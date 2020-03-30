Advertiser Disclosure

Vehicle protection plans kick in after the factory warranty has expired and help pay for expensive repairs that could otherwise wreck your budget. You can buy these “extended warranties” from the dealership at the time of vehicle purchase or later from a reputable third-party provider.

Here, we will explore vehicle protection plans from AutoNation, America’s largest dealership chain, and how it compares with other providers like CARCHEX in terms of coverage, customer service, and additional benefits. We reviewed several of the best extended car warranty companies in the market today. Call or submit quote forms from your top choices and compare prices to get the best protection plan for your vehicle.

Summary: What We Think About AutoNation Extended Warranty

Founded in 1996, AutoNation is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. with more than 300 stores coast to coast. The company operates dealerships for many manufacturers like Chevrolet, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, and Land Rover and sells new and pre-owned vehicles. It also offers car repair and maintenance services and other types of protection plans, such as appearance protection.

Pros Cons Multiple deductible options Limited information available about plans Accepted at all licensed repair facilities Customer service quality varies by location Transferable No online quotes or purchases

AutoNation Vehicle Protection Plans

AutoNation offers five vehicle protection plans to suit different needs and budgets.

Platinum coverage is similar to that of a bumper-to-bumper warranty and includes all car parts and breakdowns other than listed exclusions.

Gold provides coverage for advanced car components like the anti-lock brake system and power window motors, as well as advanced hybrid/electric vehicle components like the onboard battery charging system and battery charge controller.

Silver provides coverage for listed parts in the Engine and Powertrain plans plus listed parts of the steering, front suspension, brakes, electrical, air conditioning, and additional hybrid/electric vehicle components. Seals and gaskets are covered in the Engine, Power Train, and Silver plans only if they have to be replaced in conjunction with a covered repair.

Powertrain provides coverage for the parts listed in the Engine coverage plan plus listed parts of the front-wheel drive, real-wheel drive, transmission, and key hybrid/electric vehicle components.

Engine provides coverage for listed parts of the engine.

Additional Perks

All AutoNation vehicle protection plans come with these additional perks:

24/7 emergency roadside assistance includes up to $100 per occurrence for services like locksmith, towing, flat tire, gas delivery, and battery jump-start.

Rental car reimbursement includes up to $35 per day for a maximum of 10 days if your car is being repaired for a covered breakdown. If the repair can’t be completed due to delays in parts or any other reasonable cause, the benefit can be extended for another five days.

Trip interruption benefits include up to $200 per day for up to five days if a covered breakdown occurs 100 miles from home.

Exclusions And Plan Limitations

Like most extended warranty companies, AutoNation does not cover routine maintenance services, vehicle modifications, non-standard use, breakdowns caused by negligence or misuse, pre-existing conditions, or damage due to collision in its vehicle protection plans.

Car parts like tires, wheels, glass, glass, upholstery, and body panels are also excluded from the coverage.

If you fail to perform the maintenance services as required by your owner’s manual, you may be denied coverage. It is always a good idea to read the service contract carefully and familiarize yourself with all the exclusions and limitations to avoid unpleasant surprises later.

Other Vehicle Protection Programs From AutoNation

In addition to its extended warranties, AutoNation also offers the following vehicle protection programs:

Tire and Wheel Protection Plans provide coverage for flat tires and wheels due to road hazards such as glass, nails, debris, and potholes. It has a zero deductible and covers the replacement tires and wheels for the duration of the plan.

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) covers the difference between the actual cash value of your vehicle and the remaining amount left on your loan if your vehicle is ever declared a total loss.

Appearance Protection Plans cover your vehicle inside out by applying products that protect and maintain the appearance of the vehicle.

Excess Wear and Tear Protection provides coverage for common repairs up to $5,000 when you turn in your leased vehicle. Covered repairs include paint damage, rips, tears, stains, exterior surface dents, and excess tire wear. This plan is available for leases with terms up to seven years and has a zero deductible.

Theft Protection installs traceable security codes on various parts of your vehicle. These security codes are accessible to law enforcement and act as a theft deterrent and stolen vehicle recovery system. This plan also includes identity theft coverage.

AutoNation Extended Warranty Quotes And Claims Process

AutoNation doesn’t offer online quotes or purchases, which is standard for extended auto warranties. Costs are normally customized to your car, so prices vary.

Contact your nearest store if you are interested in purchasing a plan. AutoNation has a Find A Store tool online.

To initiate a claim for a covered repair, AutoNation extended warranty customers should first call the administrator and obtain prior authorization. In some cases, you may have to authorize the repair facility to perform a teardown to diagnose the cause of the breakdown. AutoNation will pay for this service only if the breakdown is determined to be covered by your contract.

While AutoNation vehicle protection plans allow you to take your vehicle to any licensed repair facility in the country for repairs, you may have different deductibles if you choose to go to a repair center in the AutoNation Repair Network or outside the network.

AutoNation Vehicle Protection Plan Cancellation And Transfer

You can cancel your AutoNation extended warranty at any time by contacting the selling store or the administrator. The administrator will require written notice, a copy of the agreement, and an odometer reading statement. If you cancel the agreement within 60 days of the date of purchase of the contract and you have not filed any claims, you will receive a full refund.

If the agreement is canceled after 60 days or you have used claim benefits, the refund will be prorated, and an administrative fee of $25 to $50 or 7.5 to 10 percent of the refund will apply in most states. If there is a lienholder or lessor for the vehicle, the refund will generally be paid to them.

AutoNation vehicle protection plans can be transferred to the new owner if you decide to sell your vehicle. The transfer should be completed within 30 days of the sale and will require a transfer fee of $50.

AutoNation Extended Warranty Reviews And Customer Service

AutoNation has different business profiles with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for each location. We recommend researching customer reviews and ratings for the location nearest to you to get an idea about the local service quality.

The company has a mixed reputation for customer service, and your experience will vary depending on the location. For example, the AutoNation store in Greenacres, Florida has an A+ rating with 227 complaints in the last three years, but the Fort Worth, Texas store has an F rating with 43 complaints closed in the last three years.

Our Verdict: AutoNation Vehicle Protection Plans

AutoNation has very little information about term lengths (miles or years), sample costs, or vehicle eligibility for each plan online. However, it does have a live chat feature that may be useful if you’re looking to find more details about the plans before getting a quote.

If you buy your vehicle protection plan from your AutoNation dealer at the time of purchase of the vehicle, you can roll the cost into your auto loan. However, this will increase your final cost as you will end up paying interest on it.

AutoNation seems like a popular option if you’re set on getting your extended warranty through the dealership. However, we think independent third-party providers can be more affordable and flexible.

Other Options For Protection Plans

If you don’t have an AutoNation store in your location or would like to explore more car warranty options before making a decision, we recommend getting quotes from leading extended warranty providers like CARCHEX, Endurance, and CarShield. All three were rated highly in our recent review of the best extended warranty companies.

Shopping around, getting multiple quotes, and comparing apples to apples is the right way to ensure that you get the best value for your money.

