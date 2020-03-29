Advertiser Disclosure

Your driving record is one of the biggest factors in determining the rate you’ll pay for auto insurance. If you’ve been convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI), insurance companies see you as high-risk. As a result, they’ll increase your rates. We put together this guide to help you navigate through the process of DUI insurance, including how your rates may change and how you can save money.

Below, we’ve also reviewed some of the best auto insurance providers for high-risk drivers, considering factors such as customer satisfaction, cost, coverage, and more. You should always shop around for car insurance quotes before committing to one provider.

How Much Does Auto Insurance Increase After A DUI?

Your car insurance rate is affected in part by your level of risk, or how likely a provider thinks it is for you to get into an accident or file a claim. A driver with a poor driving history, like having a DUI charge on record, will almost always be quoted higher rates than a safe driver.

Drunk driving is one of the most dangerous things you can do behind the wheel. Many states consider a blood alcohol level over 0.08 percent a danger, and if caught, a driver can face serious charges. Drunk drivers tend to react to situations on the road slowly and are not able to concentrate fully on the task at hand. In 2018, 29 percent of traffic-related deaths were the result of an intoxicated driver according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

How Much Is DUI Insurance?

Auto insurance rates after a DUI depend on many factors, including:

The severity of the case

Whether you are a repeat offender

The state you live in

The level of coverage you are seeking

Having a DUI conviction can increase your rates by hundreds of dollars each year, sometimes up to a thousand. This is because accidents caused by drunk drivers force insurance companies to pay a lot of money to cover bodily injury, property damage, and in some cases, death benefits.

Because car insurance rates are also affected by things like your age, location, and credit score, the only way to know how much you will pay for DUI insurance is to get a quote.

To see what you can expect to pay in terms of fines and other fees, explore the cost of a DUI in the five largest states.

How Long Does A DUI Affect Your Car Insurance Rates?

The length of time that a DUI stays on your driving record varies by state. In most cases, your car insurance premium will increase for at least the next three to five years. In some states, like California, it can stay on your record for 10 years. Even still, each car insurance company can determine how long a driver is considered high-risk after the incident.

What Happens To Your Current Insurance If You Get A DUI?

Many things can happen to your insurance policy after you are convicted of a DUI:

Some major insurers will decide they will no longer insure you and send you a non-renewal.

Your rates will increase.

There will be a limited number of insurance companies that will work with you.

In some states, you may be forced to purchase higher than the state’s minimum coverage.

SR-22 Auto Insurance Coverage

In order to get DUI insurance, many states require your insurance provider to fill out an SR-22 on your behalf and report it to the Department of Motor Vehicles. This form is also known as a Certificate of Financial Responsibility. It proves that high-risk drivers are maintaining the minimum required liability car insurance. Drivers who recently reinstated a suspended license also need this form completed.

The sentencing court will notify you if you are required to file an SR-22 in order to start driving again. In Florida and Virginia, drivers must complete a similar form called FR-44 and purchase more coverage than the state’s minimum.

To complete an SR-22, contact your current car insurance provider and make the request. If you are purchasing a new policy, let the provider know right away during the quotes process. Some insurance companies do not offer SR-22 services, so it’s best to learn that upfront before you get a quote.

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost Per Month?

In order to file an SR-22, you must pay a fee to the insurance company, which is often around $25. This varies by state and insurance company. Some require this initially, while others include it in your first insurance payment. The cost of your car insurance afterward depends on many different factors.

Shopping For High-Risk Auto Insurance

While some car insurance providers send you a non-renewal after you get a DUI, there are other providers that specialize in supporting high-risk drivers. These non-standard companies will work with you to file the necessary paperwork and find an affordable rate so you can maintain coverage.

Take Advantage Of Car Insurance Discounts

Because your rates will be higher, you should take every step possible to save money. Learn what discounts your provider offers to see which ones you may be eligible for. You can get a discount for things like:

Bundling policies

Multiple cars on your policy

Paying your premium in full

Being a good student

Completing a driver safety course

Who Will Insure Me With A DUI?

When you’re in need of car insurance after a DUI, it’s best to shop around and compare many providers. Sometimes, the car insurance company that is the cheapest for low-risk drivers can be the most expensive for high-risk drivers. Also, while some large, nationwide brands may seem like the go-to, there are many small, local companies and non-standard companies that can offer you great rates and more support.

Here are some auto insurance companies that offer car insurance after a DUI:

Which Is The Cheapest Car Insurance After A DUI?

You have many options when it comes to DUI insurance. To make sure you’re getting the best car insurance rate possible, you should always shop around to compare quotes from multiple providers.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Progressive car insurance is among the cheapest for drivers with a DUI on record. The company has above average customer service ratings and many discounts that can make your premium more affordable.

One of the things we like about Progressive is the usage-based SnapshotⓇ program, which monitors safe driving and rewards you with a discount after consistently displaying good driving habits. This can be a great incentive as you work toward becoming a low-risk driver.

Allstate: 4.0 Stars

Allstate is another great option for affordable car insurance after a DWI or DUI. The company provides standard coverage, as well as roadside assistance, sound system insurance, and rental car reimbursement.

Allstate’s DrivewiseⓇ program monitors your driving to encourage safe habits and give you a discount. Ask about other discounts too, including savings for new cars, bundling multiple policies, a student discount, and having certain safety features installed in your car.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

Our State Farm review found that the company offers some of the lowest auto insurance rates for drivers with a DUI on record, and it’s available in 48 states. State Farm has a reputation for friendly, local agents who can support you through the process. State Farm has excellent financial standing with an A++ rating on AM Best, and it earned a 4.5-star rating overall in our research.

The General: 3.5 Stars

The General is a great option for DUI insurance, as the company even supports drivers with multiple DUIs on record. The General is available in 47 states and gives customers access to a mobile app for policy management. You can get many discounts for things like adding multiple vehicles to your policy, completing a new driver safety course, and being a student.