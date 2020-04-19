Advertiser Disclosure

Repair costs for cars typically tend to increase as the vehicle grows older. However, by that time, the vehicle’s factory warranty has already expired, and you will have to pay for the expenses out of pocket. An extended warranty can be a real lifesaver in such situations.

CNA National Warranty is a reputable nationwide seller of vehicle service contracts. Below, we’ll compare CNA National Warranty services with other providers like CARCHEX, which was ranked as a top pick in our recent review of the best car warranty companies in the market.

When shopping for an extended warranty, we recommend collecting quotes from several providers to compare costs and coverage. Get a quote from CNA National Warranty and other top-ranked providers.

Summary: What We Think About CNA National Warranty Corporation

CNA National Warranty is a subsidiary of CNA Financial, which is one of the oldest and biggest commercial insurance companies in the U.S. In addition to vehicle service contracts, which was its first product and still remains the main focus of its business, CNA National Warranty also offers or administers the following products:

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) waivers

Tire and Wheel Protection

Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty and Wrap (through franchised dealers)

Certified Warranty (through franchised dealers)

The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. It is a 26-time winner of Dealers’ Choice Awards and was the first extended warranty company to be recognized by J.D. Power for the highest dealer satisfaction. It is also endorsed by the American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA). It has so far paid over $3.6 billion in claims across all products and approves more than 1,200 service contract and warranty claims every day.

Pros Cons Multiple deductible options Sold only through dealers Backed by CNA Financial All contracts may not be eligible for transfer or cancellation More than 35 years of industry experience Could end up being more expensive than warranties offered by independent warranty companies Accreditation and A+ rating from BBB Sample contracts unavailable online No exclusions for pre-existing conditions

CNA National Warranty Car Coverage Options

CNA National Warranty offers four levels of coverage: Powertrain Advantage Care, Vehicle Value Care, Mechanical Advantage Care, and Automotive Preferred Care. Depending on your specific needs and driving habits, you can choose the type of coverage you want. Here is a quick overview of each option.

Powertrain Advantage CareSM : Powertrain Advantage Care offers protection for specified parts in the engine, transmission, and drivetrain assembly component groups and is available for cars with up to 150,000 miles.

: Powertrain Advantage Care offers protection for specified parts in the engine, transmission, and drivetrain assembly component groups and is available for cars with up to 150,000 miles. Vehicle Value CareSM : This plan offers stated component coverage for important car parts and is a value-driven plan for cars with up to 150,000 miles. In addition to the parts covered in the basic Powertrain plan, the Vehicle Value Care plan also covers the suspension, front-wheel steering, electrical system, brakes, fuel system, cooling system, and air conditioning and heating.

: This plan offers stated component coverage for important car parts and is a value-driven plan for cars with up to 150,000 miles. In addition to the parts covered in the basic Powertrain plan, the Vehicle Value Care plan also covers the suspension, front-wheel steering, electrical system, brakes, fuel system, cooling system, and air conditioning and heating. Mechanical Advantage CareSM : This is the highest level of stated component coverage offered by CNA National Warranty and is available for most vehicles with up to 125,000 miles. In addition to the parts covered in the Value Care plan, the Mechanical Advantage Care plan also covers interior and powertrain electronics, convenience accessories, vehicle hardware, and ABS brakes.

: This is the highest level of stated component coverage offered by CNA National Warranty and is available for most vehicles with up to 125,000 miles. In addition to the parts covered in the Value Care plan, the Mechanical Advantage Care plan also covers interior and powertrain electronics, convenience accessories, vehicle hardware, and ABS brakes. Automotive Preferred CareSM : Automotive Preferred Care is CNA National Warranty’s most premium coverage plan. It is an exclusionary coverage plan that covers all parts of the vehicle unless specified in the contract. It’s the most similar to a factory warranty.

: Automotive Preferred Care is CNA National Warranty’s most premium coverage plan. It is an exclusionary coverage plan that covers all parts of the vehicle unless specified in the contract. It’s the most similar to a factory warranty. Certified+Plus CareSM: CNA National Warranty also offers a vehicle service contract specifically for used vehicles that have been inspected and certified by the dealer and come with an extended limited powertrain warranty. It has two levels of coverage – Preferred and Advantage – and extends coverage for the basic powertrain parts beyond the expiration of the factory warranty.

