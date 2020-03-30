Advertiser Disclosure

Carvana is an online used car retailer that allows customers to shop, sell, finance or trade-in cars through its website.

A Tempe, Arizona based provider, Carvana was reportedly the fastest-growing used automobile dealer in the U.S. in 2018. As of February 2020, Carvana offers as-soon-as-next day delivery for its vehicles in 161 markets across the U.S.

In addition to its online car business, Carvana sells an extended warranty named CarvanaCareTM. Although Carvana sells these extended warranty plans, Carvana is not the plan administrator. CarvanaCare’s extended warranty plan is administered by SilverRock, a third-party warranty company.

In this article, our review team discusses the details of Carvana’s extended warranty plan and how it compares to other leading providers.

Carvana’s Limited Warranty

Before evaluating Carvana’s extended warranty, it is worth noting the factory warranty that comes with every vehicle purchased from Carvana.

Carvana’s limited warranty, or “Worry Free Guarantee,” entitles every new Carvana vehicle to 100 days/4,189 miles of coverage for needed repairs. While Carvana will cover most of the cost of your repair, there is a $50 copay each time Carvana’s limited warranty is used.

The “Worry Free Guarantee” covers repairs on all assemblies and parts on your vehicle except:

Interior or exterior cosmetic imperfections Replaceable/wearable parts Recommended maintenance Aftermarket accessories

Carvana’s limited warranty also comes with roadside assistance, including towing, jump start, and flat tire assistance. In addition, locksmith assistance and emergency gas/fluids assistance are also offered.

Drivers may find Carvana’s “Worry Free Guarantee” helpful for the short-term, but most vehicle owners who desire long-term coverage will need a warranty much longer than 100 days or 4,189 miles.

CarvanaCare: Extended Warranty Coverage And Cost

CarvanaCare Repair Coverage

In contrast with many other reputable car warranty providers, you can only purchase CarvanaCare at the time you purchase your vehicle or by the end of Carvana’s seven-day money back guarantee period.

CarvanaCare is only offered to some of Carvana’s vehicles being sold online. For example, CarvanaCare was not offered for a 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe being sold on its website.

CarvanaCare’s coverage includes:

Transmission/Transfer case

Engine

Fuel system

Heating and A/C

Steering

Ignition system

Suspension

Brake system

Cooling system

Electrical systems

Front/rear wheel drive

Emissions

Exhaust

Electric/hybrid coverage

Every CarvanaCare plan comes with the roadside assistance offered through Carvana’s limited warranty, including towing, jump start, and flat tire assistance. The company’s locksmith assistance and emergency gas/fluids assistance is also provided to its extended warranty customers.

Based on the information provided to us, CarvanaCare seems fairly comprehensive and is competitive with other providers. However, we recommend that our readers study the sample contract they receive for CarvanaCare before purchasing an extended warranty plan.

Sample contracts can reveal differences in coverage between extended warranty providers that are not evident when comparing high-level descriptions on providers’ websites or brochures.

CarvanaCare Plan Options

CarvanaCare offers two different coverage plans based on the particular vehicle being sold by the company.

In the table below, our review team compared the offered coverage terms for three different Carvana vehicles.

As you can see, Carvana offers more coverage in terms of mileage of coverage and years of coverage to newer vehicles. The reason for the company doing this is that newer vehicles are less likely to have issues.

Vehicle 2019 Kia Forte 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2015 Ford Edge Number of Miles 22,951 miles 37,478 miles 33,499 miles Offered CarvanaCare Coverage 48 months/90,000 miles

60 months/100,00 miles 36 months/90,000 miles

60 months/100,000 miles 24 months/60,000 miles

48 months/90,000 miles

Cost

Carvana does not disclose the cost of CarvanaCare. The cost of an extended warranty depends on a vehicle’s age, model, and mileage. Generally, an extended warranty will cost you somewhere between $350 to $1,500 per year.

Carvana’s deductible is dependent on the plan you purchase, but the highest deductible is only $50.

For more information on the topic of cost, read our article on extended car warranty cost.

Concerns With CarvanaCare

While CarvanaCare could potentially be a good fit for some drivers, we cannot recommend this extended warranty to our readers for the following reasons:

Strict timeline for purchasing : Our review team believes that an extended warranty should be able to be purchased whenever someone feels that it is a good fit for them. Since CarvanaCare has to be purchased by the end of the company’s seven-day money back guarantee, some customers may feel rushed to purchase the plan.

: Our review team believes that an extended warranty should be able to be purchased whenever someone feels that it is a good fit for them. Since CarvanaCare has to be purchased by the end of the company’s seven-day money back guarantee, some customers may feel rushed to purchase the plan. No free quote or sample contract online: Free quotes and sample contracts allow prospective customers to compare important plan details and costs so they can make an educated decision on a provider.

Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties

Our review team has examined several extended warranty companies, and we found that both CARCHEX and Endurance are excellent providers.

CARCHEX and Endurance come out ahead of CarvanaCare for the following reasons.

Free quotes and sample contracts online: CARCHEX and Endurance allow prospective customers to enter their vehicle’s details online for a free quote, saving them time. They also offer sample contracts online so that customers can compare their coverage terms before making a decision. Available to all prospective customers: CARCHEX and Endurance are available to all prospective customers, not just Carvana customers. No strict timeline for purchasing: CARCHEX and Endurance warranties can be purchased whenever a customer wants to purchase them, as long as their vehicle is within their reasonable coverage limits.

Deciding Between CARCHEX and Endurance

Deciding between CARCHEX and Endurance? To help you make your decision, we’ve provided a few recommendations below. In general, you can’t go wrong with either of these strong choices for extended warranty coverage.

Receive a free quote from each provider and compare the cost Read our CARCHEX vs. Endurance review Read a sample contract from each provider and compare their coverage plans against each other.

