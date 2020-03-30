Advertiser Disclosure

What do you do when it’s time to renew auto insurance, and why do rates go up after a renewal? It’s important for drivers to understand the steps to take and what the options are for car insurance renewal. You can either stay with your current provider, or you can choose a new company that may be more beneficial to you.

We researched some of the best car insurance companies to help you make your decision – studying customer satisfaction, rates, service area, coverage options, and more. Read on to learn what to do when it’s time to renew your auto insurance, then discover top providers you may want to get a car insurance quote from. Use our tool to compare prices for yourself:

In this article:

When Do You Renew Auto Insurance?

At the start of an auto insurance policy, you choose a policy period. You can find these dates on insurance documents like your ID card or bill. Your car insurance renewal date is determined by the date your policy became effective. Many providers offer six-month policies, while others last twelve months.

How Does Car Insurance Renewal Work?

When it’s time to renew your car insurance coverage, most companies send information about policy renewal. You may receive this about a month before the policy is set to renew or expire. Most policies will automatically renew when you have a good relationship with your car insurance company.

The renewal information you receive should provide details on your car insurance coverage, premium, and any discounts you’re eligible for. You may be asked to log in to your account to verify that your information is still correct or use this time to request any changes to your policy. You should also be able to update account information over the phone.

What Is A Renewal Payment For Car Insurance?

The car insurance renewal fee is the first payment to start your new policy term. If your insurance agency automatically renews policies, it may withdraw these funds from your account on the date of renewal. You can find more information about your renewal payment by speaking with your insurance company.

What Should You Do When Your Insurance Policy Renews?

As you’re approaching your policy renewal date, this is a good time to review your auto insurance coverage level, discounts, and your provider’s terms and conditions. Take a look at the coverage you currently have and determine whether you need more or less.

You may find you’re paying for coverage that you do not have use for. It can help you save money when you remove that extra protection. You can also add more coverage if you think you will need it in the coming months or year.

Manually Renewing Auto Insurance

Renewing auto insurance is simple. In many cases, your insurance company will automatically renew your coverage unless you opt out, so no action is required from you. If your policy is pending expiration and your insurance company does not automatically renew it, you will likely be notified a month or so ahead of time and can manually elect to renew your policy.

Most of the time, you will log in to your car insurance provider’s online platform to find information about renewal. You may be asked to review and update your personal information. If everything looks good, you can pay your renewal fee, and your new policy will begin.

To make changes before renewing auto insurance, contact your insurance provider. A representative can walk you through the terms of your policy, and you can request changes at this time. You can also update billing information.

Declining Your Insurance Policy Renewal

If you no longer wish to work with your current car insurance provider, or if you are no longer insuring a car, contact your agent right away. Try to notify them of your cancellation request 30 to 45 days before your policy is set to expire or renew.

If you forget to notify your auto insurance company in time, you may be automatically charged a car insurance renewal fee. In this case, most companies will work with you to cancel your policy and offer a refund where applicable.

Unfortunately for some drivers, an auto insurance provider can elect to decline renewal if you are too high-risk. Non-renewal is when a company no longer wishes to insure you. This can be the result of you filing a large claim after a severe accident. Non-renewal may also result from an issue within the company itself. Some providers downsize and start to limit policies. In this case, the company will send you a notification of non-renewal.

Why Your Rate Might Change At Renewal

When you renew auto insurance, you may find that your insurance premium has changed. This often happens when you have significant life changes or updates to your driving record.

Here are some factors that can result in a rate increase or decrease:

Changing the level of coverage you have

Adjusting your deductible

Moving to a new location

Adding or removing a driver

Adding or removing a vehicle

Annual mileage on your car

With many car insurance providers, going a period of time without an accident could make you eligible for a claims-free discount. However, even if you have an accident, that may not automatically mean you’re going to pay a higher rate. The amount that car insurance rates increase depends on how severe the accident was and whether or not you were at fault.

Even if your price hasn't changed, it's always wise to shop around. Use our tool to get started:

Your rates will also change if you have gotten a traffic ticket or other moving violation. Always talk to your auto insurance agent about factors that could increase or decrease your payment. They should work with you to help you get the best rates and stay within your budget.

It’s important to remember that if you go through a lapse in coverage, your insurance rates may increase once you reinstate a policy.

Shop Around Before Every Car Insurance Renewal

Don’t renew auto insurance until you shop around. You should never assume that your auto insurance company has the best rates. When it’s time for your policy to renew, get some insurance quotes from a few other providers and compare coverage.

You have many options for both local and national companies. Car insurance rates are always changing, because companies want to remain competitive and earn more customers. After getting a quote online, you may find another company is able to give you a better rate for the coverage you need.

You may even want to work with an independent insurance agency that can provide you with multiple car insurance quotes from third-party carriers to find the best rate.

If after shopping around, you still decide to stay with your original provider, that’s great. Many people develop strong relationships with agents and end up remaining loyal for years. However, you can still change your coverage options if you need more or less protection. If your car’s value has dropped, you may not need as much coverage as you did a year ago.

Our Recommendations For Auto Insurance

Don’t settle for less when it comes to car insurance. It’s always a good idea to be aware of your options so you can compare and get the best value before renewing auto insurance.

We researched the top auto insurance providers to make your decision easy. USAA and Progressive were two of the providers that came out on top for great coverage, positive customer reviews, discounts on insurance premiums, and more.

Use our tool below to start comparing car insurance quotes.

USAA: Best For Military

USAA auto insurance earned a 5.0-star rating in our study. The company provides affordable car insurance options for military members and their families and achieved an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, which shows it has excellent financial standing to protect customers. USAA also received great ratings from J.D. Power for claims processing.

You can get USAA car insurance in all 50 states. In addition to discounts for active and veteran service members, USAA offers discounts for insuring multiple vehicles, bundling multiple policies, students, and completing a new driver safety course.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

In our Progressive review, we gave the car insurance company a 4.5-star rating overall. Like USAA, it is available in every state in the nation, but there are no restrictions on who can purchase coverage. Progressive has a great reputation for above-average customer service, too.

With Progressive, you may be eligible for student discounts, new driver discounts, bundling discounts, and more. You can also try out the Name Your PriceⓇ tool to build a policy around what you’d like to pay each month. With new car replacement and accident forgiveness, Progressive has many programs that provide strong protection for customers.