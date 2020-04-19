Advertiser Disclosure

According to IBIS World, almost 18 billion dollars in the United States in 2019 was spent on extended car warranties.

Many Americans purchase an extended warranty for their used cars, but whether or not it is worth it for you depends on your individual situation and your preferences.

In this article, we discuss common situational and lifestyle factors that play a role in this important question. And, we help you make an educated decision based on your needs.

What Is An Extended Warranty On A Used Car?

An extended warranty on a used car protects the vehicle from costly repairs after its factory warranty ends.

The specific components of a vehicle that an extended warranty protects is dependent on the particular plan you purchase.

Some extended warranties only cover major components of a vehicle, while others cover a vehicle bumper to bumper.

Likewise, the cost of an extended warranty is dependent upon several factors, including the mileage of your vehicle, the age of your vehicle, and the extended warranty provider.

“Worth It” Or Not Depends On Your Personal Goals

When someone asks a friend whether an extended warranty on a used car is “worth it”, they are probably asking whether an extended warranty will save them money.

While that question is important, there are reasons beyond just saving money that could make an extended warranty “worth it” to some individuals.

For example, if an extended warranty brings considerable peace of mind to a used car owner, it may be “worth it” for that owner, even if they never use the extended warranty.

Below we discuss three reasons an extended warranty may be worth it for you and three reasons an extended warranty may not be worth it for you.

Three Reasons An Extended Warranty May Be Worth It For You

You are unable to pay for costly repairs: If you are unable to pay for costly repairs, an extended warranty may be worth it because a reputable extended warranty provider such as CARCHEX will foot the repair bills on your behalf, after a relatively small deductible. Peace of mind is worth money to you: Extended warranties may cost you more money than not having one in the long-term if your vehicle happens to be more reliable than you thought it would be. However, having to foot a $2,000 to $3,000 bill is never a fun day and for some automobile owners, it is worth the extra money just to have that psychological security. You want to keep your used car for many years: If you love your used car and want to keep it for many years, an extended warranty will help you do that by covering costly repairs that might otherwise encourage you to sell your vehicle.

Three Reasons An Extended Warranty May Not Be Worth It For You

You can afford costly repairs: If you have thousands of dollars in savings that you could use to cover car repairs, it is probably not worth it to purchase an extended warranty for your used car. While it would still be unfortunate to foot a $1,000 to $3,000 repair bill, you may still save more money in the long-term by not purchasing an extended warranty plan. You plan to purchase a different car in the near future: If you plan to purchase a different car in the near future, then purchasing an extended warranty for your used car may not be worth it because there is a good chance that you will not use the warranty. You are a responsible credit card owner: If you own a credit card with a high maximum limit and you are responsible with it, you could consider purchasing needed repairs for your used car using your credit card. The advantage of doing this is that while you would have to pay interest on the money you borrow, you would be paying money towards an existing repair and not on a monthly warranty payment. But, be careful. As of February 2020, the average American consumer holds $6,194 in credit card debt . It is much wiser to purchase an extended warranty than to not pay off credit card debt quickly.

Our Recommended Extended Warranty Providers

If you’ve decided that purchasing an extended warranty for your used car is worth it for you, we recommend you consider CARCHEX and Endurance. Both of these providers received excellent ratings from our review team.

Below, we discuss both of these providers and how to decide between them.

#1: CARCHEX

CARCHEX offers a total of five extended warranty plans, each of which can be customized. All plans include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, gas delivery, trip interruption services, and lockout services.

Here are a few reasons our review team recommends CARCHEX:

Sample contracts available for review: CARCHEX provides sample contracts online so you know exactly what you’re getting from them before you purchase a plan. Free, customized quote: CARCHEX allows you to receive a free, customized quote on its website. Industry partnerships: CARCHEX has partnered with leading providers such as CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com. This is a strong indication that they are a top provider for automobile owners.

#2: Endurance

Endurance offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are handled directly by Endurance. There is no middleman or underwriting provider.

Here are a few things our review team likes about Endurance:

Excellent customer service: Our review team found many positive customer service reviews for Endurance, which are highlighted in our Endurance review. Treats its employees well: Endurance was named a Great Employer at the 2019 Stevie Awards. The company was selected due to its “impressive set of employee benefits and activities, particularly given the size of the enterprise.” Direct model: Our review team appreciates Endurance’s direct-to-consumer model, which avoids the complexity and inconsistency of third party warranty administrators.

Struggling to decide between CARCHEX and Endurance? Read our CARCHEX vs. Endurance article.