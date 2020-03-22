Advertiser Disclosure

Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from Member’s Choice®?

In this guide, we’ll make it easier for you to decide on Member’s Choice by reviewing the company, its coverage, and sharing user reviews.

It's wise to get at least 2-3 quotes when comparing your options. Pricing varies based on location, vehicle, and more. Below are our top picks for extended warranty companies:

In This Article:

What Is A Member’s Choice Extended Warranty?

A Member’s Choice extended warranty is a vehicle service contract created by CUNA Mutual Group and administered by various warranty service companies.

A Madison, Wisconsin based company, CUNA Mutual Group was founded in 1935 and employs over 3,700 people worldwide. It is an insurance company that provides financial services to credit unions, their members, and other customers worldwide.

What Does A Member’s Choice Extended Warranty Cover?

There are three different types of Member’s Choice extended warranties: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Below is a table that compares the provider’s three different plan coverages. For more details on each of the specific plans, you can visit CUNA Mutual’s website.

Silver Plan Gold Plan Platinum Plan Engine ✓ ✓ ✓ Transmission ✓ ✓ ✓ Steering ✓ ✓ ✓ Front Suspension ✓ ✓ ✓ Brakes ✓ ✓ ✓ Electrical ✓ ✓ ✓ Air Conditioning ✓ ✓ ✓ Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Components ✓ ✓ ✓ Seals & Gaskets ✓ ✓ ✓ Advanced Components ✓ ✓ Advanced hybrid/electric vehicle components ✓ ✓ Safety & Security Systems ✓ Entertainment System ✓ High Tech Systems ✓

What Does A Member’s Choice Extended Warranty Cost?

The cost of a Member’s Choice extended warranty depends on a variety of factors including your vehicle’s mileage, age, and model.

Since CUNA Mutual’s website does not offer the opportunity to receive a free quote, it is not clear how the cost of a Member’s Choice extended warranty compares to other leading providers.

Concerns With A Member’s Choice Extended Warranty

While a Member’s Choice extended warranty might be a good option for some prospective customers, our review team cannot recommend this warranty to our readers for these reasons:

No free quote online: An online free quote allows prospective customers to see what the cost of their extended warranty would be before talking to a sales representative. No sample contract available online: Prospective customers want to know exactly what their extended warranty would and wouldn’t cover, and sample contracts give the detailed information needed to make a wise decision. Not available to all customers: A Member’s Choice extended warranty is only available to members of credit unions. Many of our readers are not members of credit unions, and this warranty would not be an option for them.