Automotive Preferred Care, Mechanical Advantage Care, and Vehicle Value Care plans are available for most new, near-new, and used vehicles with up to 125,000 or 150,000 miles.

Certified+Plus Care and Powertrain Advantage Care are available for used vehicles. You may be able to choose from multiple deductible options.

Additional Perks With A CNA National Warranty Contract

CNA National Warranty offers the following additional perks with its vehicle service contracts:

Roadside assistance

Towing

Rental reimbursement

Travel and lodging reimbursement

Please note that rental reimbursement and trip interruption benefits are offered only with covered repairs.

Renewing, Canceling, Or Transferring A CNA National Warranty Contract

Contract Renewal: CNA National Warranty contracts are not automatically renewed, but if you have a Future Contract Guarantee in your contract, you may be able to buy a new one before the current one expires.

Transfer: If your contract has a Transfer Guarantee, you can transfer the remaining coverage of your contract to the new owner if you sell your car before the contract expires.

Contract cancellations: CNA National Warranty contract cancellations are managed by the selling dealer, so all contracts may not be eligible for cancellation. We suggest contacting your dealer for more information about the cancelation process.

CNA National Warranty Quotes And Claims Process

CNA National warranty services are sold through dealerships, so you can’t buy a vehicle service contract directly from this company. Therefore, it does not offer online quotes or quotes over the phone. However, if you have any questions about its products, you can reach out to them at 800-345-0191 or use the online contact form.

CNA National Warranty Claims

If you are a contract holder and would like to file a claim with CNA National Warranty, you can take your vehicle to the selling dealer or any licensed and ASE-certified repair facility. Since the company doesn’t display sample contracts online, we were unable to determine if and how the repair location would affect your final costs. A forum post we read during our research indicated that you may have the option of choosing a “disappearing deductible” and lower your costs if you take the car to the dealer for repairs.

No matter where you decide to go for repairs, you should provide the repair facility with your contract number and ask them to contact CNA National Warranty for authorizing the repair before they begin any work.

CNA National Warranty claims lines are open Monday through Friday, 6 AM to 6 PM MST and Saturday, 6 AM to 5 PM MST.

If teardown is needed for diagnosing the cause of the breakdown, you are responsible for the costs. CNA National Warranty will refund the teardown cost if the failed part is found to be a covered item.

If your contract includes a deductible, you should pay this directly to the repair shop.

CNA National Warranty Customer Service And Reviews

CNA National Warranty has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2010 and has an A+ rating. It was also a finalist in the 2015 BBB Business Ethics Awards for Arizona.

However, its customer reviews are a mix of both positive and negative customer experiences, with the majority reporting satisfaction with the claims process and service.

“Everything was great. All I did was take my truck to the dealership. They inspected it and contacted CNA, and everything was done in a very timely and professional manner. Would definitely recommend.” – James H. on BBB

Some customer complaints on BBB against CNA National Warranty concern parts coverage. With any service contract provider, it is important to read the contract carefully to know which parts are covered in your plan and which are not, so you aren’t caught unprepared in the event of a repair.

CNA National Warranty Cost

The cost of an extended warranty is determined by the make, model, year, and mileage of your car and the type of CNA National Warranty car coverage you want. The company does not list its sample costs online because of this variability. However, you may be able to get more information from your dealer or by calling the number for CNA National Warranty customer service and claims at 800-345-0191.

If you buy the service contract from the dealer and roll the cost into your auto loan, you will get the benefit of having a monthly payment. However, this could increase your total cost of the extended warranty because you will end up paying interest on it.

CNA National Warranty: Our Verdict

CNA National Warranty has a reputation for good customer service and claims handling. It has four different levels of coverage and also offers additional benefits, such as trip interruption and rental reimbursement. However, all contracts are not transferable nor eligible for cancelation, and rolling the cost into your auto financing can drive up your total cost.

Overall, we think it’s worth getting a quote from CNA National Warranty if you are in the market for an extended warranty for your new or used car. However, since CNA National Warranty services are sold only through dealers, this may or may not be an option for everyone. If you would like to buy your extended warranty independently of your dealer, we recommend choosing a highly rated provider like CARCHEX, Endurance, or CarShield.

A car is one of the biggest purchases you can make, and it deserves the best protection you can get. Always shop around for the best price and the best coverage, and get multiple quotes before you sign the contract.