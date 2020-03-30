Advertiser Disclosure

Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from VehicleOne?

In this guide, we make it easier for you to decide on VehicleOne by reviewing the company and its coverage in comparison to other leading extended warranty providers.

What Is A VehicleOne Extended Warranty?

A VehicleOne extended warranty is a vehicle service contract offered by Ally Financial, a financial services and bank holding company. A Detroit, Michigan based provider, Ally Financial is one of the largest banks and car finance companies in the U.S.

In 2000, Ally Financial acquired Universal Warranty Corporation (UWC), an automotive financial services company which owns the VehicleOne brand. Since its inception in 1982, UWC has serviced nearly 2.5 million customers and paid out $1.5 billion dollars in claims.

What Does A VehicleOne Extended Warranty Cover?

There are four different types of VehicleOne extended warranties: Basic, Major, Select, and Premium.

Below is a table that compares the provider’s four different warranty plans. As you can see from the table provided, VehicleOne’s plans offer optional add-ons that you can pay to include. For more details on each of VehicleOne’s specific protection plans, you can visit the vehicle service contract section of Ally Financial’s website.

In addition to the coverage below, every VehicleOne warranty plan also comes with these additional benefits:

Towing Coverage : Covers up to $100 per occurrence for towing expenses related to covered repairs.

: Covers up to $100 per occurrence for towing expenses related to covered repairs. Lost key/Lock out : Covers up to $35 for locksmith services if your keys are lost, broken or accidentally locked in your vehicle. This service is not available in Kansas.

: Covers up to $35 for locksmith services if your keys are lost, broken or accidentally locked in your vehicle. This service is not available in Kansas. Roadside assistance : Provides emergency roadside assistance services, including jumpstart, out-of-gas fuel delivery and flat tire change.

: Provides emergency roadside assistance services, including jumpstart, out-of-gas fuel delivery and flat tire change. Rental : Provides coverage up to $35 per day when your vehicle is undergoing covered repairs.

: Provides coverage up to $35 per day when your vehicle is undergoing covered repairs. Trip interruption: Covers up to $75 per day in unplanned hotel and food expenses when you’re stranded over 100 miles from home and haven’t reached your destination. This service is not available in Kansas.

Premium Select Major Basic Engine (Turbocharger / Supercharger) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Transmission & Transfer Case ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Drive Axle (Front and Rear) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Steering ✓ ✓ ✓ X Brakes ✓ ✓ ✓ X Engine Cooling ✓ ✓ ✓ X Fuel System ✓ ✓ ✓ X Suspension (Front and Rear) ✓ ✓ X X Heating & Air Conditioning ✓ ✓ X X Electrical Components ✓ ✓ X X High Tech ✓ Optional Optional Optional Seals & Gaskets ✓ Optional Optional Optional Luxury Electronics Optional Optional Optional Optional Wear and Tear Optional Optional Optional Optional

What Does A VehicleOne Warranty Cost?

The cost of a VehicleOne extended warranty depends on a variety of factors including your vehicle’s model, age, and mileage.

Ally Financial’s website does not offer free quotes, so it is not clear how the cost of a VehicleOne extended warranty compares to other leading providers.

For more information on extended warranty costs, check out our article comparing leading providers’ car warranty costs.

Is A VehicleOne Extended Warranty Worth It?

Our review team likes VehicleOne’s variety of protection plans and additional benefits, but we cannot recommend this provider to our readers for the following reasons:

No free quote available: An online free quote form allows prospective customers to enter their vehicle’s details so that a sales representative can quickly contact them with a relevant warranty plan and cost. This saves customers considerable time and hassle. Extra step required: VehicleOne warranties have to be purchased through a participating dealership. Because of this, you have to call their customer service line to find out which dealerships VehicleOne works with. This adds significant time to the buying process.

Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties

Our review team has examined several extended warranty companies, and we found that both CARCHEX and Endurance are excellent providers.

CARCHEX and Endurance come out ahead of VehicleOne for the following reasons:

Free quotes: CARCHEX and Endurance allow prospective customers to enter their vehicle’s details online for a free quote, saving them time. Reputation: CARCHEX holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Endurance won a 2019 Stevie Award for its outstanding employee benefits. Industry partnerships: CARCHEX partners with major players in the industry, including Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com. Endurance partners with Andretti Motorsports, a highly successful auto racing company.

Deciding Between CARCHEX and Endurance

Deciding between CARCHEX and Endurance? To help you make your decision, we’ve provided a few recommendations below. In general, you can’t go wrong with either of these strong choices for extended warranty coverage.

Receive a free quote from both providers and compare the cost Read our CARCHEX vs. Endurance review Read a sample contract from each provider and compare their coverage plans against each other.

