Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from Century Warranty Services? Choosing an extended car warranty company is an important and often time-consuming decision.

In this guide, we’ll make it easier for you to decide on Century Warranty Services by reviewing the company, its coverage, and sharing user reviews.

What Is Century Warranty Services And What Makes It Appealing?

Century Warranty Services is a company based in Jacksonville, Florida that provides vehicle service contracts for cars through its nationwide authorized retailers.

With over 6,000 authorized retailers and 42 years of experience, Century Warranty Services is a major player in the warranty industry.

What Makes Century Warranty Services Appealing?

Years in business: When combining Century Warranty Services’ experience with that of its affiliated companies, Century has over 40 years of business experience. Excellent BBB rating: Century Warranty Services received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Stable backing: Century Warranty Services is backed by Courtesy Insurance Company, which received an A+ rating by AM Best, a U.S. credit rating agency.

What Does Century Warranty Services’ Extended Warranty Cover?

Century Warranty Services has three different coverage levels: Sentry Guard Max, Sentry Care, and Power Care. However, the company may only offer one or two of its plans to you depending on your vehicle’s mileage, make, and model.

The components that each plan covers is detailed in the table below. The company’s Sentry Guard Max plan is the highest level of coverage, while its Power Care plan is the lowest level of coverage.

Component Sentry Guard Max Sentry Care Power Care Engine ✓ ✓ ✓ Transmission/Transaxle ✓ ✓ ✓ Drive Axle ✓ ✓ ✓ Steering ✓ ✓ Brakes ✓ ✓ Air Conditioning ✓ ✓ Front Suspension ✓ ✓ Rear Suspension ✓ ✓ Electrical (Basic) ✓ ✓ Cooling ✓ ✓ Electrical (Expanded) ✓ Fuel System ✓

Each plan also comes with these benefits:

Fluid Coverage : Century Warranty Services covers needed fluid replacements during your vehicle’s repair.

Rental car reimbursement : Century Warranty Services reimburses up to $40 per day for 10 days.

Towing : Up to $100 per breakdown is covered by Century Warranty Services.

Trip Interruption Coverage: Century Warranty Services reimburses travel costs up to $100 per day for five days when your car breaks down more than 100 miles away from home.

What Does Century Warranty Services’ Extended Warranty Cost?

The cost of an extended warranty depends on your vehicle’s mileage, age, and model. Generally, an extended warranty will cost you somewhere between $350 to $1,500 per year.

Century Warranty Services did not provide any information on its warranty cost online, but one customer review revealed that Century’s top plan cost them $4,766, without indicating their plan’s length. It is likely that $4,766 would cover them for at least three to four years.

Regarding deductibles, there doesn’t seem to be one standard deductible for Century Warranty Services, but some customer reviews mentioned that their personal deductible was $100.

For more information on the topic of cost, we recommend that our readers review our article on extended car warranty cost.

Century Warranty Services Reviews

As with all companies, Century Warranty Services received some positive reviews and some negative reviews online.

In general, customers say that Century Warranty Services does a good job of covering expensive repairs, but that their customer service needs improvement.

Below are two sample positive and negative reviews highlighting these themes.

Positive:

“I'm glad I purchased this warranty! It was the top plan, for $4,766.00. I made money with the amount of costly repairs. My vehicle has air suspension, and it was a $1,000 repair x the 4 corners of the vehicle. And, I had a rear motor oil leak that was over $2,000! They covered all the repairs!” – Peter via Consumer Affairs

“I purchased a 2012 Yukon and have had to use the Century warranty, and it's been quick. They have come through every time minus my $100 deductible. On any used vehicle I would recommend Century warranty.” – Scott via Consumer Affairs

Negative:

“I talked to many customer service providers. Few were helpful, many were complete jerks, and none knew how to read the notes about how my contract was updated and I had an open case.” – Danielle via Consumer Affairs

“According to the dealer and Century, they'll refund your contract and prorate it accordingly. I have yet to receive a refund or confirmation of a refund being processed and it has been 3 months since I have formally initiated the process through Emich Chevrolet in Lakewood Colorado.” – James via Consumer Affairs

Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties

While Century Warranty Services offers fairly comprehensive plans and covers their customers’ repairs, we cannot recommend this provider to our readers. We noticed concerning reviews regarding Century Warranty Services’ customer service online, and the company’s website was flagged as a “not private connection” by our browser on both desktop and mobile, putting us at potential risk of a privacy breach.

CARCHEX and Endurance come out ahead of Century Warranty Services for the following reasons:

Safer websites: CARCHEX and Endurance both offer customer-friendly websites with a safe connection. Free quotes: CARCHEX and Endurance allow prospective customers to enter their vehicle’s details online for a free quote, saving them time. Sample contracts available online: By uploading their sample contracts online, CARCHEX and Endurance give prospective customers full transparency to their plan’s details and coverage. Industry partnerships: CARCHEX partners with a number of significant industry companies, including Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com. Endurance partners with Andretti Motorsports, a highly successful auto racing company. These partnerships demonstrate leadership in the extended warranty industry.

Deciding Between CARCHEX and Endurance

Deciding between CARCHEX and Endurance? To help you make your decision, we’ve provided a few recommendations below. In general, you can’t go wrong with either of these strong choices for extended warranty coverage.

Receive a free quote from each provider and compare the cost. Read our CARCHEX vs. Endurance review. Read a sample contract from each provider and compare their coverage plans against each other.

For more information on one provider specifically, read our CARCHEX review or Endurance review.

