also offers low prices on non-owner insurance.

Erie Insurance

Erie auto insurance is a good choice for new drivers looking for discounts for safe driving or reduced usage (like if you don’t plan to drive your vehicle for 90 consecutive days). The reduced usage discount may be attractive if you plan to leave the U.S. for a summer between semesters.

Keep in mind that Erie is a regional insurance provider and only available in the following locations:

District of Columbia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

AAA (American Automobile Association)

AAA car insurance is a good choice for younger drivers because the insurer offers a student discount. We recommend AAA because it is an industry leader with good customer feedback, though the quality of service seems to vary from state to state. To purchase AAA insurance, you need to first be a member of AAA’s roadside assistance program.

Auto-Owners Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance offers competitively priced policies and student driver discounts. You may be able to find some of the cheapest car insurance for international students. Like Erie, Auto-Owners is only available in select states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I get car insurance with an international driver’s license?

If your driver’s license was issued outside of the U.S. and you have had it for at least six months, you are eligible to purchase an international driver’s permit. Contact either American Automobile Association or American Automobile Touring Alliance to purchase an international driver’s permit.

You can buy car insurance in the U.S. if you have either a U.S. driver’s license or an international driver’s permit.

What is the cheapest auto insurance for international students?

Auto insurance premiums vary based on many factors, and there is no one cheapest option for everyone. The best choice for you depends on your needs and personal details. To find cheap car insurance for international students, shop around and compare prices.

In general, we recommend Geico and State Farm for students because they offer good student discounts. Auto-Owners Insurance is also a low-cost choice for international students but is not available in every state.

Can non-citizens get car insurance?

Non-citizens can get car insurance if they have a valid U.S. driver’s license or an international driver’s permit. Car insurance is required in most states for anyone driving on public roads.

Will a foreign license work in the U.S.?

Rules vary by state, but many states require that people with foreign licenses get an international driver’s permit. You can buy an international driver’s permit from (and only from) American Automobile Association or American Automobile Touring Alliance.

Do I need a U.S. license to buy car insurance?

To buy car insurance, you need either a U.S. driver’s license or an international driver’s permit. In order to purchase an international driver’s permit, you will need to have a license issued by a foreign government for at least six months.

How do I get a U.S. driver’s license?

The specific steps to obtaining a U.S. driver’s license are different for each state. Usually, the process includes an eye exam, written test, and driving test. Non-citizens may also be required to provide a passport, visa, proof of legal residence, and various paperwork in order to obtain a license.

Do I need car insurance?

Insurance laws vary by state, but almost every state requires that all drivers have car insurance. If you do not plan on driving a car, you do not need car insurance for international students. If you rent a car, insurance is likely to be included in your rental agreement.

